ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee senator pleads guilty to federal campaign finance charges

By Emily West
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1epUkS_0jKSHQpv00

State Sen. Brian Kelsey pleaded guilty Tuesday to violating federal campaign finance laws during a failed run at a seat for U.S. Congress.

Kelsey, R-Germantown, made a bid for Congress in 2016. He is scheduled to be sentenced in the summer of 2023.

At the time of the indictment, Kelsey called the whole situation a "political witchhunt."

His co-conspirator Josh Smith — owner of Nashville political gathering spot The Standard — pleaded guilty in October to illegally steer "soft money" to the congressional campaign of Sen. Kelsey.

According to court documents, Kelsey, 44, admitted that he conspired to and did secretly and unlawfully funnel money from multiple sources, including his own Tennessee State Senate campaign committee, to his authorized federal campaign committee. Kelsey and his co-conspirators, including Smith, also caused a national political organization to make illegal, excessive contributions to Kelsey’s federal campaign committee by secretly coordinating with the organization on advertisements supporting Kelsey’s federal candidacy and to cause false reports of contributions and expenditures to be filed with the FEC.

Kelsey and the other conspirators orchestrated the concealed movement of $91,000. He, Smith, and others also caused the political organization to make $80,000 worth of contributions to Kelsey’s federal campaign committee in the form of coordinated expenditures.

Kelsey and Smith were indicted by a federal grand jury in Nashville in October 2021 and charged with violating multiple campaign finance laws.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Comments / 24

A #1 Guy
3d ago

I don’t get how this happens. Don’t candidates and elected officials have campaign financiers experienced enough to ensure that finances are handled according to legal requirements? Politicians should not be handling these matters by themselves.

Reply
6
Roy Garrard
3d ago

because ordinary Joe can get three years for taking 200$ I figure his term should be a minimum of àt least 20 yrs with no time off for good behavior. after all he will be a good boy anyway when everyone gets to know him.

Reply
2
Related
The Associated Press

Ex-Tennessee lawmaker pleads guilty to campaign cash scheme

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state senator accused of violating federal campaign finance laws pleaded guilty to two charges on Tuesday after initially calling the case against him a political witch hunt. Former Republican state Sen. Brian Kelsey, who previously pleaded not guilty, changed his plea in front of a federal judge in the case related to his failed 2016 congressional campaign. The move came after his co-defendant, Nashville social club owner Joshua Smith, pleaded guilty last month to one count under a deal that requires him to “cooperate fully and truthfully” with federal authorities. In October 2021,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Newsweek

Mike Pence Committed Felony Concealing Trump's Election Crimes: Kirschner

Former Vice President Mike Pence may have committed a felony after he "concealed" evidence of Donald Trump's alleged crimes in the wake of the 2020 election, according to a former federal prosecutor. Glenn Kirschner, an attorney and legal analyst for NBC and MSNBC, was discussing details from Pence's new book...
CNN

Pillow salesman and Trump ally Mike Lindell loses court bid to reclaim phone seized by FBI, access warrant details

CNN — A federal judge in Minnesota has rejected Mike Lindell’s challenge to the FBI search and seizure of his phone in a 2020 election-related criminal probe. Judge Eric Tostrud said Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and a prominent backer of former President Donald Trump’s false voter fraud claims, had not shown that the search was unconstitutional, and said he could not have his phone returned or get more access to details from the search.
MINNESOTA STATE
US News and World Report

Republicans Identify 42 Biden Administration Officials They Want to Testify

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday identified 42 employees from Democratic President Joe Biden's White House and administration, who they expect to testify next year after their party takes control of the chamber. In Nov. 18 letters to White House Chief of Staff Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Pissed Republicans Keep Telling Him to Stay Away from Georgia

As Republicans pour party resources into the Georgia Senate runoff, Donald Trump is getting irritated at the idea that virtually no one of importance in the GOP wants him to campaign in Georgia. In the lead-up to the contest between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Trump-endorsed challenger Herschel Walker, several GOP figures and Trump allies have already implored him not to hold a Georgia rally ahead of the runoff, according to two people familiar with the matter and another person briefed on the situation. Trump — who helped recruit Walker to run — and his advisers have discussed the possibility of heading...
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

Top House Republican McCarthy Threatens Impeachment of Homeland Security Chief

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, on Tuesday called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to step down, warning that the House may try to impeach him when Republicans take the majority next year. McCarthy, who hopes to be elected as House...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Lindsey Graham called out as he laughs while Herschel Walker denies latest abortion allegations

Senator Lindsey Graham is being criticised for backing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, amid new allegations that the Republican hopeful urged a second romantic partner to get an abortion. Both men are supportive of a proposed national abortion ban.On Wednesday, a woman accused Mr Walker, a former football star, of pressuring her to have an abortion in 1993 during an extra-marital relationship.“I am not a coward but I am a realist,” the woman, who has sought to keep her identity confidential, said at a press conference in Los Angeles. “And I choose to protect my identity to protect those I...
GEORGIA STATE
The Tennessean

Tennessee's no-exceptions abortion law defies medical ethics | Opinion

Tennessee's abortion law is the strictest in America and provides for absolutely no exceptions. By excluding any exception to save the life of the mother, the new law clearly violates the four basic and sacred medical ethical principles: beneficence – doing good; non-maleficence – refraining from doing harm; autonomy – the right of the patient to determine their medical treatment; and justice – the equal distribution of the benefits of medical care.
TENNESSEE STATE
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy