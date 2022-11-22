ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City CBD company hit with warning letter from FDA

By Matthew Self
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ga9kv_0jKSHKmn00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-based CBD producer received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for several violations, including making products that could be considered appealing to children.

The FDA sent the letter on Nov. 16 to CBD American Shaman’s CEO Stephen Vincent Sanders II, KSNT reports . The extensive document points to the company’s CBD products and lists several violations it says need to be corrected.

Winning $92.9 million Powerball jackpot ticket unclaimed in Kansas

Many products were listed as being adulterated because they contain an unsafe food additive. This is defined by uslegal.com as: “Adulterated means to make something impure by adding foreign or inferior ingredients. Adulteration can be done to edible goods or other commercial goods.”

These products include:

  • CBD Suckers
  • CBD Hard Candies
  • Cookies [with] 10mg CBD per Serving
  • CBD Sparkling Tea
  • CBD Sparkling Water
  • CBD Coffee
  • CBD Honey Sticks
  • CBD Honey
  • Doggy Chews (all flavors)
  • Soft & Tender Doggy Chews
  • Horsey Chews
  • Doggy Nugs
  • Kitty Nugs

The FDA says it’s a prohibited act to introduce these products into interstate commerce.

However, the FDA reported in its letter it is “particularly concerned” over products sold by American Shaman that can be seen as appealing to children. These products include the CBD Suckers, CBD Hard Candies, various Cookies [with] 10mg CBD per Serving and various CBD Gummies products.

Lenexa brewery sets grand opening for new facility

The warning letter also says such products have not been evaluated yet for safety, effectiveness and quality and could be unpredictable when used by vulnerable populations such as children.

Children may be at a greater risk for adverse reactions associated with certain drug products due to differences in the ability of children to absorb, metabolize, distribute or excrete such drug products or their metabolites, according to the FDA.

Other violations listed by the FDA include confusing marketing practices, selling the unapproved new drug “CBD + ZINC OXIDE Sunscreen” and the marketing of products containing CBD for pets that are unapproved new animal drugs.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

The letter ends with the FDA requiring CBD American Shaman to respond within 15 working days with specific steps taken to correct the violations. An explanation of each step being taken to prevent the recurrence of violations along with copies of related documentation are required.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KICK AM 1530

2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens

The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
kcur.org

Kansas City is a big food town, but it also offers a buffet of classes for aspiring home cooks

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. With winter approaching, what better time is there to learn a new cooking skill? Whether it's baking bread, crafting an exquisite charcuterie board, or preparing dishes from another culture, a cooking class can help take your culinary skills to the next level.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic 1908 'John and Adele Georgen House' was made from stacked limestone that was locally quarried

John and Adele Georgen House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GNU Free Documentation License. The John and Adele Georgen House is located at 933 South Main Street in Independence, Missouri. An attractive element of this house is all the limestone and masonry work. It's a rectangular two-story structure with a one-story porch in front.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

Weed becomes legal in Missouri on Dec. 8

That a majority of local voters were in favor of a legalizing recreational marijuana was probably not a surprise to most observers. That they did so by an overwhelming majority might have come as a surprise. Amendment 3, which legalizes recreational marijuana in Missouri, passed statewide by a margin of...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy