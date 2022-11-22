ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Holiday travel in SE WI: Gaps in gas prices and peak days at Milwaukee airport

By Katie Crowther
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Qwcj_0jKSHDbi00

The cost of filling your tank before giving thanks really depends on where you stop.

In one day, driving all over the Milwaukee area, TMJ4 found more than 8 different prices. The highest we saw on Tuesday was $3.49/gallon. The lowest was $2.83/gallon. That’s a 66-cent difference.

“When I saw the $2.83 advertised, I pulled in right away,” said Wendy Krause of Franklin. “I can’t believe the range in prices at gas stations along the same road. You have to save where you can. It really adds up. Every bit helps, especially as groceries for Thanksgiving and Christmas presents are costing more this year.”

So why do gas prices vary so much? Experts say some gas stations will take a hit on gas to get you in the door to spend money on other things, like food and drinks. Sometimes gas stations have other profit streams, like a restaurant or car wash, so they can afford to charge a little less for gas.

Gas stations with easy highway access, or a prime location in a city, typically charge more for gas because they pay more for that land. High real estate prices are reflected in the price per gallon.

What gas stations pay for fuel varies widely as well, and so do fuel delivery schedules. Both of those things can also impact what customers pay at the pump.

WATCH: Lines at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Tuesday.

Security line Tuesday afternoon at Mitchell International

Thousands of others in our area are opting for air travel. At Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Tuesday, we noticed long lines, but they seemed to move fast.

“I travel a lot and definitely noticed more people today,” said Carson Ward, who traveled home to Waukesha from Charlotte. “It was very busy, but also pretty easy honestly. I didn’t have any problems.”

More than 100,000 passengers are expected to pass through Mitchell International over the next week. Peak air travel days are the two days before Thanksgiving, and the Sunday and Monday after. On each of those peak days, Milwaukee’s airport is expecting more than 16,000 departing and arriving passengers.

Airport officials expect this to be the busiest holiday travel season since 2019. That’s pre-pandemic. To put that year in perspective, the Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2019 was the busiest air travel day in Mitchell International Airport’s history, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Badger Herald

New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin

The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
WISCONSIN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Spirit Airlines suspends some direct flights to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Travelers to Milwaukee from three warm weather cities will now have fewer options. Spirit Airlines has suspended direct flights from Los Angeles, Phoenix and Tampa to Milwaukee. People looking to fly non-stop to and from Phoenix can fly American or Southwest. Non-stop flights between Tampa and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Leaves collected in Milwaukee turned into rich compost

MILWAUKEE — This year, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works picked up about 10,000 tons of leaves during their annual leaf collection, but the life cycle of the leaves restarts after DPW picks them up. All of Milwaukee's leaves are taken to the Orchard Ridge Composting facility in Menomonee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Thanksgiving Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Thanksgiving fire, 4 Milwaukee residents displaced

MILWAUKEE - Four Milwaukee residents are displaced after a house fire on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. The fire near 91st and Fairmount – across the street from Timmerman Airport – happened around 4:45 p.m. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews immediately knocked down the flames upon arrival. One...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Kenosha bar owner wants to create a Happy Days Al statue

KENOSHA, Wis. — Milwaukee has its Bronze Fonz. Now, if a local business owner has his way, Kenosha could eventually have a Happy Days statue of its own. A familiar face lines the walls and even the ceiling at a neighborhood bar called the Port of Kenosha. The bar pays homage to Kenosha native Al Molinaro, an actor remembered by 70's sitcom fans as drive-in owner Al Delvecchio on Happy Days.
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Oconomowoc kicks off 11th annual German Christmas Market

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The music, festive, the food, oh so flavorful, and the German culture on full display. Friday, Nov. 25, the city of Oconomowoc kicked off the holiday season with their 11th annual German Christmas Market. Organizers estimate the three-day market will see close to 30,000 people...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac man dies after colliding with tree in southeast Wisconsin

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after deputies in southeast Wisconsin tried to stop a speeding car, the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing a 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, just south of...
FOND DU LAC, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy