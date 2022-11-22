The Oregon Legislature has brought the issue of reparations up on more than one occasion. Although California leads state-level slavery reparation efforts with Assembly Bill 3121, from which sprung the Reparations Task Force and its comprehensive report on the ripple effects of slavery, the state of Oregon has shown interest in working towards reparations for past and current harms against Black Oregonians. Oregon Senate Bill 619 was in committee upon adjournment of the 2021 regular session. This bill states that "The Department of Revenue shall establish a program to pay reparations to Black Oregonians who can demonstrate heritage in...

OREGON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO