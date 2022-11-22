ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
walterborolive.com

Fatal wreck on Bells Hwy

An Allendale woman died in a single-vehicle high-speed wreck in the 7000 block of Bells Highway (S.C. Hwy. 64) on Thursday Nov. 17 at 12:49 p.m. According to witnesses, the westbound Hyundai Tucson swerved off the road, then crossed into the eastbound ditch where it struck two driveway culverts and several trees.
ALLENDALE, SC
wtoc.com

Fire destroys historic home in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic home in Liberty County now burned to the ground after a chimney fire spread to the rest of the home. Multiple fire departments responded to the fire, but were unable to save the home. The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating and the...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Rincon Fire Department dedicates fire truck to longtime firefighter

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon and the Rincon Fire Department dedicated one of their firetrucks to a longtime firefighter. Gary Kocher, 35, is a certified firefighter with Suppression for the Rincon Fire Department. Kocher was one of the first paid firefighters in the Lealman Fire Department in...
RINCON, GA
wtoc.com

Two injured after shooting on Winwood Place

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two males injured. The shooting took place in the 500 block of Winwood Place. One victim received serious injuries and the other received non life-threatening injuries, officials say. WTOC will keep you up to date as...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police: 2 shot, 1 killed in Savannah's Windsor Forest neighborhood

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 1:45 p.m.:Police say a 31-year-old man has died from his injuries following the shooting. On Wednesday, SPD issued a statement which read officers arrived on scene around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. One of the victims, identified as Mykel Price, died from his injuries. Another man suffered...
SAVANNAH, GA
abcnews4.com

Drivers stuck in 10-mile slowdown on I-95 nearing Georgia border

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is picking up early Wednesday evening as travelers head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob says there is a 10-mile slowdown southbound on I-95 prior to the Hardeeville interchange as of 5:35 p.m. SCDOT says heavy traffic...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
WSAV-TV

Police search for missing teen last seen Wednesday

Police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday. Police search for missing teen last seen Wednesday. Police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday. Police warn of possible scams this holiday season. Police warn of possible scams this holiday season.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police arrest man with $20K worth of drugs after fifth police chase

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It took Georgia State troopers two pit maneuvers and as many crashes to stop Desheen Rashaw Prescott, according to an incident report from the Georgia Department of Public Safety. Prescott, driving a BMW SUV, took police on a high-speed chase through Savannah’s Midtown and several other neighborhoods last week. The chase […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police warn of possible scams this holiday season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The biggest shopping holiday of the year is back and better than ever.  With thousands of people looking to make the most out Black Friday savings, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) wants to make sure you’re staying safe as you hunt for those bargains. “We’re under daylight savings right now so […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

TMT Farms opens Christmas lights display

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — TMT Farms opened their farm for the 28th year for their 2.5-mile Christmas lights drive-thru. It started as a simple manger scene for friends and family in 1994. Today, hundreds of cars line up off Old River Road to get into the Christmas spirit. It takes months to build the elaborate holiday maze, and the Thompson family does it all out of pocket.
STATESBORO, GA
WRDW-TV

Man arrested in Emanuel County armed robbery case

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man in connection with an armed robbery is now in custody of the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, Horace Henry Weathersby, 30, robbed the convivence store at U.S. Highway 80 and Georgia Highway 121 in east Emanuel County, yesterday around 3:15 p.m.
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County coroner’s investigates 2nd weekend shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating another weekend shooting that left one man dead. Coroner Mark Bowen says Lance Coleman, 49, of Augusta, was shot at least one time on the 2900 block of Larkspur Drive on Nov. 20 around 10:01 p.m. ELSEWHERE IN...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Amid Hyundai factory development in Bryan County, scientists to study Ogeechee River water quality

LISTEN: Researchers with Ogeechee Riverkeeper will monitor the watershed both upstream and downstream of the planned Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Bryan County. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. An environmental nonprofit in Southeast Georgia plans to study whether development of the future Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Bryan County affects water...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
714K+
Views
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy