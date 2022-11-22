ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania House Republicans elect leadership for upcoming session

By George Stockburger
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus on Tuesday elected its leadership for the upcoming session.

The caucus says the leaders will focus on “the evolving needs of the Commonwealth through fiscal responsibility, limited government, and policies that drive strong communities and opportunities for individual success.”

The following members comprise the House Republican Leadership team for the 2023-24 Legislative Session:

  • Leader: Rep. Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster)
  • Whip: Rep. Tim O’Neal (R-Washington)
  • Appropriations Chair: Rep. Seth Grove (R-York)
  • Caucus Chairman: Rep. George Dunbar (R-Westmoreland)
  • Caucus Secretary: Rep. Martina White (R-Philadelphia)
  • Caucus Administrator: Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland)
  • House Republican Policy Committee Chair: Rep. Josh Kail (R-Beaver/Washington)

“Our leaders, much like our caucus, are an optimistic group of forward thinkers from diverse backgrounds and regions. Our shared experiences and commitment to find solutions is unwavering and this group is poised and ready to find a pathway to opportunity for all Pennsylvanians,” Cutler said. “Republican ideals grow opportunities for families. Our policies reduce the burden on taxpayers and increase access for all Pennsylvanians to make their lives better today than they were yesterday. This leadership team, just like our caucus, is ready to take on what lies ahead. And I look forward to being with this caucus every step of the way.”

