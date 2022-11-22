ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Altoona Area High School holds second Turkey Bowl fundraiser

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQqoX_0jKSFHUi00

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Altoona Area High School is bringing back its Turkey Bowl football tournament fundraiser including a game that will pit student-athletes against teachers.

Nine teams made up of ten students, seven boys and three girls went head-to-head on Tuesday in a single-game elimination tournament at the school’s intermural field.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the Jr. and Sr. Prom.

Juniata College celebrates Volleyball National Championship

The high school’s football players weren’t allowed to play in the game, but they were allowed to stick to the sidelines and be coaches for the teams.

Even though the athletes were not allowed to play against the other student teams, they still get their chance to hit the gridiron against the teachers on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. in an All-Star game. Afterward will be the Turkey Bowl championship.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

All students will be invited to attend the All-Star and Championship games.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
High School Football PRO

Altoona, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Canton Area High School football team will have a game with Northern Cambria High School on November 26, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
CANTON, PA
WTAJ

Central, State College onto state semifinals

ALTOONA (WTAJ) — State College High and Central advance to the PIAA football semifinals with wins Friday Night. The Little Lions beat North Allegheny 28-7, leading wire-to-wire in their 6A quarterfinal. State High capitalized on four North Allegheny interceptions. Quarterback Finn Furmanek rushed for two scores, while quarterback Owen Yurka rushed for one, and threw […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WBRE

Canton prepares for state quarterfinal matchup with Northern Cambria

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Canton football team is practicing at Towanda this week, on the turf in preparation for its state quarterfinal matchup with Northern Cambria. The Warriors are looking to return to the Class 1A semifinals for the second straight year and are coming off a rare November bye week.
CANTON, PA
State College

Bellefonte football coach submits resignation

BELLEFONTE — Bellefonte Area High School will have a new football coach in 2023. Although last week’s Bellefonte school board meeting was postponed due to a surprise snowstorm, head coach Vaughn Donmoyer’s resignation is still on the agenda. The resignation will be officially accepted at the meeting,...
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Blue Knob resort gears up for fifth annual ‘Merry On the Mountain’

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Blue Knob All Seasons Resort on top of Pennsylvania’s highest skiable mountain will be holding its fifth “Merry On the Mountain” event. The resort in Claysburg will hold the event on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4:30 p.m. till 8 p.m. at the Blue Knob Conference Center There are many indoor and […]
CLAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Penn State rallies after slow start, tops Lafayette 70-57

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Pickett had 18 points, Seth Lundy scored 15 and Penn State cruised to a 70-57 victory over Lafayette on Friday night. Pickett sank 7 of 10 shots from the floor with eight assists and six rebounds for Penn State (6-1). Lundy hit 3 of 6 from 3-point range and […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

1-on-1 | PPG’s Andrew Destin discusses the bowl landscape

Heading into the final game of the regular season, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Andrew Destin (@AndrewDestin1) joined Andrew Clay to discuses the bowl landscape. Does Penn State have a route to the New Year’s Six? Would a Citrus Bowl be a better fit? This one-on-one interview is part of Nittany Nation Gameday, a Penn State football […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Nittany Lions past and present reflect on Senior Day

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Before kickoff on Saturday, Penn State’s seniors will be honored one final time at Beaver Stadium. It’s always an emotional ceremony that players remember for a decade on. Former Nittany Lion quarterback Shane McGregor remembers his final home game quite vividly. “We were Wisconsin in 2012 and it was unseasonably […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

How to donate your deer, elk to feed those in need locally

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Pennsylvania rifle hunting season begins Saturday, November 27 and in Woodland, a butcher is taking deer and donating the meat to those in need.  According to Hunters Sharing The Harvest one deer can provide up to 200 meals.  The Country Butcher was able to donate 634 pounds of […]
WOODLAND, PA
WTAJ

Game Day Primer: Michigan State visits Happy Valley on senior day

Michigan State at 11. Penn StateWhen: 4 p.m. Saturday, November 26Where: Beaver Stadium, University ParkTV: FS1Radio: See Penn State Radio Network Three Things To Watch…Penn State fans need to be glued to the college football scoreboard Saturday, because truthfully what happens outside Beaver Stadium is about as important as what happens inside. The Nittany Lions are […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Penn State defense 5th in the nation in tackles for loss

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Turnovers, sacks, and tackles for loss have become the identity of Penn State’s defense under Manny Diaz, which has the Nittany Lions allowing only 18 points per game. Penn State is fifth in the nation with 88 tackles for loss on the season, which is a substantial jump from last year […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg holds WinterFest Tree lighting

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — With the holiday season in full swing, another Christmas tree lighting took place in Hollidaysburg Friday evening. Hollidaysburg borough hosted its annual WinterFest Tree lighting along with a soup sampling between 5 -7 p.m. The fest was free to attend but participants who wanted to vote in the soup sampling […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
The Detroit Free Press

A holiday homecoming for Michigan State football LB Cal Haladay at Penn State

EAST LANSING — Cal Haladay grew up an hour and a half from Penn State’s Beaver Stadium. And Michigan State football’s trip there will be a homecoming in many ways. His brother and two sisters both went to school in Happy Valley. Their father, Greg, was an All-American heavyweight wrestler for the Nittany Lions from 1986-90. Together, they all saw plenty of football among the cacophonous 106,000-plus fans who religiously make the trek to the mountains of Central Pennsylvania.
EAST LANSING, MI
WTAJ

First ever Emily Whitehead Foundation Turkey Trot labeled a success

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thanksgiving is especially meaningful for one family in Philipsburg. They are grateful their daughter Emily is still here. Back in 2010, when she was 5, she came down with Leukemia. Conventional treatment didn’t work, but Emily was the first person in the world to receive CAR-T cell therapy. This morning, […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

DuBois United Methodist Church gave free Thanksgiving meals

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Volunteers from DuBois United Methodist Church offered a free Thanksgiving meal to people in need. The annual tradition began around 10 years ago by former Pastor Lance Tucker. This year there were 400 meals prepared to serve including dessert. “It’s important because we want to have a welcoming presence for […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Parker Washington out for the season; underclassmen look to step up

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s offense suffered a big blow as Head Coach James Franklin announced that junior wide receiver Parker Washington will miss the remainder of the season. Washington is the Nittany Lions leading receiver with 46 receptions and 611 yards, but he did not travel to Piscataway this weekend where Penn State […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Small Business Saturday events happening across Central Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) — This weekend, Small Business Saturday will take place in different areas across Central Pennsylvania to help support local businesses while crossing off your holiday shopping list. Starting in Centre County, shoppers at small businesses in Bellefonte can purchase a tote bag and collect unique pins from each location. Those who collect at least […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy