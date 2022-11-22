ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Supreme Court Clears Way For Congress To Get Donald Trump’s Tax Returns

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ynU99_0jKSHGFt00

Donald Trump has lost a bid to deny a Democratic-led House committee the right to obtain his tax returns. After a lengthy legal battle, the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of the former president’s financial documents to the House Ways & Means Committee.

In an unsigned terse statement with no noted dissents, the Court rejected Trump’s plea to prevent the Treasury Department from providing six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the committee. Richard Neal , the chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, has sought Trump’s returns since 2019, but has been engaged in a legal battle since then.

The latest ruling against Trump followed one last month in an emergency case involving documents seized at his Mar-a-Lago club. In that ruling, the Court denied Trump’s request to allow a special master to review about 100 classified documents seized from his Florida home.

In January, the Supreme Court allowed the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack to obtain Trump’s administration documents. And in 2020, the court ruled that Trump could not prevent a New York City prosecutor from obtaining his tax returns and financial records in an investigation of possible hush-money payments during the 2016 race for the White House.

It’s not clear when the committee will receive the documents requested in the latest ruling.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Georgia Supreme Court Reinstates Ban On Abortions After 6 Weeks — Update

UPDATED: The Georgia Supreme Court revived the state’s restrictive abortion law Wednesday, again banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, at least temporarily. In its ruling, the high court put a lower court order that declared the ban unlawful on hold while the case is appealed, requiring abortion providers to again stop performing the procedure past six weeks into the pregnancy. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled on November 15 the six-week ban was unlawful because it was enacted in 2019, when abortion was still legal nationwide under Roe v. Wade.  Georgia’s ban took effect in July, after the U.S. Supreme Court...
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

Disney+ Removes Donald Trump’s Closed Caption Reference From Elton John’s Concert After Technical Error

Disney+ viewers who tuned in to watch Elton John’s live broadcast of his farewell concert were surprised when Donald Trump’s name came up in the closed captions. The former President’s name showed up due to a technical error and any references to Trump have now been removed from the telecast after Disney+ conducted an investigation into the incident, sources tell Deadline. Following the results of the investigation into the matter, it was determined that Trump’s name was not intentional but an error on an external vendor contracted for the live close captioning. It was the result of autofill or autocorrect based on...
Deadline

Jay Leno Released From Burn Center After Two Surgeries And Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

Jay Leno was released today from the Grossman Burn Center 10 days after suffering burns to his face, hands and chest in a gasoline fire in his Burbank garage. “I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery,” Dr. Peter Grossman of the Grossman Burn Center said in a statement. The center also released a photo of Leno with some of the hospital staff. The picture shows Leno with visible burn scars on his face, chin and neck. “Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and...
Newsweek

Mike Pence Committed Felony Concealing Trump's Election Crimes: Kirschner

Former Vice President Mike Pence may have committed a felony after he "concealed" evidence of Donald Trump's alleged crimes in the wake of the 2020 election, according to a former federal prosecutor. Glenn Kirschner, an attorney and legal analyst for NBC and MSNBC, was discussing details from Pence's new book...
The List

Why Some Democrats Are Openly Supporting Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Run

As the familiar refrain of the Sam & Dave song "Hold On, I'm Comin'" played on the sound system, Donald J. Trump triumphantly walked off the stage at Mar-a-Lago on the night of November 15, 2022. It was the night America had been anticipating for months: Trump announced that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Declaring that he was running "in order to make America great and glorious again," the former president spent just over an hour reminiscing about his accomplishments and promising more of the same in a second term. To no one's surprise, he painted a picture of President Joe Biden's America as being a bleak landscape of crime-ridden cities, open borders, and staggering inflation (via Reuters).
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala

US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
Law & Crime

Rudy Giuliani Dealt Another Setback in Multi-Billion Dollar Legal Brawl with Smartmatic, as Judge Revives Once-Dismissed Count

Rudy Giuliani has been dealt another setback on Wednesday in a multi-billion dollar legal battle accusing him of defaming the Smartmatic voting machine company to propagate 2020 election conspiracy theories. In March, a Manhattan judge advanced Smartmatic’s lawsuit against the Fox Corporation, Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, and Giuliani, who succeeded...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

Donald Trump & Melania’s Relationship Is Reportedly ‘Chilly’ After He Blamed Her for Midterm Election Losses

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Donald Trump’s third run for president isn’t going to be an easy road for him. He has quite a bit of Republican Party opposition, and his wife, Melania Trump, reportedly isn’t thrilled with his post-midterm election theories. She did not enjoy the headlines about being the one to blame for Donald Trump endorsing Dr. Oz, who lost his Pennsylvania Senate race.
Daily Montanan

The end of the road for Donald Trump

For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The List

The 5 Words That Will Likely Define Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign

The evening of November 15, 2022, former President Donald Trump gave his highly anticipated announcement at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. There were many rumors swirling around Trump announcing a third presidential run, and those rumors have since been proven true. As expected, Trump has indeed announced his candidacy for 2024 (via C-SPAN.) The businessman now run for president twice, winning in 2016 and going on to lose against President Joe Biden in his 2020 run.
PALM BEACH, FL
The Hollywood Gossip

Kanye West: Screw Donald Trump! I'm Running For President Too!

Last week, surrounded by hundreds of supporters and roughly four thousand American flags, Donald Trump announced that he’ll be running for president in 2024. The news didn’t come as much of a surprise, of course. In fact, it’s a pretty safe bet that Trump will run for president...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Why do Democrats care about Donald Trump’s tax returns?

On Tuesday the Supreme Court dealt a final blow to Donald Trump in his years-long battle to shield his tax returns from Congress.It was a victory for Democrats on an issue that seems almost antique now — the issue of Mr Trump’s finances took a back seat for many in the media and Democrats especially after January 6 and Mr Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.That shocking campaign to undermine America’s election systems went on as another battle was taking place in America’s courts: a slow, grinding slog between a now-ex president and a congressional committee that rarely...
Deadline

Deadline

142K+
Followers
39K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy