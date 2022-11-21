Read full article on original website
ABC 4
4 cute ideas to make those gifts shine this season
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — The holiday rush is real. And for those looking to get something special for those on their nice list, time is running out to find those perfect gifts at the best prices. With some help from Gatehouse No. 1 this month, we’ve had some excellent guidance on the cutest furnishings and decor to discover, with expert ways to arrange them in our homes.
ABC 4
Here’s where to shop huge deals on brand name furniture this holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Dreaming of the perfect gift this holiday season? Make gift shopping easier with a wide assortment of products at highly discounted prices. From sleep accessories to home decor to outdoor cookware, Rendezvous has something for everyone on your list. Make the most...
ABC 4
Makeup products with how-to tutorials
UTAH COUNTY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) BAQE Cosmetics will be your new favorite brands! Founded in 2020, BAQE is a fully cruelty free and vegan line made here in the Beehive State. With each purchase of a BAQE item, you will have a built in makeup academy videos and “Recipe Cards” so you have a makeup bestie with you everywhere.
ABC 4
New event space in Layton gives community an ideal venue for food and fun
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — ‘Tis the season to gather over a great meal, and few places do this better locally than Roosters Brewing Co and The Coop in Layton. Now sporting their newly renovated space for customers, Roosters has plenty to offer as Davis County’s first and only microbrewery.
ABC 4
Why one of our favorite things about the holiday season is ballet
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Deena is visiting with Jacqueline Colledge, the Artistic Director and Founder of the Utah Metropolitan Ballet today to talk about all the reason’s we love the ballet during the Holiday Season!. The Utah Metropolitan Ballet was founded in 1968 by...
ABC 4
How is Papa Murphy’s Pizza giving back to the SLC community?
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Giving back isn’t cheesy! And giving back to your community is its own gift, but if you must take a gift in return, might it be for a pizza or two?. The United States Marine Corps Reserve, Papa Murphy’s, ABC4 Utah,...
ABC 4
‘Swig Experience’ coming soon to Megaplex Theatres
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Swig may start being featured at a Megaplex Theatres near you after the Larry H. Miller Company (LHM Company) purchased a majority stake in the dirty soda company. Beginning in 2023, LHM Company said it will begin offering a “Swig experience” in LHM...
ABC 4
Fresh views and even fresher bites at this local favorite in Davis County
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Good times are instantly made great when a hot meal hits the table. For those living in Layton who are looking for a cluckin’ great meal like this, one of the best places for nearly two decades is Roosters Brewing Company.
ABC 4
Best-selling author shares what inspired him to write his latest novel
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — As he’s written over 40 best-selling novels in his career, author Richard Paul Evans is perhaps most proud of his latest work published titled A Christmas Memory. In this story, he recalls the story of his own life’s journey. After...
ABC 4
Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
ABC 4
Free public transit connects Heber Valley in 3-year deal
HEBER VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – Free public bus and micro-transit services will connect Wasatch and Summit Counties as part of a three-year, $3 million agreement between Wasatch County and High Valley Transit (HVT). A new service line runs from Heber Valley Hospital on the south end of Heber Valley...
ABC 4
What does the next generation of body contouring look like?
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Thanks to advancements in medical technology, the way we approach fat loss has changed dramatically in recent years — giving patients less invasive options with more effective results. Of the procedures out there for losing stubborn fat and body contouring, one of the most acclaimed nationally is called AirSculpt by Elite Body Sculpture.
ABC 4
Corn Pudding
SALT LAKE, UT – Thanksgiving is this week, and therefore why not try a new recipe. We were joined today in the studio by Lindy Davies to make the perfect Thanksgiving side corn pudding. Ingredients:. •1 pkg of Jiffy corn muffin mix. •3/4 cup of melted butter. •2 cans...
ABC 4
SLCPD: 400 S. road closures lifted, investigation remains ongoing
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) reports that all road closures have been lifted in the area of 400 South, though an investigation remains ongoing. ORIGINAL STORY: SLCPD investigating 2 crashes, 1 involving patrol car — 400 S. closed. NOVEMBER 23, 2022...
