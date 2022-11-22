Read full article on original website
‘Fearless, ultra-demanding’: Students remember Galesburg band director Sally Rynott
A longtime former Galesburg High School band director described as a brilliant musician with a fierce personality is being remembered for her life-altering impact on hundreds of former students. Sally Rynott, affectionately known as “Sgt. Sal” for her intense leadership style, died Monday, Nov. 21 at Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice...
Galesburg coffee business to serve Sandburg College
The Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees on Monday approved a three-year food service contract with Innkeeper’s Coffee during its regular monthly meeting on the Main Campus in Galesburg. Innkeeper’s, which has a permanent location in downtown Galesburg (80 N. Seminary St.), will serve breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. and...
OSF increasing its minimum wage Sunday
Is your employer increasing wages? OSF Healthcare is doing just that starting Sunday. The Peoria-based health system has announced that, on the 27th, their minimum wage will increase from $15 to $16 dollars per hour. In addition, all employees, in eligible job classifications will also receive a pay increase. The...
'GVI gave me a chance' l Davenport learns national program to fight crime from efforts in Indiana town
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The Quad Cities are joining in new efforts to turn around the crisis of gun violence. One of the new measures is one that has been used for years in other parts of the country around the same size as Davenport. The Group Violence Intervention...
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Family and community look back on Muscatine High junior who died suddenly
Muscatine High School junior Kahina Anais Ourkhou, 17, died after a medical emergency Friday, according to Tony Loconsole, district director of communications. The cause of death has not been determined. Paramedics responded to call for a medical emergency Friday during the school's winter kickoff event at the high school. The...
City Council approves lease of Gateway Building to Childers
PEORIA, Ill. – An eatery with a number of Peoria and East Peoria locations is about to mark its expansion into downtown Peoria. The Peoria City Council is approving a lease agreement for Childers Eatery to build out and use the Gateway Building as their newest location. “We have...
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
OSF to give employees pay raises
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria-based OSF HealthCare is giving everyone a raise. OSF says its minimum wage will go from $15 an hour, to $16, effective Sunday, with that going up to just over $18 in the Chicago Metro area. It says also that every employee within eligible job classifications...
Two Homes for Iowa being moved into Fort Madison
FORT MADISON - City residents may have a seen a home being trucked in from the west side last week. That home is one of more than 50 that have been built in the past three years under the Homes for Iowa program, an offender-based effort that builds homes from the ground up.
‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ returns with 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner
‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ Bob Vogelbaugh and his crew returned to serve the 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at SouthPark Mall, a drive-thru experience where guests received a Thanksgiving dinner, including pie, delivered to their vehicles. An estimated 3,500 meals were served. Donations can be sent to ‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ at 3704...
Mercado on Fifth director to leave for new job
After nearly two years of leading the popular Mercado on Fifth in downtown Moline, Anamaria Rocha is leaving the nonprofit Hispanic organization for a new job. Rocha’s last official day is today, as she will take on a new role on Dec. 1 as business manager for Iman Consulting, which is led by LaDrina Wilson (who’s also CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber).
United States draws with England at World Cup
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The United States could not find a way to beat England in a 0-0 draw at the World Cup. It was the 2nd draw for the U.S. in as many games at the World Cup after a 1-1 draw against Wales. The U.S. is now third in Group B with two points from two games, needing a victory in their final group match against Iran on Tuesday to advance to the knockout stages.
36th annual Turkey Trot brings thousands of runners to downtown Davenport for pre-Thanksgiving charity race
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video aired on Good Morning Quad Cities before the race. Thousands of runners got the chance to burn some calories ahead of Thanksgiving dinner, all while benefitting charity at the 36th annual McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot in downtown Davenport on Thanksgiving.
Rock Island, November 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Rock Island. The Dyett High School basketball team will have a game with Rock Island High School on November 25, 2022, 17:30:00. The Waukegan High School basketball team will have a game with Rock Island High School on November 26, 2022, 10:00:00.
Record number of Black Friday shoppers expected
DAVENPORT, Iowa — This year's Black Friday shopping spree is expected to break records. That's according to the National Retail Federation (NRF), which predicts more than 166.3 million people shopping between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. Quad Cities resident Azul Hernadez is one of those shoppers. She was waiting in...
Couple spends their Thanksgiving with strangers over their own families
CAMBRIDGE, Illinois — Almost every Thanksgiving since 2014, Lisa and Damian Dekezel have hosted a Turkey meal for their local community in Cambridge. "We started this community Thanksgiving dinner, really to give back to our community," Lisa said. Both Lisa and Damian value family and togetherness and say sometimes...
‘A legendary figure in Galesburg sports’: Radio voice of the Streaks to enter Hall of Fame
One of the “most important figures in Galesburg sports over the past two decades” has never made a basket, passed for a touchdown, hit a home run or won a race for the Silver Streaks. They have not logged a single minute of game time, let alone won a varsity letter, or made an all-conference or all-state team. Nor have they have they won or lost a game as a coach.
St. Ambrose University community mourns sudden death of 22-year-old
Friends and family of Patrick Torrey are mourning the sudden death of the St. Ambrose University basketball player on Nov. 19, 2022. A family member of the 22-year-old senior started a GoFundMe campaign on Thanksgiving for the family’s funeral and memorial expenses, which has raised over $13,000 as of early Friday afternoon. Torrey, from Pekin, […]
Genesis: Moline HealthPlex will be closed on Tuesday for water main repair
MOLINE, Ill. — Genesis Health System's HealthPlex in Moline will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 22 for repairs, the hospital said in a press release. Due to a necessary water main repair, the HealthPlex at 900 28th Ave Dr. will be closed for the day while the City of Moline turns off its water supply.
