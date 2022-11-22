Read full article on original website
Are Bruins For Real? NHL Writer Determines Boston’s Stanley Cup Hopes
Heading into their Wednesday matchup against the Florida Panthers, the Bruins were off to their best start since the 1929-30 season. Boston opened with the best record in the NHL at 17-2-0, and head coach Jim Montgomery has led the Black and Gold to the best offense in the league, scoring 4.16 goals per game — the Dallas Stars are second at 3.84 goals per game.
NBC Sports
Report: When Robert Williams expects to return to Celtics
Robert Williams' return from injury is at the top of the Boston Celtics' wish list. Their wish could be granted this holiday season. The Celtics big man, who underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee before the 2022-23 campaign, could be back in Boston's lineup before Christmas. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the positive news Wednesday on NBA Countdown.
Watch Bruins Make NHL History With David Pastrnak’s Sick Overtime Goal
The Boston Bruins made NHL history Friday afternoon with a 3-2 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden. The win marked Boston’s 12th consecutive home victory to begin the season, setting a new league record. The B’s have won 18 of their first 21 games overall, putting them atop the NHL standings with 36 points.
Injury Woes Continue To Plague Former Celtic Gordon Hayward
Former Boston Celtic Gordon Hayward just can’t outrun the injury bug. Hayward, who now is in his third season with the Charlotte Hornets, has had his career derailed by injuries and he’s set to miss significant time again. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Friday night that Hayward will...
Gordon scores 29, Nuggets beat short-handed Clippers 114-104
Aaron Gordon scored 29 points, Jamal Murray added 19 and the Denver Nuggets beat the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 114-104.
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Pulled Jeremy Swayman Early In Third Period
Jim Montgomery isn’t afraid to make some unconventional moves at points in Bruins games, and that rang true Wednesday night at FLA Live Arena. No, it wasn’t the five-forward power play, but rather Montgomery pulling Jeremy Swayman with 11:45 left in the third period and Boston down two goals to the Florida Panthers.
What Hunter Henry Said About Controversial Reversed TD Catch
The Patriots didn’t lose to the Vikings on Thursday solely because of Hunter Henry’s reversed touchdown catch — but it didn’t help. Henry and Mac Jones connected during the third quarter on what initially was ruled a six-yard touchdown catch. The play would’ve broken a 23-23 tie and given New England an important touchdown lead in Minnesota.
Zach Wilson Reportedly Apologized To Jets Teammates After Benching
It’s hard to have had a worse week than Zach Wilson, who hit rock bottom Wednesday after he was benched as the New York Jets starting quarterback in favor for Mike White. Perhaps that prompted his next move. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that Wilson would be a...
Robyn Hayward Claims Hornets Made Gordon Hayward Play Through Injury
Robyn Hayward always has been one to voice how she feels, especially when it comes to her husband Gordon Hayward. Friday was no different when she sounded off on Instagram after the Charlotte Hornets announced Gordon was on the injury report with a left shoulder contusion. According to Robyn, though, the Hornets have been aware of the injury and that it was much more serious than just a contusion.
Bruins-Hurricanes Game Had Playoff-Like Atmosphere At TD Garden
BOSTON — For a game in late November, TD Garden sure sounded like it was hosting a Bruins playoff game. The home crowd was behind Boston every step of the way against the Carolina Hurricanes, especially after David Krejci brought the B’s within one in the second and tied it at 2-2 in the third. The building felt like it was shaking from the ground up. The fans were chanting “goal” when it came to the officials reviewing Krejci’s second goal and were singing to every song the Garden played at the top of their lungs.
Celtics Wrap: Boston Bounces Back By Blowing Out Mavericks
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics rebounded from their first loss in three weeks with a dominant victory over the Dallas Mavericks, 125-112, at TD Garden on Wednesday night. The Celtics improved to 14-4 on the year, while the Mavericks dropped to 9-8. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY.
Jim Montgomery Has ‘No Bad News’ On Injured Bruins Players
The Bruins have been bitten by the injury bug of late, but head coach Jim Montgomery had good news on the injured Boston players. Derek Forbort, Linus Ullmark, Craig Smith and Trent Frederic all are dealing with injuries, with Forbort landing on long-term injured reserve with a broken finger he underwent surgery on. The soonest the defenseman could return is Nov. 29 when the Bruins host the Tampa Bay Lightning, but it sounds like he won’t be ready by then, but it is getting very close to a return.
This Celtics-Mavericks Trade Features Malcolm Brogdon
Everyone has needs. If you’re lucky, you’ll find someone who needs what you have – and has what you need. NBA trades are made on the same basis. That’s how trades are born. A country that produces its own iron ore but can’t produce oil ought to call an oil-rich country. They’ve got what they need.
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Shares Unique Philosophy On Practice
Yes, Allen Iverson, Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla really was talking about practice prior to Friday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings. The Celtics haven’t had much time for it recently, but that doesn’t seem to bother Mazzulla. Mazzulla, who is the youngest bench boss...
Bruins Notes: Jim Montgomery Provides Update On Linus Ullmark
BOSTON — Just as Jeremy Swayman returned from injury did the Bruins lose Linus Ullmark. The Bruins goalie left with 13:03 in Boston’s 3-2 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes during Friday afternoon’s game after Connor Clifton fell awkwardly on top of him. Ullmark had just made some spectacular saves to keep the ‘Canes’ lead at one, but after a few minutes of being down on the ice, he skated to the bench and down the tunnel.
Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman, Nick Foligno Are Teammate Goals
Need to know what relationship goals, or in this case teammate goals, look like, just take a glance at Jeremy Swayman and Nick Foligno. The 24-year-old goalie and the 35-year-old veteran have cultivated a strong bond both on and off the ice as teammates for the Boston Bruins. They displayed...
Five Takeaways From Bruins’ History-Making Win Vs. Hurricanes
The Bruins looked as if they were going to let NHL history slip away from them Friday afternoon, but a little motivation from Jim Montgomery seemed to do the trick. Boston erased a two-goal deficit and sent the game to overtime before David Pastrnak sent TD Garden home happy with his rocket past Pyotr Kotchetkov to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2. The win marked the 12th straight one on home ice — a new NHL record.
David Krejci Scores Game-Tying Goal In Record-Breaking Win
David Krejci was instrumental in the Boston Bruins’ history-making win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. The forward potted the game-tying goal in the third period after video review overturned the initial on-ice call. Krejci has eight goals and 17 points so far this season. For more on Krejci,...
NHL
Bruins Announce Promotions for Black Friday Game, Pres. by The Black Dog
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today a number of promotions as part of its Black Friday game vs. the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 25, presented by the Black Dog. The ProShop powered by '47 will host a special shopping event in-store from 8-10 a.m. on Black Friday (Nov. 25). For one hour beginning at 8 a.m., purchases will be discounted by 30 percent, followed by a 20 percent discount from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.* In addition, fans may enjoy 15% off all weekend long on BostonProShop.com.
Check Out Bruins’ Winter Classic Jerseys For Fenway Park Showdown
We now know what the Bruins will look like when they ring in the new year at Fenway Park. The B’s on Friday officially unveiled their jerseys for the Jan. 2 Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the home of the Red Sox. The Black and Gold unveiled the “unmistakably Boston” look Friday morning shortly before their Black Friday matinee at TD Garden.
