New WellNow Urgent Care to open in St. Marys

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – You may notice a building being constructed along the Million-Dollar Highway in St. Marys.

The new building will be the WellNow urgent care and the facility plans to be completed in May 2023.

There will be between 5 and 10 employees hired for the 35-hundred-square-foot facility. WellNow Urgent Care provides timely walk-in treatment for a wide range of non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses such as sprains, burns, lacerations, colds and flu, strep throat, sinus infections, allergies and more.

They’ll also provide on-site COVID-19 testing, X-rays and physicals.

We will soon be adding Virtual Care in Pennsylvania for patients who prefer to speak with a provider from the comfort of home using their computer, smartphone or tablet through WellNow Virtual .

Additionally, we offer occupational medicine services, including Workers` Compensation assistance, pre-employment physicals, drug and alcohol testing and more.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Insurances, including Medicare and Medicaid, will be accepted at the location.





For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.