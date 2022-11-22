ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID in Cobb County: Wednesday November 23, 2022

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday November 23, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 Atlanta McDonald’s employees deliver healthy baby after mom goes into labor in restaurant bathroom

ATLANTA — Three McDonald’s managers helped to deliver a surprise baby girl at an Atlanta store the morning before Thanksgiving. Sha’querria Kaigler, Keisha Blue-Murray and Tunisia Woodward were performing their normal duties at work at the store on Fulton Industrial Blvd when they suddenly heard a piercing scream from the bathroom, according to McDonald’s.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan daycare named for continued quality by state agency

A daycare in Newnan is among 126 child care providers named to the Quality Rated Class of 2012 by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. Stonebridge Early Learning Center in Newnan was the only one from Coweta County named to the class, which celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Quality Rated program.
NEWNAN, GA
Oconee Enterprise

Rehab hospital planned next to Kohl’s

The Oconee County Planning Commission last week recommended approval of a rezone for an 8.78-acre parcel. from Highway Business to Office Institutional Professional District for the construction of an 80,000-square-foot, 80-bed rehabilitation hospital. The “downzone” request for property at 1083 Parkway Boulevard next to Kohl’s will be voted on at...
HipHopDX.com

Quality Control Gives Back To The Community In A Big Way For Thanksgiving

Quality Control has taken care of the Atlanta community this holiday season with its annual Thanksgiving senior luncheon and Thanksgiving-themed Pop-Up Grocery Market. In collaboration with Goodr, the luncheon went down on Monday (November 21) and served a total of 300 local senior citizens at Baptist Towers Senior Home. The...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Thanksgiving giveaways happening in metro Atlanta | 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here are a few last-minute Thanksgiving giveaways happening in the metro Atlanta area. What: Woah Vicky will be hosting this event in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. alongside Pastor Drew and will be handing out meals to those who attend from the Atlanta community and surrounding areas. This event is free and open to the public.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Tortured dog rescued by humane society

Jackson County animal control officials are in the early stages of investigating a horrific dog abuse case. That dog had emergency surgery within hours of being found. A warning that some viewers may find the video in this story disturbing and hard to watch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy