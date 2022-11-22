Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Watch issued for Cascades in Lane County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-28 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Cascades in Lane County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 14 to 20 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High end amounts of up to 24 inches of snow possible in highest elevation areas. In areas of heaviest snow and wind, reduced visibility is likely.
Flood Warning issued for Matagorda, Wharton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 06:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-27 13:24:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 615 PM CST. Target Area: Matagorda; Wharton The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Tres Palacios River near Midfield affecting Matagorda and Wharton Counties. For the Tres Palacios River...including Midfield...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tres Palacios River near Midfield. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins with water well into the flood plain on the right upstream bank and within inches of spilling over the east approach to the bridge at FM 456. The river will be almost one quarter mile wide in the vicinity of the gage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 AM CST Saturday the stage was 23.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 26.7 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 26.7 feet on 06/17/2004. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Tres Palacios River Midfield 24.0 23.3 Sat 5 am CST 21.0 7.3 6.5
Winter Storm Warning issued for Andrews, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-25 14:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-26 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-9292. Target Area: Andrews; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Gaines; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Loving; Marfa Plateau; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST /11 AM MST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 inches in plains to 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas. * WHEN...Until noon CST /11 AM MST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 10:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-26 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Snowy and Judith Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING Snow is ending. Scattered snow flurries and areas of fog continue through around noon.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Glacier Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 07:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-26 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM MST THIS MORNING Precipitation has ended, but watch out for icy conditions.
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Carroll, Northern Coos, Northern Grafton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 09:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-26 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Carroll; Northern Coos; Northern Grafton; Southern Carroll; Southern Coos WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EST THIS MORNING Winds will continue to decrease as the day progresses.
High Wind Watch issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-27 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range and Natrona County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation, particularly along Wyoming Boulevard on the south side of Casper, as well as Highway 20-26 west of Casper. Blowover risk for lightweight and high- profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-27 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches possible, with snowfall rates exceeding 0.50 inch per hour between 6 am and noon PST. Below 4000 feet amounts 2 to 5 inches are expected. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West to southwest winds 40 to 50 MPH with gusts up to 75 MPH expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie. * WHEN...5 AM MST Sunday until 5 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
High Wind Watch issued for Central Carbon County, Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Shirley Basin HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West to southwest winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH expected. * WHERE...Central and northern Carbon County including the Ferris and Seminoe Mountains, Shirley Basin, and Rawlins. * WHEN...11 AM MST Sunday until 5 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
High Wind Watch issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; East Platte County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West to southwest winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts 65 to 75 MPH expected. * WHERE...Lower elevations of Converse and Platte Counties. The strongest winds are expected along Interstate 25 between Glendo and Wheatland. * WHEN...11 AM MST Sunday until 5 AM MST Monday. The strongest winds are expected Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-27 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches at Lookout Pass is possible, 2 to 4 inches east of St. Regis. Snow rates between 6 am MST and noon could exceed 0.50" per hour. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Carbon, Northern Stillwater, Red Lodge Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-26 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Carbon; Northern Stillwater; Red Lodge Foothills; Southeastern Carbon SNOW SHOWERS WILL AFFECT CENTRAL STILLWATER AND WESTERN CARBON COUNTIES At 1000 AM MST, snow showers were occurring from south of Columbus and Park City to the Red Lodge area. Snow could accumulate up to one inch today before tapering off this afternoon. Locations impacted include Red Lodge, Bearcreek, Cooney Reservoir State Park, Belfry, Boyd, Washoe, Roscoe, Roberts, Luther and Fox. Roads can become snow-covered and slippery. Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
Flood Warning issued for Hunt by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 07:25:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-27 23:10:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Hunt The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County. South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Hunt, Rockwall and Kaufman Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor out of bank flooding will occur along the river reach. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 AM CST Saturday the stage was 6.7 feet. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 16.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning.
Flood Watch issued for Chambers, Coastal Harris, Northern Liberty, Southern Liberty by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 02:33:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-26 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chambers; Coastal Harris; Northern Liberty; Southern Liberty FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following areas, Bolivar Peninsula, Chambers County, Coastal Harris County, Galveston Island, Northern Liberty and Southern Liberty. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Perry by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-26 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Perry PATCHY DENSE FOG THROUGH LATE MORNING Fog has been slow to clear from Perryville Missouri east along Route 13 in southern Illinois. Some dense fog will likely persist through late morning, with conditions gradually improving with time. In the meantime, drivers should exercise caution. Slow down and use your low beam headlights.
Special Weather Statement issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations, Northeast Johnson County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 09:03:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-26 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations; Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County Flash freeze possible tonight A winter system will move across northern and central Wyoming during the day today. Precipitation may begin as a rain and snow mix during the afternoon before changing to light snow this evening. Falling temperatures this evening could bring the risk of wet roads quickly freezing, causing black ice conditions on roadways. Travelers are advised to stay alert for rapidly changing road conditions along Interstates 25 and 90 tonight.
High Wind Watch issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING Gusty winds have diminished quickly this morning around the Bordeaux area. Winds will shift into the north shortly with a few gusts up to 30 mph possible. Therefore, the High Wind Warning is allowed to expire on time. A High Wind Watch remains in effect beginning late Sunday morning.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Somerset, Northern Franklin, Northern Oxford by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 09:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-26 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Somerset; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EST THIS MORNING Winds will continue to decrease as the day progresses.
High Surf Warning issued for Kohala by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 03:52:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-27 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts. Be prepared for road closures. Postpone entering or leaving channels affected by the high surf until the surf subsides. Target Area: Kohala HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND MAUI AND NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF BIG ISLAND THROUGH 6 AM HST SUNDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF MAUI AND NORTH FACING SHORES OF LANAI THROUGH 6 AM HST SUNDAY .A large north-northeast (010-040 degrees) swell will build today, then steadily diminish tonight and Sunday. HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY * WHAT...Surf building to 10 to 14 feet. * WHERE...Kohala. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
