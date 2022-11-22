Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Millions proposed for mental health resources in Seattle schools
Seattle City Council proposed millions for the upcoming budget for more mental health resources and School-Based Health Centers for students in the wake of the deadly shooting at Ingraham High School. The investment is a joint proposal from Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda for a combined $4...
Issues arise as work to tackle homelessness in Tacoma continues
TACOMA, Wash. — On Thanksgiving Day, meals were served to those who are experiencing homelessness in Tacoma. It is part of many services being offered by the ‘Tacoma Rescue Mission.’. However, while the food went out, filling an immediate need, there are still many challenges left when it...
Fake school threats cause lockdowns at several western Washington schools
WASHINGTON — At least five schools in western Washington ended up on lockdown Tuesday morning, due to "swatting" threats. A swatting threat is a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to draw a large police presence, which is against the law to do. In one of the...
Seattle's proposed budget doesn't include gunshot detection technology
The Seattle City Council is less than a week away from finalizing its budget for next year. Right now, it doesn't include gunshot detection technology. It's something Mayor Bruce Harrell has been pushing for, at a time when the city is seeing a jump in gun violence. “I’m shocked. I’m...
Parents raise concerns after threats closed Meridian Elementary School for four days
KENT, Wash. — It’s the first week Meridian Elementary School is back open after a man in crisis threatened a teacher and families, then had a standoff with police. The school was forced to close for four days, after investigators said Noah Peterson,26, drove erratically outside the elementary school and threatened a teacher and families about school shootings on Nov. 14.
New details revealed about incident that caused Kent elementary school lockdown
KENT, Wash. — Charging documents revealed new details about what happened before and after a man in crisis allegedly threatened children at Meridian Elementary School in Kent. The school was forced to close for four days after investigators said 26-year-old Noah Peterson drove erratically outside the elementary school and...
Truck nearly goes off Ballard Bridge in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — Traffic was backed up on the Ballard Bridge in Seattle during the evening commute Tuesday following a collision on the bridge. A pickup truck struck the railing of the bridge and ended up with its two front wheels over the side of the bridge. The driver...
SPD updates employee policies on tattoos, jewelry, hair styles, gender language
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD), which has struggled to replace officers who have left the office, updated its employee policies regarding tattoos, jewelry, hair styles and gender language in efforts to widen its applicant pool. The department said the employee appearance section in its manual was last...
Woman hit with 3 car break-ins in 2 weeks in Seattle's University District
A woman in Seattle has had her car targeted by prowlers three times in just over two weeks, and the last two break-ins occurred when the vehicle was empty. Abby Thorpe moved into Seattle's University District neighborhood at the end of September and doesn’t have a parking space in her complex so she has often left her Chevy Malibu on Pasadena Pl NE, which is free and just a couple of blocks away.
FAA investigating more pilot reports of laser strikes near Sea-Tac Airport
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating accounts from flight crews in the Seattle area who reported being targeted by lasers. The FAA confirmed that pilots of three commercial flights reported laser strikes in the last week. Two reports occurred on Friday, Nov. 18, when flight...
Thanksgiving meal giveaways return to Seattle after years off
For many, the holidays can be a hard time. From those who don’t have a place to call home or a table to eat a warm meal, the Seattle's Union Gospel Mission wants to make sure everyone has a chance to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. For its 90th anniversary,...
Men involved in Renton shopping center shooting were coworkers
RENTON, Wash. — Two men involved in what detectives describe as a murder-suicide in Renton both worked at an aircraft manufacturing plant near where the shooting happened. Renton police said the suspected shooter is a 44-year-old male and the victim is a 28-year-old male. While the King County Medical Examiner's Office has not publicly identified the men, KOMO News has confirmed both worked at Boeing's 737 manufacturing plant.
Starbucks to close last stand-alone Capitol Hill location next month
SEATTLE, Wash. — Starbucks is closing a store on Capitol Hill in December over reported safety issues like theft, drug use, and even assault. Workers are fighting back, claiming the coffee giant is retaliating against the store that was the first to unionize in Seattle. “Starbucks has made it...
Wednesday expected to be busiest Thanksgiving travel day at Sea-Tac Airport
SEATTLE — The busiest travel days of the year are here. Whether it’s by land, sea or air, hundreds of thousands are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday in western Washington this year. The number of people flying through Sea-Tac International Airport is nearing pre-pandemic levels, and...
Seattle cardiologist shares Thanksgiving tips to avoid heart problems
SEATTLE — As we enter the holiday season, the hustle and bustle can take a real toll on our hearts. A local cardiologist said she typically sees an increase in heart problems this time of year. The holidays are time of celebration and also a time of excess that can have deadly consequences.
Redmond Animal rescue Motley Zoo closing next month
REDMOND, Wash. — A Redmond animal rescue is being forced to shut its doors next month after the city found serious structural issues in the rescue's building. J'me Thomas, the executive director of Motley Zoo Animal Rescue, said the city, which owns the building, found the issue while they were working on the air conditioning and determined that the structural issues with the building are not fixable.
Four killed in Snohomish County plane crash identified
On Wednesday, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office identified the four men killed in a small plane crash in Snohomish County last week. The four people on board the single-engine Textron 208B have been identified as 49-year-old Nate Lachendro of Gig Harbor, Wash. 33-year-old Nathan Precup of Seattle, 67-year-old David Newton of Wichita, Kan. and 52-year-old Scott Brenneman of Roy, Wash.
Search ongoing for suspects who shot at King County home and struck teen girl
ALGONA, Wash. — Investigators are working to identify three people who fired guns into a south King County home, striking a teenage girl inside. The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of 2nd Avenue North in Algona. According to Algona Police Chief James Schrimpsher, three...
State patrol asks public for help finding Tacoma hit-and-run suspect
TACOMA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking the public for help finding a suspect who drove off after crashing into another driver on Nov. 11 in Tacoma. According to WSP, the hit-and-run suspect crashed into a 63-year-old Tacoma man, seriously injuring him, before fleeing. The Tacoma man was driving a Dodge Caravan on southbound I-5 approaching the exit for I-705 around noon.
Consumer Reports: Ways to digitize your family memories
SEATTLE — There is a good chance you may be taking loads of photos of family and friends this holiday season. But what about all the old prints, slides, or those home movies on VHS or film you have tucked away in a box?. It’s time to go digital!...
