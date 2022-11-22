Read full article on original website
WESH
WESH 2 Investigates: Hyundai Kia lawsuit settlement impacts 3.1 million vehicles
OCALA, Fla. — A federal lawsuit has resulted in a settlement that will have Korean automakers Kia and Hyundai providing compensation or extended warranties for 3.1 million vehicles that are or were at risk of fire. Owners should begin receiving notices with instructions and important information regarding their vehicles...
villages-news.com
Eager builder pledges $1.4 million to expedite progress on Rolling Acres Road
An eager builder has pledged $1.4 million to expedite progress on Rolling Acres Road. Kolter Group is ready to front money for a study that could expedite the expansion of the congested problematic, two-lane roadway. Kolter is eager to develop hundreds of acres of tranquil pasture land between Cherry Lake Road, Lake Ella Road and Rolling Acres Road. The company plans to begin building within 18 months. The area could be home to 4,000 new residents within a few years.
WCJB
Crash in Gainesville sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Gainesville Wednesday morning. According to Gainesville Fire Rescue officials, a semi truck and work truck crashed into each other near Northeast Waldo Road and Northeast 39th Street just before 7 a.m. Emergency responders transported two...
Marion County inmate dies after being uncooperative during routine cell inspection, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An inmate at Marion County Jail died early Friday morning after he refused to cooperate with a routine jail cell inspection, according to the sheriff’s office. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies arrived to the jail around 7 a.m. in response...
fordauthority.com
Ford’s Garage Expansion Continues With Gainesville Location
Ford’s Garage – a restaurant loaded with cool bits and pieces of Blue Oval memorabilia – has expanded rapidly over the past several years, opening locations in Dearborn, Michigan, several throughout Florida – including one right at a dealership – and has many more planned for the future, including a site in Tennessee and four additional locations in the Detroit Metro area. However, Ford’s Garage isn’t done growing by a long shot, and is now set to open another location in Gainesville, Florida on November 30th, according to The Gainesville Sun.
Citrus County Chronicle
CCSO participating in ‘Get Stuffed Not Cuffed’ enforcement operation
Beginning today, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) DUI enforcement initiative. The operation will run through Monday. During this time of year, celebrations with families occur, food is plentiful, and the occasional intoxicating beverage is consumed. Regretfully, people...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says ‘greedy developers’ are destroying city’s beauty
I’ve lived in Ocala for over 20 years. I moved here because of all the beautiful farmland and open spaces. I used to have a relaxing drive over to the stores while taking in majestic scenes of horses running across fields and grazing in the grass. Nowadays, all you...
Rick Scott, Ashley Moody Hold Hearing on Seniors Issues in the Villages
Florida Attorney General Ashely Moody and Senator Rick ScottPhoto byFlorida Daily. This week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., chaired a U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging field hearing on “Issues Facing Seniors: Retirement Security, Healthcare & Fiscal Health” in the Villages.
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: November 25 - 27, 2022
The weekend is here! Do you have any plans? Whether you are looking for a Christmas festival, shopping, or entertainment, here are some options for what to do here in Lake County, Florida.
Deputies: Marion County inmate dead after 6 deputies try to subdue him
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An inmate is dead after efforts to place him in handcuffs quickly escalated into violence at the Marion County Jail Friday morning. At approximately 7 a.m. this morning, The Marion County Sheriff's Office says several detention deputies responded to an incident involving inmate Scott Whitley III, 46.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Boater drowns in Newnans Lake
An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office shares safety tips for holiday shoppers
With Thanksgiving now over and Christmas just a month away, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office has compiled a list of tips to help keep shoppers safe during the holidays. “We are sure that a lot of you are ready to go through the store ads so you can plan your Black Friday shopping adventure,” stated MCSO on its Facebook page. The sheriff’s office encourages all Marion County shoppers to follow these safety tips:
villages-news.com
Response To Commissioner Hannan’s comments
I would like to respond to Mr. Paul Hannan’s comments in your article “Lady Lake commissioner calls for removal of planning and zoning board chairman.”. Mr. Hannan stated, “But we’re talking about property rights. You own a piece of property and you follow the rules and you can develop it.”
villages-news.com
Summerfield man tracked down in theft of couple’s belongings from storage unit
A Summerfield man has been tracked down and arrested in the theft of a couple’s belongings from a storage unit. The couple, in the process of moving to a new home, discovered that $7,984 worth of items stored in a unit in Ocala had disappeared, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Video surveillance from the storage facility showed a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup back up to the storage unit and a man loading up the items, placing a mattress over the top of them. The man driving the pickup used a unique code to enter the facility, indicating he was also a customer. The rented Toyota Tacoma was traced to a man who said he had loaned it to 45-year-old Joseph Carter, whose storage unit was not near the unit of the couple whose items had been stolen. The couple said they did not know Carter.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake commissioner calls for removal of planning and zoning board chairman
A Lady Lake commissioner has called for the removal of the town’s chairman of the planning and zoning board after a contentious meeting over a proposed housing development. “The chairman has to go,” Commissioner Paul Hannan declared at Monday’s meeting at Lady Lake Town Hall. The chairman...
villages-news.com
BMW driver apprehended with drugs after swerving all over roadway
The driver of a BMW was apprehended with drugs after swerving all over a roadway in Wildwood. Joseph Antony Gootee, 34, of Summerfield, was at the wheel of the black BMW sedan at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday westbound on State Road 44 when his swerving vehicle was spotted by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. The BMW turned north onto County Road 475 and a traffic stop was initiated at County Road 475 and County Road 231.
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Sunset At Horse Facility In NW Ocala
Enjoy this beautiful sunset over this horse facility in NW Ocala. It’s truly a slice of heaven! Thanks to Maria Shahi for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
villages-news.com
Wisconsin snowbird beats DUI charge after driving golf cart down 466A
A Wisconsin snowbird who drove a golf cart down County Road 466A in The Villages won’t be prosecuted on a charge of driving under the influence. The prosecutor’s office has announced that it has dropped the case against 54-year-old Colleen Marie Beardsley of Franksville, Wis. The case cannot be prosecuted, according to an announcement of no information filed in Sumter County Court, stating that because a breath test has been tossed out, there is insufficient evidence to pursue the case.
WCJB
Man arrested for stealing hundreds of dollars in gas
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested on fraud and theft charges after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say he used a card skimmer to steal hundreds of dollars worth of gas. Deputies arrested 46-year-old Michel Castillo-Gelis of orlando, while investigating a theft at a 7-11 on SW College...
WCJB
Multiple car crash at an intersection in Citra
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - 1 person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving multiple vehicles near Citra this afternoon around 5 o’clock. FHP troopers say that 3 vehicles crashed into each other. It caused a roadblock at the intersection of East Highway 318 and US 301. The...
Comments / 1