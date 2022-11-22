Read full article on original website
Flood wins 1st in a flood
SPARTANBURG -- Led by Ty Johnson with 24 points, Laurens handed new boys coach Armond Flood his 1st victory with a 60-40 victory over host Spartanburg Christian Academy on Wednesday in the Raiders’ final game at the Sports Impact. Tylan Fowler added 13 points and Devon Redd 12 as...
Powdersville slows Clinton season to a halt
GREENVILLE – Powdersville couldn’t stop Clinton Friday night in the Class 3A Upstate title game. The reverse was also true. The Patriots advanced to the state football finals by containing the Red Devils, 27-14. They eliminated the breakaways, and one they didn’t got called back. Two teams averaging nearly 50 points a game had to settle for less. Powdersville converted only 1-12 3rd downs but 4-5 4th downs.
Strong second half pushes Gamecocks past Spartans
South Carolina used a strong second half to snap a three-game losing streak as it would defeat USC Upstate by a score of 68-53. The Gamecocks (3-3) outscored the Spartans (2-4) 40-22 in the second half after being down by three at halftime. The Gamecocks were led by forward GG...
Next collision course is to Powdersville
The Upstate championship is the title that gets little respect because, when a team reaches this point, nothing but a state title is going to please it. Clinton has won eight state championships. Powdersville has only been around for 10 years, and this is the farthest the Patriots have ever gone. This is the farthest the Red Devils have gone since before Powdersville was a school. History favors the Red Devils, but when’s the last time a game was won on history? If recent history counted, Powdersville wouldn’t have been able to stop Daniel after 36 straight victories and consecutive state titles.
Powdersville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Greenville’s Tyler Brown commits to Clemson
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville receiver Tyler Brown is staying in the Upstate after committing to Clemson. The senior Red Raider is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He’s the 15-ranked player in the state. Brown has been an invaluable leader for the Red Raiders over the past...
Gaffney, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Tyler Brown, 4-star wide receiver, commits to in-state Clemson Tigers
When Greenville (South Carolina) four-star wide receiver Tyler Brown decommitted from the Minnesota Golden Gophers last month, he expected to have options. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound bluechip receiver had been in contact with Clemson and several other programs, but nothing was guaranteed. Then ...
2023 In-State WR Commits to Clemson
2023 in-state WR Tyler Brown announced a commitment to Clemson on Thursday.
South Carolina tries to rebound vs. South Carolina Upstate
South Carolina headed to an in-state tournament, the Charleston Classic, riding high off a 2-0 start to the season. Four
Satterfield Looks Ahead to Clemson Matchup
South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield met with the media Wednesday afternoon to discuss the game plan and challenges Clemson's defense presents.
How to watch the Clemson vs. Carolina rivalry game on Nov. 26
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – It is one of South Carolina’s most anticipated rivalry games of the season – the Clemson Tigers will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, November 26 in Death Valley. The Tigers have won the past seven games over the Gamecocks and an eighth win would solidify the longest streak […]
Jack Is Live In Gaffney For Season of Hope
Jack is Caring for the Carolinas. today during our Season of Hope. Today he is live at Hamrick’s in Gaffney collecting gifts for teens and helping out local students.
Car crashes into Anderson Co. home
A car crashed into a home Friday afternoon in Anderson County.
Greenville picked No. 1 for ‘The South’s Best Cities on the Rise’
On news of Greenville, South Carolina, taking the No. 1 spot for Southern Living’s “The South’s Best Cities on the Rise 2022” (in addition to many other accolades), the people behind #yeahTHATGreenville have crafted an impressive array of images of the city and surrounding areas. And no Greenville image mash-up would be complete without stunning photos of the Furman University campus. See places to go, things to do, venues for good food and drink, gorgeous Furman bell tower images and more at VisitGreenvilleSC’s Instagram and Facebook pages.
Body Found in Greenville County
Psychiatric facility with Upstate ties forced to close in Low Country. Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 Pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash on I-77 near Charlotte. Holiday Travel At GSP. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Chrissy Kohler talks to an expert on what you need to know...
Hwy. 153 – Powdersville
Powdersville firefighters work at the scene of a wreck on Highway 153 Thursday evening. It happened at the intersection of Three Bridges Road. Medshore ambulance service and a QRV also responded. One lane of Highway 153 was closed until the wreckage was cleared. (Photo by David Rogers)
Driver airlifted after crashing into house in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating after a driver crashed into a house in Anderson County on Friday afternoon. Troopers said they responded to the scene at around 3:50 p.m. According to troopers, the crash is still under investigation, but it appears...
Country superstar Kenny Chesney announces stop in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming to Greenville. The Bon Secours Wellness Arena made the announcement Monday morning on Facebook. "JUST ANNOUNCED! In the spirit of the hometowns who made us who we are, Kenny Chesney's I Go Back Tour with Kelsea Ballerini is on its way to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 27! Get your tickets on sale Dec. 2 at 10AM and be ready to hear that song!"
