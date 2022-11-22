Mary Margaret Fish, 77, of Marietta, went to be with the lord on November 23, 2022. She was born on December 4, 1944, a daughter of Lewis and Margaret Masters. Mary spent most of her life as Co-Owner of Action Drain and Sewer Service in Marietta, Ohio. Mary was an artist, author, songwriter, and singer. Mary was most proud of her dedication to her family and her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.

MARIETTA, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO