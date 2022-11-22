Read full article on original website
WTAP
The annual Belpre holiday parade takes place this weekend
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre community will be ringing in the holiday season with their annual holiday parade this weekend. It’s a tradition Mayor Lorentz says has been going strong for decades. Every year, locals gather along the side of the road, waiting for the floats to ride...
WTAP
Wood County Society is holding a book giveaway for the community
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Society is hoping to spread the gift of knowledge this season through their annual book giveaway. They have numerous copies of about 12 different books as part of this giveaway thanks to the national organization, Save the Children. Executive Director Brandon Gress talked about...
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening November 24th-27th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Thursday, November 24th. Sharks Turkey Trot from 8 AM @ Parkersburg City Park. Thanksgiving Dinner Served Buffet Style...
WTAP
Thousands came to Parkersburg’s 44th annual Turkey Trot 5K
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 44th annual Parkersburg Turkey Trot went off with a bang as thousands came together Thanksgiving morning to walk and run before sitting down with their families for Thanksgiving. Waking up early on Thanksgiving and coming down to the City Park for the Turkey Trot 5K...
WTAP
Williamstown American Legion helped the community on Thanksgiving
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown American Legion Post was filled with people celebrating Thanksgiving once again following COVID. Members of Williamstown American Legion Post wanted to give back to the community this Thanksgiving by hosting a thanksgiving meal. They served anyone who stopped in and also put meals together...
WTAP
Local stores see strong turnout for Black Friday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Black Friday is a big day for both consumers and stores alike. WTAP checked in with a couple locally-owned shops to see if this year lived up to the hype. It’s a hallmark of the holiday season and, according to Mulberry Lane Country Store and Wit...
WTAP
Blennerhassett Hotel prepares for biggest Thanksgiving dinner in hotel history
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Belnnerhassett hotel is preparing for their biggest thanksgiving dinner in the history of the hotel. The hotel is expecting around 450-500 guests, according to Execute Chef Shiflett. The buffet-style dinner will have hand-carved meats like ham, turkey, prime rib, and Mediterranean cod. There will also...
WTAP
The Salvation Army of Parkersburg delivers free Thanksgiving meals
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Salvation Army of Parkersburg distributed free Thanksgiving meals on Thursday. Salvation Army staff and volunteers were out in droves. In fact, Captain Marjorie Rowe said over 50 volunteers showed up to help pack and distribute meals on Thanksgiving Day. Rowe said the initiative’s been a...
WTAP
Obituary: Murnahan, Barbara L.
Barbara L. Murnahan, 89, of Parkersburg, passed away on November 21, 2022, at her residence. She was born May 1, 1933, in Wood County, WV, a daughter of the late William H. and Cora B. James Allman. She had worked as a secretary in the Wood County and Hardy County School Systems. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family, painting, re-decorating, and her cat.
WTAP
Pizza shop gives out over 180 free Thanksgiving meals
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The giving spirit is alive and well in the Mid-Ohio Valley. With the help of the community, the Pete’s Pizza crew in Mineral Wells was able to serve over 180 free Thanksgiving meals. For the past few days, this pizza crew has been making...
WTAP
Obituary: Carver, Laura Luella
Laura Luella Carver, 77, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away November 20, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
This is Home: Racing against the odds
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thursday we reported on the thousands that showed up for the 44th annual Parkersburg Turkey Trot. We heard from several people before the race and learned how, for some it is a tradition to run and walk each year. Kristin Lambert is a local race enthusiast...
WTAP
Obituary: Fish, Mary Margaret
Mary Margaret Fish, 77, of Marietta, went to be with the lord on November 23, 2022. She was born on December 4, 1944, a daughter of Lewis and Margaret Masters. Mary spent most of her life as Co-Owner of Action Drain and Sewer Service in Marietta, Ohio. Mary was an artist, author, songwriter, and singer. Mary was most proud of her dedication to her family and her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.
WTAP
Washington County Sheriff’s Department share parade safety tips
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - There are several parades lined up around the Mid-Ohio Valley as we get closer to Christmas. With several parade accidents happening around the US this holiday season; it’s important to stay safe while having a good time. The Washington County Sheriff’s Department has some tips...
WTAP
Tips to protect your packages from porch pirates
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - You may start getting more packages now that Christmas is getting closer and that means you may want to watch for porch pirates. Packages that are left for hours can be a prime target. There are a couple of different ways you can try to prevent someone from stealing a package off your porch.
WTAP
Christmas Tree prices impacted by inflation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Inflation continues to impact many aspects of the holidays. Christmas tree prices will be seeing an increase this holiday season. Evergreen Christmas Tree Farms owner, Terry Dunn says that this is the first time the farm is raising prices on trees in a very long time. Including during the pandemic.
WTAP
Obituary: Dailey, Justin Scott
Justin Scott Dailey, 46, of Rockport, WV, passed away November 17, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Beckner, Bessie Reese
Bessie Reese Beckner, 88, of Walker, arrived in her Heavenly home on November 22, 2022. She was born in Eatons, WV, on August 10, 1934, a daughter of the late Ralph and Helen Shaffer Reese. She was the wife of Paul M. Beckner, whom she married on April 11, 1953. Mother of Thomas M. and Marilyn Beckner of Walker, Rebecca and Timothy Johnson of Parkersburg, and Steven and Tina Beckner of Newark, WV. Grandmother of Stanley Paul and Brittany Beckner of Newark, WV. And sister, Connie Armistead of Elkview, WV.
WTAP
Obituary: Morrison, Melvin Martin
Melvin Martin Morrison, 79, formerly of Calhoun County, WV, passed away November 22, 2022, at his home in Robbins, North Carolina. He was born January 16, 1943, in Calhoun County, WV, a son of the late James “JP” Philip and Ada Mae (Williams) Morrison. Melvin graduated from Calhoun...
WTAP
Wreck on Juliana and Fourth Street, car flipped on its side
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A crash happened earlier this afternoon at the Juliana and Fourth Street intersection. Officials say the wreck happened at around 12:20 p.m. as a Jeep was heading east on Fourth Street and a Chevy Traverse collided with the Jeep. Officials say the driver of the Chevy...
