Bird Gang
3d ago
Hey Canby, you guys mind helping us out here in Portland with a few minor issues? Seriously though, appreciate you keeping the streets safer through creating an awareness as to the importance thereof. Instead of complaining about your "lack of resources", you are using what you have at your availability to do good. Appreciate you and your service to the community.
Richard Carpenter
3d ago
I'm guilty for one of those stops. I don't know what I was thinking when I made that U Turn at 99 and Redwood. Wait, I wasn't thinking at that moment.
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
21-year-old driver severely injured in Hwy 212 crash
A 21-year-old driver is fighting for their life following a crash off Highway 212 Thursday night, according to Clackamas Fire District #1.
Thanksgiving fire at SE Portland U-Haul caused by attempted gas theft, fire officials say
PORTLAND, Ore. — An attempt to steal gas from rental trucks at a Southeast Portland U-Haul location resulted in a "large fire" early Thanksgiving morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Firefighters were called out to the U-Haul location at the corner of SE 48th Avenue and SE Powell...
Card reader skimmers discovered in two Vancouver area 7-11 stores
Employees at two 7-11 stores said they discovered card reader skimmers, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Cat locked in car, weird GrubHub message: West Linn Police Log
Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department. 11/10/2022 12:35 p.m. An anonymous caller reported three cars were parked in the no-parking zone in front of West Linn High School. 11/10/2022 3:15 p.m. A caller told police that an employee at a gas station on Willamette Drive left the pump open. They said they believed the employee was attempting to double charge a customer. 11/10/2022 4:04 p.m. A woman reported the license plate was stolen off her car. 11/11/2022 11:09 a.m. Police took a call about someone leaving marijuana and...
Man arrested, suspected shooter in Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood homicide
An arrest was made Thursday following a shooting in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood.
Driver shot by PPB officer in church parking lot dies
The man shot by a Portland police officer in the early hours of November 19 died from his injuries, PPB said in a release on Wednesday.
Meet the Citizen Sleuths Searching for Thousands of Cars Reported Stolen in Portland, Oregon
Car thieves are everywhere. One million cars are stolen every year in America, and in Portland, Oregon, specifically, thieves have made off with 10,000 vehicles in the last year. Now, some citizen sleuths are taking matters into their own hands, but authorities tell Inside Edition that doing so comes with its own set of risks.
Prison crew finds woman’s skull in backpack along I-5
A human skull was found by prisoners on a cleanup crew along northbound I-5 in the Keizer area, the Oregon State Police said Wednesday night.
OSP: human remains include skull in a backpack along Interstate 5
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon State Police say tonight they are investigating human remains found near Interstate 5 in Marion County. An Oregon State Police (OSP) report tonight says its troopers responded to a suspicious object found by an Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 260 Monday morning.
Salem Police locate missing and endangered teenager
SALEM, Ore. — The Salem Police Department located the 17-year-old girl Friday morning. She is safe and waiting to be reunited with her family. ORIGINAL STORY | The Salem Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing and endangered Salem teenager. Kaylee Lien Brooks is...
Motorcycle crashes into back windshield of car
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle crashed through the back windshield of a car Thursday afternoon in Southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police responded to the crash on Southeast 24th Avenue just after 1 p.m. The motorcyclist was conscious and breathing but there is no update on their condition.
Clackamas County And West Linn PD Seek Tips And Suspect In Multiple Thefts
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and West Linn Police are asking for the public’s help to capture a suspect involved in multiple thefts. Sarah Rebecca Salo — 44, of Portland — is the suspect in thefts at:. West Linn High School...
Oregon faces snow plow driver shortage heading into winter
PORTLAND, Ore. — A shortage of snow plow drivers has made clearing the roads in Oregon a challenge, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT). The agency has 132 vacancies across the state for maintenance positions including snow plow drivers, salt truck drivers and de-icers. About 40 of those vacancies are in eastern Oregon where there's a greater need for drivers, according to ODOT.
Transit Police seek public help in identifying stabbing suspect (photos)
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police Division (TPD) is seeking public help to identify a suspect involved in a stabbing.
Fire tears through U-Haul rental lot in Southeast Portland, damaging several trucks
Good Day Oregon Weekdays 6 a.m. - 6:30 a.m. First Alert Friday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (11/25) Good Day Oregon Weekdays 5:30 a.m. - 6 a.m. First Alert Thursday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (11/23) Updated: Nov. 24, 2022 at 2:33 PM UTC. Good Day Oregon Weekdays 5:30 a.m....
Windows smashed at several businesses in Pearl District
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windows of several businesses in the Pearl District were smashed on Friday morning. Windows were smashed at the Chipotle and Umpqua Bank at Northwest 12 Avenue and Lovejoy Street. A block away, Safeway and Bank of America also had windows destroyed. Fire tears through U-Haul...
Police Bureau’s Plane Helps Nab Teen Weed Burglars
Portland police used one of their two single-engine Cessnas to round up three teenagers suspected of breaking in to a string of cannabis dispensaries in Southeast Portland in the early hours of Nov. 21. The spree began at 1:30 am, when the teens pulled up to a Nectar location on...
Authorities search for missing, endangered Tigard man
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities seek the public’s help finding a missing and endangered man after he was last seen leaving his home in Tigard on Tuesday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 32-year-old Daniel Huth left his home, on Southwest McFarland Boulevard near Southwest Bull Mountain Road, around 2:30 a.m. Authorities […]
Portland police throw spike strips to stop suspected shoplifter
Officers conducted a mission to find shoplifters at Portland's Mall 205. A woman was arrested after officers used spike strips to stop her from driving away.
Crossfire from shootout paralyzes 18-year-old woman in North Portland
Aile Izaguirre and her boyfriend, Elijah Ford, both 18, had just moved into a North Portland apartment together on Saturday. Ford’s mother, Joyl Sartin, had helped them get situated and left the couple that night with boxes still left to be unpacked. She told them to be safe. But...
