Portland, OR

Thomas Barrett
2d ago

People can't afford to send their kids to college,do the high tuition rates, high property taxes and fuel and food....

Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: Hospitalizations climb rapidly as hospitals juggle multiple respiratory viruses

COVID-19 hospitalizations climbed 35% last week to reach 311 hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients, the most hospitalizations at a time since August. The increase appears to buck the trajectory forecasted by Oregon Health & Science University, which most recently predicted hospitalizations would stay flat before declining slightly. Incorporating the new numbers into OHSU’s model still does not indicate a “large surge” is here, nor does the larger-than-anticipated growth appear to carry implications for waning immunity or transmissibility of new strains, analyst Peter Graven said in an email.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon

If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/21 – Southern Oregon Cities Get Grants For Vehicle Barriers To Prevent Casualties At Events, Two-Story Structure Fire in Selma, Royal Oaks Ready to Rebuild

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 8:15 AM NOV. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
MEDFORD, OR
theclackamasprint.net

Death at CCC TriMet Center

A man was found dead on the main campus of Clackamas Community College in Oregon City Monday. According to the Oregon City Police Department, an officer performing a routine patrol at the TriMet transit center on campus discovered the body of a 58-year-old male on one of the bus benches around 5 a.m.
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

My view: Oregon would not be the first to offer reparations

Around the nation, several states have taken a look at providing compensation for past wrongs. Much precedent has been set in the United States by federal, state and municipal governments, as well as universities in offering financial compensation of past thefts and abuses. Some examples of financial reparations include: • The Civil Liberties Act of 1988, which offered $20,000 to every Japanese "internment camp" survivor. • Florida, Oklahoma, Virginia and Kentucky have offered reparations for racial wrongdoings. • Both North Carolina and Virginia have paid reparations for inflicting forced sterilizations. • The city of Chicago has paid...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Geologists say cluster of earthquakes are common off Oregon Coast

When the earth shakes off the Oregon coast, geologists say it's a reminder to be prepared. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, last week dozens of earthquakes rumbled near the Blanco Fracture Zone in a matter of days. The Zone runs at a northwesterly angle off the Oregon coast, roughly...
OREGON STATE
streetroots.org

The Driftwood Castle at Kelley Point Park

Much like its architect, Driftwood Castle will disappear soon with the rising river. Within a few months, the swelling tributary will undo the architecture and sweep away its remnants — if Portland Parks and Recreation doesn’t get to it first. In late summer, people walking on the beach...
PORTLAND, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon DHS looking for missing girl believed to be in danger

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing 15-year-old foster child it believes is in danger. DHS officials suspect Phoenyx Cannon is in the Portland-metro area and disappeared from Gresham on Saturday, Nov. 12. They say she hangs out at homeless camps in Southeast Portland, downtown Portland, around Southeast 82nd and Stark, and also spends time at the Gateway Transit Center.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

My view: Efforts to provide reparations take root in Oregon

The Oregon Legislature has brought the issue of reparations up on more than one occasion. Although California leads state-level slavery reparation efforts with Assembly Bill 3121, from which sprung the Reparations Task Force and its comprehensive report on the ripple effects of slavery, the state of Oregon has shown interest in working towards reparations for past and current harms against Black Oregonians. Oregon Senate Bill 619 was in committee upon adjournment of the 2021 regular session. This bill states that "The Department of Revenue shall establish a program to pay reparations to Black Oregonians who can demonstrate heritage in...
OREGON STATE

