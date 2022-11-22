Read full article on original website
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Andre Bing Was "A Little Off": Shoots 6 Workers And HimselfC. HeslopChesapeake, VA
Former Walmart supervisor: Employees killed were kind and 'not a threat'
The Chesapeake community is still mourning the loss of six people whose lives were cut short in a mass shooting at a Walmart.
WAVY News 10
1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Poquoson ousts defending state champs, advances to …. Against the team that had ended their season the last two straight years, Poquoson earned a little bit of redemption, and a...
Missing man with dementia last seen in Chesapeake
According to police, 69-year-old Eddie Worrell Jr. walked out of a residential care facility in the 900 block of Godwin Ave. Police say he was last seen in the overnight hours by a care worker.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake Police find man with dementia
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Police are searching for a man last seen by relatives around 11 p.m. Friday. Earl Reynolds walked out of his residence in the 1700 block of Speedy Avenue, leaving on foot and without a phone. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, dark...
1 dead in Hampton shooting, police say
HAMPTON, Va. — UPDATE: A man was shot and killed while driving his vehicle in Hampton Thursday evening, according to police. The Hampton Police Division said it happened on Aberdeen Road near West Mercury Boulevard. Someone reported the shooting around 8:40 p.m. Police officers found a silver four-door sedan...
Retired police officer, active shooter response consultant shares insight after Walmart shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As investigators learn more about the tragedy at a Chesapeake Walmart, a retired cop and expert in active shooting situations says people need more training. Marko Galbreath is a retired police officer of more than 20 years. Now, he teaches active response training through his company,...
2 Walmart stores in Virginia Beach evacuated following threats, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: The Virginia Beach Police Department said two Walmarts received threatening calls Friday, just days after a deadly mass shooting at a Walmart in the neighboring city of Chesapeake. The threats were made toward the store located at 2021 Lynnhaven Parkway, which is right by...
Chesapeake firefighter recalls night of Walmart mass shooting
Chesapeake firefighters never thought they'd ever be called to respond to a mass shooting. Some first responders said it's hard to prepare for the emotional toll that follows a tragic event
She thought she would die in the Chesapeake Walmart. The suspect let her go.
In a manifesto found on Andre Bing's cell phone, he wrote about his victims and why he targeted them. Police said he also wrote about one female colleague who he decided to let go.
Police ID victims in Chesapeake Walmart shooting, manifesto found
Chesapeake police have identified the victims who lost their lives during the Tuesday night shooting at Walmart.
Shooting in York County sends one person to the hospital
The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said one person went to the hospital after a shooting Wednesday night in the Tabb area.
Police identify victims in Virginia mass shooting
Chesapeake police have identified the victims who lost their lives during the Tuesday night shooting at Walmart.
Investigation into Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting continues to unfold
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police spent Wednesday combing through evidence at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle. They said it could take several days to finish processing the scene. 13News Now spoke with a former Virginia Beach Police investigator and spokesman to look more closely at what will happen...
Days after Walmart mass shooting, two survivors serve others for Thanksgiving
NORFOLK, Va. — Two survivors of the Walmart mass shooting in Chesapeake are thankful to be alive, and on Thanksgiving, they expressed their gratitude by serving others. For Mechele Hairston, this holiday is now a story of survival and perseverance. “Beyond the adversity, just move forward," she said. Hairston...
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake Walmart gunman ID'd, authorities search home
31-year-old Andre Bing of Chesapeake was a team lead on the overnight shift, and had worked with the company since 2010, Walmart said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3AFBegC. Chesapeake Walmart gunman ID’d, authorities search …. 31-year-old Andre Bing of Chesapeake was a team lead on the overnight shift, and had worked...
Chesapeake Walmart shooting victims range in age from 16 to 70
Officials have identified the victims of the Chesapeake Walmart shooting on Tuesday night. Police did not release the name of 16-year-old who also died.
Police investigate auto-pedestrian accident in Newport News
According to dispatch, the call for the accident came in around 10:05 p.m. at the intersection of Glendale Road and Warwick Blvd.
WAVY News 10
VB police investigate threatening calls made to two Walmarts
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating threatening phone calls made to two Walmarts Friday afternoon. According to police, an employee answered a threatening phone call at Walmart, located in the 2000 block of Lynnhaven Parkway. The store has been evacuated out of caution. Police then...
Source: Walmart shooter left manifesto on phone
The suspect left a manifesto on his phone, a source confirmed exclusively to 10 On Your Side's investigative team.
Chesterfield Police Sergeant says doing this could keep you safe in a shooting
Chesterfield Police Seargent Chris Hugate teaches people how to survive in an active shooter situation.
