kiwaradio.com
Milford Man To Serve Nine Years In Federal Prison On Meth Charge
Sioux City, Iowa — A Milford man has been sentenced to nine years in prison on a drug distribution charge. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Sioux City, 46-year-old Justin Haubrich of Milford was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison after a June guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
KCCI.com
Former owner of Iowa funeral home avoids prison time
EMMETSBURG, Iowa — The former owner of a shuttered Emmetsburg funeral home will stay out of prison. Andrew Joyce pleaded guilty to misusing thousands of dollars meant to pre-pay for funeral services. Investigators say Joyce spent the money on operational expenses and for his own personal gain. By law,...
kicdam.com
Homicide by Vehicle Charges Filed in Palo Alto County
There are very few details available about an aparent fatal traffic accident in Palo Alto County Tuesday night. What we have been told by the Sheriff’s department is that 45 year old Brian Freeman of Garner was taken into custody at 10:30pm on two warrants – one for Homicide by Vehicle – Operating under theinfluence, and the other for driving ont he wrong side of a two way highway.
kicdam.com
Kossuth County Arrested on Forgery Charges
Algona, IA (KICD)– A Kossuth County woman is facing charges related to alleged lottery forgery. 40-year-old Michelle Gruver was arrested last week on nine counts of lottery forgery and one count of third degree theft for crimes reportedly committed while she worked at an Algona convenience store. Online court...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley woman cited for pot in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—A 21-year-old Sibley woman was cited about 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of Shyanne Renee Hunt stemmed from the stop of a 2015 GMC Sierra K-1500...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Des Moines Man Who Impersonated Cherokee Authorities Sentenced
Cherokee, IA (KICD) — KICD reported on 40-year-old Joshua Bethune of Des Moines, who was arrested in June for impersonating a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy on social media. Bethune pled guilty to Impersonating a Public Official in Cherokee County this month and was sentenced to two years of...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for strangulation
SIBLEY—A 32-year-old Sibley man was arrested Monday, Nov. 21, on a charge of domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air/blood. The arrest of Jacob Lee Duin stemmed from him putting a hand on a woman’s throat and his using his forearm to apply pressure to the point that she said she “saw stars” about 7:50 p.m. that day at their residence at 524 Second St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Sanborn Woman Accused Of Child Endangerment
Sanborn, Iowa — A Sanborn woman is accused of child endangerment. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 35-year-old Miranda Wetirch of Sanborn is accused of injuring a minor child. She was arrested on Monday, November 21st.
Iowa Man Gets 108 Months In Prison For Meth Conspiracy
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man arrested on OWI charge
SIOUX CENTER—A 22-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 12:25 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Henry Eugenio Sebastian Gonzalez stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup at the intersection...
stormlakeradio.com
Man Wanted in Another County Arrested in Storm Lake ; Additionally Received Drug Charge
A wanted Storm Lake man was arrested over the weekend. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers recognized 30-year-old Damien Fisher at approximately 12:30 Sunday afternoon. Fisher was found to have a warrant for his arrest through Franklin County for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, a class D felony. Fisher was taken into custody on the warrant without incident. Police allege that upon searching him, they located a small amount of suspected methamphetamine.
kiwaradio.com
Hartley Man Dies In Pocahontas County Accident
Havelock, Iowa– A Hartley man died in an accident near Havelock in Pocahontas County on Thursday, November 24, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 2:30 a.m., 75-year-old Richard Leth of Hartley was driving a 2007 GMC pickup northbound on Highway 4, a mile east and a mile north of Havelock. They tell us that 65-year-old Daniel Meyers of Spencer was southbound on 4 in a 2019 Mack truck.
algonaradio.com
NW Iowa Man Killed in Pocahontas County Wreck Thanksgiving Morning
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man sentenced to prison for theft
PRIMGHAR—A 43-year-old Sibley man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a rural Paullina theft in July. The case stemmed from Gary Ulyssess Stallings II being one of five people arrested during a drug bust on Thursday, Aug. 4, about four miles northeast of Paullina. Stallings was...
Semi strikes pickup head on near Pocahontas, resulting in one death
KELOLAND TV
Police provide update on fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Right now, alcohol, drugs and speed do not appear to be factors in Monday’s fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash, officials say. Officers were called to the intersection of East 6th Street and North Indiana Avenue for a car versus pedestrian crash. The pedestrian,...
1 dead following crash early Thanksgiving morning, Iowa State Patrols says
Cherokee County Courthouse temporarily relocating
The Cherokee County Courthouse will be temporarily moving to a different building beginning December 5.
KCCI.com
Iowan dies in crash with tractor-trailer
kiwaradio.com
Sibley Fire Chief Tells About Ways To Stay Safe And Avoid Incidents On Highways
Sibley, Iowa — A northwest Iowa fire chief who also trains emergency responders is advising people to — in one way — use their phone, but in another — NOT use their phone while driving. Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls says driving with the GPS on...
