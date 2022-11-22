Read full article on original website
News/Talk 750 WSB
Doctors encourage neighbors to take precaution as respiratory illnesses are on the rise
ATLANTA — As millions of people hit the road and take to the skies for the holidays, there is a warning about the increase in respiratory illnesses from the triple-demic of influenza, COVID-19 and RSV, especially as families get together. Cases of RSV have been climbing among children. But...
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID in Cobb County: Wednesday November 23, 2022
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday November 23, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
Inflation drives Georgians to food pantries
Metro Atlanta food banks and pantries say they’re experiencing peak demand this holiday season as inflation and the end of some pandemic-era aid programs pinch the pocketbooks of the region’s most vulnerable.
Atlanta teachers shop for free at this grocery store, then give back
The Grocery Spot, a community-supported free grocery store in Atlanta, dedicates shopping nights just for teachers and school staffers.
3 Atlanta McDonald’s employees deliver healthy baby after mom goes into labor in restaurant bathroom
ATLANTA — Three McDonald’s managers helped to deliver a surprise baby girl at an Atlanta store the morning before Thanksgiving. Sha’querria Kaigler, Keisha Blue-Murray and Tunisia Woodward were performing their normal duties at work at the store on Fulton Industrial Blvd when they suddenly heard a piercing scream from the bathroom, according to McDonald’s.
Carvana announces 2nd round of layoffs, metro Atlanta impact unclear
“We don’t have any specifics to share on local impact and no new updates to share on our expansion,” a company spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
'Catch the baby' | Employees, fiancé help deliver baby in McDonald's bathroom
ATLANTA — A woman took a quick restroom break at a Fulton County Mcdonald's and walked out with a newborn! Yes, you read that right. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Alandria Worthy started getting contractions but held off on going to the hospital. "I read to not go to the...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan daycare named for continued quality by state agency
A daycare in Newnan is among 126 child care providers named to the Quality Rated Class of 2012 by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. Stonebridge Early Learning Center in Newnan was the only one from Coweta County named to the class, which celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Quality Rated program.
Atlanta nonprofit fighting homelessness receives $2.5M donation from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos
ATLANTA — November is Homeless Awareness Month, and the founder of retail giant Amazon funded grants to 40 nonprofits, including one in Atlanta to help end homelessness for families. On Thursday, Partner for HOME, a homeless response agency, received a $2.5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families...
Oconee Enterprise
Rehab hospital planned next to Kohl’s
The Oconee County Planning Commission last week recommended approval of a rezone for an 8.78-acre parcel. from Highway Business to Office Institutional Professional District for the construction of an 80,000-square-foot, 80-bed rehabilitation hospital. The “downzone” request for property at 1083 Parkway Boulevard next to Kohl’s will be voted on at...
HipHopDX.com
Quality Control Gives Back To The Community In A Big Way For Thanksgiving
Quality Control has taken care of the Atlanta community this holiday season with its annual Thanksgiving senior luncheon and Thanksgiving-themed Pop-Up Grocery Market. In collaboration with Goodr, the luncheon went down on Monday (November 21) and served a total of 300 local senior citizens at Baptist Towers Senior Home. The...
Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary put on warning after inspection; board says they’re making improvements
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — It’s a warning urging leaders at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary to clean up or face penalties. “This means that a USDA inspector has identified something that violates the Animal Welfare Act,” said Dr. Jack Kottwitz. Kottwitz, who has consulted for animal sanctuaries...
'They were scared and confused' | Volunteer saves car full of people stuck on train tracks
ATLANTA — A celebration Downtown almost turned tragic when a car load of Atlanta Hawks fans got stuck on the railroad tracks outside the arena. Thankfully, a local volunteer was just wrapping up his shift at the Georgia World Congress Center and helped get them all to safety. Rodney...
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Atlanta, Georgia If You're LGBTQ+
Moving as a member of the LGBTQ+ community can be a bit of a challenge and take some additional research; luckily, Atlanta is progressive and welcoming.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Thanksgiving giveaways happening in metro Atlanta | 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here are a few last-minute Thanksgiving giveaways happening in the metro Atlanta area. What: Woah Vicky will be hosting this event in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. alongside Pastor Drew and will be handing out meals to those who attend from the Atlanta community and surrounding areas. This event is free and open to the public.
DeKalb animal shelter has largest number of dogs ever; critics say court delays make it worse
CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The DeKalb County Animal Shelter in Chamblee is currently housing more than 600 dogs. That’s well over its capacity and more than the shelter has ever had at one time. Last summer, the Georgia Department of Agriculture temporarily ordered the shelter not to take any...
fox5atlanta.com
Tortured dog rescued by humane society
Jackson County animal control officials are in the early stages of investigating a horrific dog abuse case. That dog had emergency surgery within hours of being found. A warning that some viewers may find the video in this story disturbing and hard to watch.
Holiday traffic eases, but I-75 remains jammed in Cobb
During what was expected to be the busiest week of travel in years, traffic is predictably piling up on metro Atlanta roads and highways the afternoon before Thanksgiving.
Three shootings, one death on Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta
A man has died and two others have been injured, following three separate shootings across metro Atlanta this Thanksgivi...
atlantafi.com
What Grocery Stores Are Open For Thanksgiving 2022? Publix, Kroger, Whole Foods, Walmart Hours
Do you have the grocery items you need for Turkey Day? With the Thanksgiving holiday here, people are making last-minute trips to Atlanta grocery stores around the clock. But before you go there, you should ask this question: Are they open?. This article will tell you everything you need to...
