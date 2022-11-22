Effective: 2022-11-26 06:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-27 13:24:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 615 PM CST. Target Area: Matagorda; Wharton The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Tres Palacios River near Midfield affecting Matagorda and Wharton Counties. For the Tres Palacios River...including Midfield...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tres Palacios River near Midfield. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins with water well into the flood plain on the right upstream bank and within inches of spilling over the east approach to the bridge at FM 456. The river will be almost one quarter mile wide in the vicinity of the gage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 AM CST Saturday the stage was 23.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 26.7 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 26.7 feet on 06/17/2004. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Tres Palacios River Midfield 24.0 23.3 Sat 5 am CST 21.0 7.3 6.5

MATAGORDA COUNTY, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO