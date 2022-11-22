Read full article on original website
Thomas Barrett
2d ago
People can't afford to send their kids to college,do the high tuition rates, high property taxes and fuel and food....
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Greater Air Quality Monitoring Is Coming To Portland And The Oregon Coast
Air Quality Monitoring: It’s great news that the fight against air pollution is getting a boost in two of Oregon’s most economically challenged and racially diverse communities: one in Portland, and the other on the southern coast. In order to bring attention to the issues of air pollution...
KTVZ
Study finds Oregon workers’ compensation rates remain among lowest in nation
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon’s workers’ compensation rates remain among the lowest in the nation, according to an analysis released Tuesday by the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services. "This reflects the state’s ongoing success in making workplaces safer and keeping costs under control," the agency...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
ijpr.org
Judge unlikely to reverse order limiting stays for criminal defendants at Oregon State Hospital
In a court hearing Monday, a federal judge gave no sign he will rescind an order he issued in September that put strict deadlines on how long mentally ill patients sent to the Oregon State Hospital by the criminal justice system can be kept there for treatment. The release schedule...
Coronavirus in Oregon: Hospitalizations climb rapidly as hospitals juggle multiple respiratory viruses
COVID-19 hospitalizations climbed 35% last week to reach 311 hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients, the most hospitalizations at a time since August. The increase appears to buck the trajectory forecasted by Oregon Health & Science University, which most recently predicted hospitalizations would stay flat before declining slightly. Incorporating the new numbers into OHSU’s model still does not indicate a “large surge” is here, nor does the larger-than-anticipated growth appear to carry implications for waning immunity or transmissibility of new strains, analyst Peter Graven said in an email.
6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Hiring for the holidays: Oregon job openings crush previous record
Hiring has been a hassle throughout 2022 and the challenge is only exacerbated during the holiday season, when retailers and shipping companies look to obtain more staff to meet the increased demand.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/21 – Southern Oregon Cities Get Grants For Vehicle Barriers To Prevent Casualties At Events, Two-Story Structure Fire in Selma, Royal Oaks Ready to Rebuild
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 8:15 AM NOV. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
theclackamasprint.net
Death at CCC TriMet Center
A man was found dead on the main campus of Clackamas Community College in Oregon City Monday. According to the Oregon City Police Department, an officer performing a routine patrol at the TriMet transit center on campus discovered the body of a 58-year-old male on one of the bus benches around 5 a.m.
kptv.com
Oregon ends residency rule for Death with Dignity law, challenges remain for out-of-state patients
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - This year marks the 25th anniversary of Oregon’s Death with Dignity Act. Oregon was the first state in the nation to allow medical aid in dying, and now the state is lifting its residency requirement. People from across the country are contacting Oregon physicians to...
Law professor says high-capacity magazine ban in Measure 114 could be most vulnerable
PORTLAND, Ore. — While votes were still being counted after Election Day this month — and well beyond — the fact that gun control initiative Measure 114 was projected to narrowly pass proved enough for some of Oregon's arcane administrative mechanics to begin churning. According to the...
My view: Oregon would not be the first to offer reparations
Around the nation, several states have taken a look at providing compensation for past wrongs. Much precedent has been set in the United States by federal, state and municipal governments, as well as universities in offering financial compensation of past thefts and abuses. Some examples of financial reparations include: • The Civil Liberties Act of 1988, which offered $20,000 to every Japanese "internment camp" survivor. • Florida, Oklahoma, Virginia and Kentucky have offered reparations for racial wrongdoings. • Both North Carolina and Virginia have paid reparations for inflicting forced sterilizations. • The city of Chicago has paid...
nbc16.com
Geologists say cluster of earthquakes are common off Oregon Coast
When the earth shakes off the Oregon coast, geologists say it's a reminder to be prepared. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, last week dozens of earthquakes rumbled near the Blanco Fracture Zone in a matter of days. The Zone runs at a northwesterly angle off the Oregon coast, roughly...
streetroots.org
The Driftwood Castle at Kelley Point Park
Much like its architect, Driftwood Castle will disappear soon with the rising river. Within a few months, the swelling tributary will undo the architecture and sweep away its remnants — if Portland Parks and Recreation doesn’t get to it first. In late summer, people walking on the beach...
Southern Oregon Democrat said no to big political donors. They helped fund his victory anyway
Democratic state Sen. Jeff Golden of Ashland is among the Oregon Legislature’s most vocal proponents of campaign contribution limits, a priority he has so far failed to get through the Legislature despite Democrats’ hold on both chambers. For two election cycles, Golden has made a point of refusing...
nbc16.com
Oregon DHS looking for missing girl believed to be in danger
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing 15-year-old foster child it believes is in danger. DHS officials suspect Phoenyx Cannon is in the Portland-metro area and disappeared from Gresham on Saturday, Nov. 12. They say she hangs out at homeless camps in Southeast Portland, downtown Portland, around Southeast 82nd and Stark, and also spends time at the Gateway Transit Center.
My view: Efforts to provide reparations take root in Oregon
The Oregon Legislature has brought the issue of reparations up on more than one occasion. Although California leads state-level slavery reparation efforts with Assembly Bill 3121, from which sprung the Reparations Task Force and its comprehensive report on the ripple effects of slavery, the state of Oregon has shown interest in working towards reparations for past and current harms against Black Oregonians. Oregon Senate Bill 619 was in committee upon adjournment of the 2021 regular session. This bill states that "The Department of Revenue shall establish a program to pay reparations to Black Oregonians who can demonstrate heritage in...
nbc16.com
OHSU, OSU join forces to develop nanotechnology to detect, treat ectopic pregnancies
PORTLAND, Ore. — Scientists at Oregon Health & Science University and Oregon State University have jointly developed a new way to use nanoparticles to diagnose and treat a potentially life-threatening condition that can occur during pregnancy. Ectopic pregnancies make up 1% to 2% of all pregnancies and result in...
stateofreform.com
Experts discuss Oregon’s work to develop new insurance program for low-income individuals who don’t qualify for OHP
Experts discussed Oregon’s efforts to provide health coverage for residents at risk of losing it when the public health emergency (PHE) ends at last month’s 2022 Oregon State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox.
yachatsnews.com
Will there be crab for Christmas? Oregon’s commercial Dungeness season delayed until at least Dec. 16
A year ago, Taunette Dixon, along with the rest of Oregon’s $60 million commercial Dungeness crabbing industry, was dining on a diet of decidedly good news. Negotiated prices between boat owners and processors opened about $2 per pound higher than most years, all but guaranteeing profits in the lucrative first two months of a normal year.
Comments