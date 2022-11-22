Altoona Area High School holds second Turkey Bowl fundraiser

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Altoona Area High School is bringing back its Turkey Bowl football tournament fundraiser including a game that will pit student-athletes against teachers.

Nine teams made up of ten students, seven boys and three girls went head-to-head on Tuesday in a single-game elimination tournament at the school’s intermural field.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the Jr. and Sr. Prom.

The high school’s football players weren’t allowed to play in the game, but they were allowed to stick to the sidelines and be coaches for the teams.

Even though the athletes were not allowed to play against the other student teams, they still get their chance to hit the gridiron against the teachers on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. in an All-Star game. Afterward will be the Turkey Bowl championship.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

All students will be invited to attend the All-Star and Championship games.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.