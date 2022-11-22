Read full article on original website
walterborolive.com
Fatal wreck on Bells Hwy
An Allendale woman died in a single-vehicle high-speed wreck in the 7000 block of Bells Highway (S.C. Hwy. 64) on Thursday Nov. 17 at 12:49 p.m. According to witnesses, the westbound Hyundai Tucson swerved off the road, then crossed into the eastbound ditch where it struck two driveway culverts and several trees.
Weekly traffic interruption advisory: Holiday work restrictions
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Nov. 26 through Friday, Dec. 2. Holiday work restrictions on interstates and major state routes are in place until Monday, Nov. 28 at 11 p.m. No lane closures or...
WRDW-TV
Separate accidents snarl Thanksgiving traffic on I-20 near state line
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency crews diverted traffic on I-20 eastbound near the state line due to two separate accidents on Thanksgiving. Richmond County dispatchers say the first accident happened at mile marker 201. The second occurred at mile marker 200. Both accidents were called in around 4 p.m....
wtoc.com
Fire destroys historic home in Liberty Co.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic home in Liberty County now burned to the ground after a chimney fire spread to the rest of the home. Multiple fire departments responded to the fire, but were unable to save the home. The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating and the...
wtoc.com
Rincon Fire Department dedicates fire truck to longtime firefighter
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon and the Rincon Fire Department dedicated one of their firetrucks to a longtime firefighter. Gary Kocher, 35, is a certified firefighter with Suppression for the Rincon Fire Department. Kocher was one of the first paid firefighters in the Lealman Fire Department in...
Man wanted by Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office after convenience store robbery
EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted man after a robbery. According to authorities, Horace Henry Weathersby, 30, of Millen, entered a convenience store at US Highway 80 and Georgia Highway 121, revealed a weapon, and demanded money. Investigators say that Weathersby fled the scene in a […]
wtoc.com
Two injured after shooting on Winwood Place
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two males injured. The shooting took place in the 500 block of Winwood Place. One victim received serious injuries and the other received non life-threatening injuries, officials say. WTOC will keep you up to date as...
WJCL
Police: 2 shot, 1 killed in Savannah's Windsor Forest neighborhood
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 1:45 p.m.:Police say a 31-year-old man has died from his injuries following the shooting. On Wednesday, SPD issued a statement which read officers arrived on scene around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. One of the victims, identified as Mykel Price, died from his injuries. Another man suffered...
abcnews4.com
Drivers stuck in 10-mile slowdown on I-95 nearing Georgia border
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is picking up early Wednesday evening as travelers head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob says there is a 10-mile slowdown southbound on I-95 prior to the Hardeeville interchange as of 5:35 p.m. SCDOT says heavy traffic...
WSAV-TV
Police search for missing teen last seen Wednesday
Police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday. Police search for missing teen last seen Wednesday. Police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday. Police warn of possible scams this holiday season. Police warn of possible scams this holiday season.
Police arrest man with $20K worth of drugs after fifth police chase
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It took Georgia State troopers two pit maneuvers and as many crashes to stop Desheen Rashaw Prescott, according to an incident report from the Georgia Department of Public Safety. Prescott, driving a BMW SUV, took police on a high-speed chase through Savannah’s Midtown and several other neighborhoods last week. The chase […]
Police warn of possible scams this holiday season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The biggest shopping holiday of the year is back and better than ever. With thousands of people looking to make the most out Black Friday savings, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) wants to make sure you’re staying safe as you hunt for those bargains. “We’re under daylight savings right now so […]
WJCL
TMT Farms opens Christmas lights display
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — TMT Farms opened their farm for the 28th year for their 2.5-mile Christmas lights drive-thru. It started as a simple manger scene for friends and family in 1994. Today, hundreds of cars line up off Old River Road to get into the Christmas spirit. It takes months to build the elaborate holiday maze, and the Thompson family does it all out of pocket.
Richmond Hill residents speak out about wild pigs damaging yards
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — For years, feral swine (also known as wild pigs) have shown up in neighborhoods across the United States, including the local area. “It’s very common. We obviously live near the marshy areas, and we have several different kinds of animals that come through, deer, pigs, all that kind of stuff,” said […]
wtoc.com
City of Savannah offering free parking opportunities in city-owned garages
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah will offer free parking in city-owned garages downtown on specific days during the holiday season. According to the city, free parking in city-owned garages will be available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Nov. 29 through Dec. 28, from noon to 8 p.m. People...
WRDW-TV
Man arrested in Emanuel County armed robbery case
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man in connection with an armed robbery is now in custody of the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, Horace Henry Weathersby, 30, robbed the convivence store at U.S. Highway 80 and Georgia Highway 121 in east Emanuel County, yesterday around 3:15 p.m.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County coroner’s investigates 2nd weekend shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating another weekend shooting that left one man dead. Coroner Mark Bowen says Lance Coleman, 49, of Augusta, was shot at least one time on the 2900 block of Larkspur Drive on Nov. 20 around 10:01 p.m. ELSEWHERE IN...
wtoc.com
More than a dozen families displaced after Vidalia apartment complex fire
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Fifteen families are displaced Sunday after an apartment complex fire in Vidalia. Vidalia Fire officials say a fire broke out Sunday around 12:30 p.m. at the Raymonia Apartment Complex on Easter Drive. One person was hospitalized as a result of the fire, but everyone did evacuate...
live5news.com
A community caught in the crossfire: Residents file lawsuit against Lowcountry gun range
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some residents of rural Hampton County near the town of Yemassee worry that any given day could be their last. They say they’ve escaped death after poorly aimed guns fired from a nearby gun range constantly put their lives and property at risk, with the people shooting at that range sometimes missing their targets.
Amid Hyundai factory development in Bryan County, scientists to study Ogeechee River water quality
LISTEN: Researchers with Ogeechee Riverkeeper will monitor the watershed both upstream and downstream of the planned Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Bryan County. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. An environmental nonprofit in Southeast Georgia plans to study whether development of the future Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Bryan County affects water...
