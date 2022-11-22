ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KOMO News

Millions proposed for mental health resources in Seattle schools

Seattle City Council proposed millions for the upcoming budget for more mental health resources and School-Based Health Centers for students in the wake of the deadly shooting at Ingraham High School. The investment is a joint proposal from Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda for a combined $4...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Issues arise as work to tackle homelessness in Tacoma continues

TACOMA, Wash. — On Thanksgiving Day, meals were served to those who are experiencing homelessness in Tacoma. It is part of many services being offered by the ‘Tacoma Rescue Mission.’. However, while the food went out, filling an immediate need, there are still many challenges left when it...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Seattle's proposed budget doesn't include gunshot detection technology

The Seattle City Council is less than a week away from finalizing its budget for next year. Right now, it doesn't include gunshot detection technology. It's something Mayor Bruce Harrell has been pushing for, at a time when the city is seeing a jump in gun violence. “I’m shocked. I’m...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Parents raise concerns after threats closed Meridian Elementary School for four days

KENT, Wash. — It’s the first week Meridian Elementary School is back open after a man in crisis threatened a teacher and families, then had a standoff with police. The school was forced to close for four days, after investigators said Noah Peterson,26, drove erratically outside the elementary school and threatened a teacher and families about school shootings on Nov. 14.
KENT, WA
KOMO News

New details revealed about incident that caused Kent elementary school lockdown

KENT, Wash. — Charging documents revealed new details about what happened before and after a man in crisis allegedly threatened children at Meridian Elementary School in Kent. The school was forced to close for four days after investigators said 26-year-old Noah Peterson drove erratically outside the elementary school and...
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Truck nearly goes off Ballard Bridge in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — Traffic was backed up on the Ballard Bridge in Seattle during the evening commute Tuesday following a collision on the bridge. A pickup truck struck the railing of the bridge and ended up with its two front wheels over the side of the bridge. The driver...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Woman hit with 3 car break-ins in 2 weeks in Seattle's University District

A woman in Seattle has had her car targeted by prowlers three times in just over two weeks, and the last two break-ins occurred when the vehicle was empty. Abby Thorpe moved into Seattle's University District neighborhood at the end of September and doesn’t have a parking space in her complex so she has often left her Chevy Malibu on Pasadena Pl NE, which is free and just a couple of blocks away.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

FAA investigating more pilot reports of laser strikes near Sea-Tac Airport

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating accounts from flight crews in the Seattle area who reported being targeted by lasers. The FAA confirmed that pilots of three commercial flights reported laser strikes in the last week. Two reports occurred on Friday, Nov. 18, when flight...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Thanksgiving meal giveaways return to Seattle after years off

For many, the holidays can be a hard time. From those who don’t have a place to call home or a table to eat a warm meal, the Seattle's Union Gospel Mission wants to make sure everyone has a chance to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. For its 90th anniversary,...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Men involved in Renton shopping center shooting were coworkers

RENTON, Wash. — Two men involved in what detectives describe as a murder-suicide in Renton both worked at an aircraft manufacturing plant near where the shooting happened. Renton police said the suspected shooter is a 44-year-old male and the victim is a 28-year-old male. While the King County Medical Examiner's Office has not publicly identified the men, KOMO News has confirmed both worked at Boeing's 737 manufacturing plant.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Starbucks to close last stand-alone Capitol Hill location next month

SEATTLE, Wash. — Starbucks is closing a store on Capitol Hill in December over reported safety issues like theft, drug use, and even assault. Workers are fighting back, claiming the coffee giant is retaliating against the store that was the first to unionize in Seattle. “Starbucks has made it...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle cardiologist shares Thanksgiving tips to avoid heart problems

SEATTLE — As we enter the holiday season, the hustle and bustle can take a real toll on our hearts. A local cardiologist said she typically sees an increase in heart problems this time of year. The holidays are time of celebration and also a time of excess that can have deadly consequences.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Redmond Animal rescue Motley Zoo closing next month

REDMOND, Wash. — A Redmond animal rescue is being forced to shut its doors next month after the city found serious structural issues in the rescue's building. J'me Thomas, the executive director of Motley Zoo Animal Rescue, said the city, which owns the building, found the issue while they were working on the air conditioning and determined that the structural issues with the building are not fixable.
REDMOND, WA
KOMO News

Four killed in Snohomish County plane crash identified

On Wednesday, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office identified the four men killed in a small plane crash in Snohomish County last week. The four people on board the single-engine Textron 208B have been identified as 49-year-old Nate Lachendro of Gig Harbor, Wash. 33-year-old Nathan Precup of Seattle, 67-year-old David Newton of Wichita, Kan. and 52-year-old Scott Brenneman of Roy, Wash.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

State patrol asks public for help finding Tacoma hit-and-run suspect

TACOMA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking the public for help finding a suspect who drove off after crashing into another driver on Nov. 11 in Tacoma. According to WSP, the hit-and-run suspect crashed into a 63-year-old Tacoma man, seriously injuring him, before fleeing. The Tacoma man was driving a Dodge Caravan on southbound I-5 approaching the exit for I-705 around noon.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Consumer Reports: Ways to digitize your family memories

SEATTLE — There is a good chance you may be taking loads of photos of family and friends this holiday season. But what about all the old prints, slides, or those home movies on VHS or film you have tucked away in a box?. It’s time to go digital!...
SEATTLE, WA

