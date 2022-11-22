Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
One Dead After Police Chase Crash In Dodge County
The sheriff in Dodge County says a young man is dead after crashing into a tree during a police chase. It happened at about 1:20 a.m. Thursday. Deputies tried to stop the 21-year-old driver for speeding along County Highway C about three miles outside of Waupun. The chase lasted all of a minute before the deputy saw the car smash into a tree.
nbc15.com
Name released of driver killed in Village of Maple Bluff crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man who died in a crash in the Village of Maple Bluff earlier this week. According to the medical examiner, 28-year-old Brandon Gulley died at a local hospital after the crash, which happened on the morning of Nov. 20 in the 300 block of Woodland Circle in the Village of Maple Bluff.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ozaukee County car crash; woman freed from vehicle after wreck
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened at County Highway W and East Sauk Road on Friday, Nov. 25. The wreck happened around 10:45 a.m. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene for a vehicle off the roadway, down an embankment, with a power line on the car.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-94 crash, OWI arrest; Muskego woman jailed
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Muskego woman for operating while intoxicated Wednesday night, Nov. 23 after a crash on I-94. If convicted, it would be the 36-year-old woman's fourth OWI offense. Troopers were called to the scene on I-94 westbound near Barker Road around 5:15...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh Police investigating disturbance involving a handgun
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police were notified of a disturbance involving a man with a handgun on the 800 block of Wisconsin Street around 3:24pm on Friday. Authorities were told people were arguing and a gun was fired during the incident. Upon arrival, officers found a man standing in a...
Driver dies in Dodge County car crash after deputy attempts traffic stop for speeding
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — A 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac died early Thursday morning after a Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to make a traffic stop before the driver sped away. A press release from the DCSO said a deputy tried to stop a speeding car on County Highway C in Trenton around 1:20am on Thursday. The car accelerated...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield police investigate disturbance; man armed with firearm, knife
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The City of Brookfield Police Department is investigating an incident involving an individual armed with a firearm and a knife near Rolland and Deer Park on Thursday, Nov. 24. Around 5 p.m., Brookfield police responded to a disturbance involving a subject who reportedly armed themselves with a...
Medical Examiner’s Office identifies man who died after crashing during police chase
MAPLE BLUFF, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man Thursday who died following a police chase in Maple Bluff on Sunday. Brandon D. Gulley, 28, of Madison died Monday at a local hospital. The cause and manner of his death were not released. RELATED: Person dies after crashing during police chase in Maple Bluff; DCI investigating...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man fleeing hit-and-run crash wrecks own vehicle, sustains serious injuries
EMMET, Wis. (WFRV) – A man allegedly involved in a minor hit-and-run crash fled the scene and then reportedly crashed his own vehicle, causing serious injury to himself in southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary investigations show a 67-year-old man from Cambria was...
nbc15.com
MPD issues missing endangered person alert for man missing after Rock Co. crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department issued a missing endangered person alert Wednesday afternoon for the man who went missing after a crash in Rock County. MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around 2:20 a.m. on I-39/90 near Avalon Road.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes back open on I-41 northbound near Fox Crossing after a crash
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed down lanes of traffic on I-41 northbound in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are now open. The incident took roughly one hour to clear. No other information was provided. Original Story: Lanes...
Milwaukee family in hiding after apparent attempts on their lives
A Milwaukee family is in hiding after they say a disgruntled ex-boyfriend made two attempts on their lives this week.
seehafernews.com
Man Charged in Fatal Beating of Fond du Lac Woman
Bond is set at $2 million cash for a Fond du Lac murder suspect. Gary Davis is charged in Fond du Lac County Court with First Degree Intentional Homicide, Mayhem, and Hiding a Corpse in the death of Jacquelyn Jo Rooney. Police found Rooney’s body during a welfare check on...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man dies after colliding with tree in southeast Wisconsin
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after deputies in southeast Wisconsin tried to stop a speeding car, the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing a 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, just south of...
WISN
Oak Creek police looking for missing 16-year-old
OAK CREEK, Wis. — An urgent search is underway in Oak Creek for a missing 16-year-old boy. Police say William was last seen early Thanksgiving morning. Oak Creek PD did not release William's last name. Police believe the teen may be running away to Oregon. They were not able...
cwbradio.com
Name of Individual Killed in One Vehicle Accident in Clark County Released
The name of the person killed in a crash on Highway 13 near Water Road in the Township of Mayville has been released. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th. An initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on Highway 13 when the operator, 32-year-old Patrick Davis, lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker.
WBAY Green Bay
Three arrested in Dodge County for drugs tied to Mexican cartels
JUNEAU, Wis. (WBAY) - Three people are in custody in connection with a large drug bust in Dodge County. Tuesday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, along with Beaver Dam and Juneau police departments -- executed a search warrant at an apartment on Fairfield Ave. in Juneau. They found over...
Man charged in random 2019 Columbia County murder pleads guilty
PORTAGE, Wis. — A man charged with killing a Columbia County man inside his home more than three years ago has reached a plea deal with prosecutors less than a week before his trial was set to start. Under the terms of the latest deal, 45-year-old Jason Kijewski pleaded guilty Wednesday to a single charge of first-degree intentional homicide for...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
3 people arrested in major drug bust in neighboring Dodge Co., WI | By Sheriff Dale Schmidt
Dodge Co., WI – At 11:57 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the Dodge County Drug Enforcement Unit, led in this major investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and assisted by the Beaver Dam and Juneau Police Departments, conducted a search warrant at 422 S. Fairfield Avenue Apt #1 in the City of Juneau.
nbc15.com
La. burglary suspect caught in Wisconsin
SHEBOYGAN CO., Wis. (WMTV) - A report of a shirtless man throwing snowballs at people in Sheboygan Co. on Thanksgiving Day led to the arrest of a suspect in burglaries that happened more than a thousand miles away. The Vernon Parish (La.) Sheriff’s Office reports deputies in Sheboygan Co. found...
Comments / 0