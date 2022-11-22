How to sign up to give Abilene kids in foster care a Christmas

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – While the holidays are typically a time to be merry and spend time with family, our Abilene kids in foster care don’t have the same luxury. Now, you can help spread some holiday cheer to some of those in need of a spirit boost.

According to 2INGage & TFI Texas , you can help a lot of our Abilene kids in foster care. At the time of this article’s publishing, 25 out of 36 children will have a Christmas gift.

After signing up, drop off unwrapped gifts by Wednesday, November 30 to 2INGage, located at 147 Sayles Boulevard, or to TFI Texas, located at 500 Chestnut Street. Be sure to include the child’s initial and corresponding code. Donations will be accepted between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. through that Wednesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.