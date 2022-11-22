ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, WI

seehafernews.com

One Dead After Police Chase Crash In Dodge County

The sheriff in Dodge County says a young man is dead after crashing into a tree during a police chase. It happened at about 1:20 a.m. Thursday. Deputies tried to stop the 21-year-old driver for speeding along County Highway C about three miles outside of Waupun. The chase lasted all of a minute before the deputy saw the car smash into a tree.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of driver killed in Village of Maple Bluff crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man who died in a crash in the Village of Maple Bluff earlier this week. According to the medical examiner, 28-year-old Brandon Gulley died at a local hospital after the crash, which happened on the morning of Nov. 20 in the 300 block of Woodland Circle in the Village of Maple Bluff.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ozaukee County car crash; woman freed from vehicle after wreck

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened at County Highway W and East Sauk Road on Friday, Nov. 25. The wreck happened around 10:45 a.m. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene for a vehicle off the roadway, down an embankment, with a power line on the car.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-94 crash, OWI arrest; Muskego woman jailed

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Muskego woman for operating while intoxicated Wednesday night, Nov. 23 after a crash on I-94. If convicted, it would be the 36-year-old woman's fourth OWI offense. Troopers were called to the scene on I-94 westbound near Barker Road around 5:15...
MUSKEGO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh Police investigating disturbance involving a handgun

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police were notified of a disturbance involving a man with a handgun on the 800 block of Wisconsin Street around 3:24pm on Friday. Authorities were told people were arguing and a gun was fired during the incident. Upon arrival, officers found a man standing in a...
OSHKOSH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield police investigate disturbance; man armed with firearm, knife

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The City of Brookfield Police Department is investigating an incident involving an individual armed with a firearm and a knife near Rolland and Deer Park on Thursday, Nov. 24. Around 5 p.m., Brookfield police responded to a disturbance involving a subject who reportedly armed themselves with a...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes back open on I-41 northbound near Fox Crossing after a crash

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed down lanes of traffic on I-41 northbound in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are now open. The incident took roughly one hour to clear. No other information was provided. Original Story: Lanes...
seehafernews.com

Man Charged in Fatal Beating of Fond du Lac Woman

Bond is set at $2 million cash for a Fond du Lac murder suspect. Gary Davis is charged in Fond du Lac County Court with First Degree Intentional Homicide, Mayhem, and Hiding a Corpse in the death of Jacquelyn Jo Rooney. Police found Rooney’s body during a welfare check on...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WISN

Oak Creek police looking for missing 16-year-old

OAK CREEK, Wis. — An urgent search is underway in Oak Creek for a missing 16-year-old boy. Police say William was last seen early Thanksgiving morning. Oak Creek PD did not release William's last name. Police believe the teen may be running away to Oregon. They were not able...
OAK CREEK, WI
cwbradio.com

Name of Individual Killed in One Vehicle Accident in Clark County Released

The name of the person killed in a crash on Highway 13 near Water Road in the Township of Mayville has been released. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th. An initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on Highway 13 when the operator, 32-year-old Patrick Davis, lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Three arrested in Dodge County for drugs tied to Mexican cartels

JUNEAU, Wis. (WBAY) - Three people are in custody in connection with a large drug bust in Dodge County. Tuesday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, along with Beaver Dam and Juneau police departments -- executed a search warrant at an apartment on Fairfield Ave. in Juneau. They found over...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

La. burglary suspect caught in Wisconsin

SHEBOYGAN CO., Wis. (WMTV) - A report of a shirtless man throwing snowballs at people in Sheboygan Co. on Thanksgiving Day led to the arrest of a suspect in burglaries that happened more than a thousand miles away. The Vernon Parish (La.) Sheriff’s Office reports deputies in Sheboygan Co. found...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI

