Food donations brought from Utah to be distributed to Central Coast non-profits

A semi-truck from Salt Lake City, Utah delivered 24 pallets of dry and canned goods to non-profit organizations on the Central Coast.

Dozens of volunteers were at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Paso Robles to help unload and sort the food for distribution.

The food will be donated to eight non-profits from north county, including ECHO, Loaves and Fishes, Paso Robles Housing and the Salvation Army.

"Salt Lake City has a surplus of food that they've been collecting and distributing out to different parts of the country. Today, we have more volunteers than I thought we would and this is great, we have probably about 40 or 50 volunteers today," said Mario Ruiz, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints director of communications.

Ruiz says 180 semi-trucks of surplus food totaling 7.2 million pounds have been distributed by the church to San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties this year.