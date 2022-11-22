ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourquadcities.com

Galesburg coffee business to serve Sandburg College

The Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees on Monday approved a three-year food service contract with Innkeeper’s Coffee during its regular monthly meeting on the Main Campus in Galesburg. Innkeeper’s, which has a permanent location in downtown Galesburg (80 N. Seminary St.), will serve breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. and...
GALESBURG, IL
starvedrock.media

OSF increasing its minimum wage Sunday

Is your employer increasing wages? OSF Healthcare is doing just that starting Sunday. The Peoria-based health system has announced that, on the 27th, their minimum wage will increase from $15 to $16 dollars per hour. In addition, all employees, in eligible job classifications will also receive a pay increase. The...
PEORIA, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Family and community look back on Muscatine High junior who died suddenly

Muscatine High School junior Kahina Anais Ourkhou, 17, died after a medical emergency Friday, according to Tony Loconsole, district director of communications. The cause of death has not been determined. Paramedics responded to call for a medical emergency Friday during the school's winter kickoff event at the high school. The...
MUSCATINE, IA
1470 WMBD

City Council approves lease of Gateway Building to Childers

PEORIA, Ill. – An eatery with a number of Peoria and East Peoria locations is about to mark its expansion into downtown Peoria. The Peoria City Council is approving a lease agreement for Childers Eatery to build out and use the Gateway Building as their newest location. “We have...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

OSF to give employees pay raises

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria-based OSF HealthCare is giving everyone a raise. OSF says its minimum wage will go from $15 an hour, to $16, effective Sunday, with that going up to just over $18 in the Chicago Metro area. It says also that every employee within eligible job classifications...
PEORIA, IL
Pen City Current

Two Homes for Iowa being moved into Fort Madison

FORT MADISON - City residents may have a seen a home being trucked in from the west side last week. That home is one of more than 50 that have been built in the past three years under the Homes for Iowa program, an offender-based effort that builds homes from the ground up.
FORT MADISON, IA
ourquadcities.com

‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ returns with 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner

‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ Bob Vogelbaugh and his crew returned to serve the 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at SouthPark Mall, a drive-thru experience where guests received a Thanksgiving dinner, including pie, delivered to their vehicles. An estimated 3,500 meals were served. Donations can be sent to ‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ at 3704...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Mercado on Fifth director to leave for new job

After nearly two years of leading the popular Mercado on Fifth in downtown Moline, Anamaria Rocha is leaving the nonprofit Hispanic organization for a new job. Rocha’s last official day is today, as she will take on a new role on Dec. 1 as business manager for Iman Consulting, which is led by LaDrina Wilson (who’s also CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber).
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

United States draws with England at World Cup

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The United States could not find a way to beat England in a 0-0 draw at the World Cup. It was the 2nd draw for the U.S. in as many games at the World Cup after a 1-1 draw against Wales. The U.S. is now third in Group B with two points from two games, needing a victory in their final group match against Iran on Tuesday to advance to the knockout stages.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Record number of Black Friday shoppers expected

DAVENPORT, Iowa — This year's Black Friday shopping spree is expected to break records. That's according to the National Retail Federation (NRF), which predicts more than 166.3 million people shopping between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. Quad Cities resident Azul Hernadez is one of those shoppers. She was waiting in...
DAVENPORT, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

‘A legendary figure in Galesburg sports’: Radio voice of the Streaks to enter Hall of Fame

One of the “most important figures in Galesburg sports over the past two decades” has never made a basket, passed for a touchdown, hit a home run or won a race for the Silver Streaks. They have not logged a single minute of game time, let alone won a varsity letter, or made an all-conference or all-state team. Nor have they have they won or lost a game as a coach.
GALESBURG, IL
Local 4 WHBF

St. Ambrose University community mourns sudden death of 22-year-old

Friends and family of Patrick Torrey are mourning the sudden death of the St. Ambrose University basketball player on Nov. 19, 2022. A family member of the 22-year-old senior started a GoFundMe campaign on Thanksgiving for the family’s funeral and memorial expenses, which has raised over $13,000 as of early Friday afternoon. Torrey, from Pekin, […]
PEKIN, IL
WQAD

WQAD

Davenport, IA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quad Cities local news

 https://www.wqad.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy