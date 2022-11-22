Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Related
Patriots-Vikings Refs Missed Clear Penalty On This Touchdown
The Vikings’ game-tying touchdown Thursday night should not have counted. Immediately after Mac Jones hit tight end Hunter Henry to give the New England Patriots a 23-16 lead at U.S. Bank Stadium, Kene Nwangwu returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to even the score. Safety Kyle...
5 things that stood out in the Vikings' win over Patriots
The defense showed up when it mattered most.
Sporting News
What does 'Skol' mean? Explaining the Vikings' war chant and how it started
Whether it's skol, skaal or skål, the Vikings have one of the coolest traditions in the NFL. Vikings fans are a passionate bunch — they have to be to support Kirk Cousins as their quarterback, after all (just a joke). When you tune into a Vikings home game, you'll notice plenty of purple and gold, lots of fans dressed in viking-esque garb and a very, very loud chant that goes a bit like this:
Watch: Awkward moment between Belichick, Thielen
Their postgame greeting was more of a blow by.
3 Bold Predictions for Vikings vs. Patriots
The Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium this Thursday. The two teams will go head to head on Thanksgiving in the primetime slot on Thursday Night Football. New England leads the series 9-4 in games dating back to 1970. The Cowboys garnered that lead by...
What the Vikings are saying about the Patriots ahead of Thanksgiving matchup
The best of what Kevin O'Connell, Kirk Cousins, and Adam Theilen had to say about the Patriots. The Patriots will face their biggest test yet on one of the biggest holidays of the year. On Thanksgiving, New England will face a Minnesota Vikings team that had a seven-game winning streak...
Look: Bill Belichick Was Not Happy With Reporter's Question Last Night
Bill Belichick rarely has patience with the media — but especially not after last night's crushing loss to the Minnesota Vikings. During the second half of last night's final Thanksgiving Day matchup, Patriots tight end Hunter Henry reeled in a touchdown catch from Mac Jones. The play was initially ruled a touchdown, but the officials went to the booth to review.
Raleigh News & Observer
Setting the Stage for the Week 12 Dolphins-Texans Matchup
MIAMI DOLPHINS (7-3) vs. HOUSTON TEXANS (1-8-1) DATE: Sunday, Nov. 27. SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla. WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. ET in Miami Gardens will be 85-86 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with a hazy sunshin and a 7 percent chance of precipitation. The wind is expected to be 9 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Aaron Jones gets brutally honest on Packers dire straits
Heading into Week 12, Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers find themselves at 4-7 and third in the NFC North. Up to this point in the season, the Packers have played far below expectations. As they have struggled, many have questioned the future of this team. On Thursday, Aaron...
Don’t Fool Yourselves, Vikings Fans Have Much to Be Thankful For
Happy Thanksgiving Purple Nation! Here’s to hoping that today you’re able to find time for relaxing, time for spending time with loved, time for enjoying your favorite foods and then tonight, time to flick on the tube and watch the Minnesota Vikings take on the New England Patriots at home!
Raleigh News & Observer
Howard Suggests OSU Could Ditch Day For Meyer With a Loss to UM
Ohio State and Michigan are facing off on the gridiron on Saturday for the 118th time, and there’s no doubt that it’s one of the biggest matchups in the rivalry’s history, considering both teams enter the contest with matching 11–0 records. Former Wolverines star Desmond Howard implied ahead of the game that Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day might need to win this one to stick around in Columbus.
Raleigh News & Observer
New York Giants Mailbag: Dallas Reviews
If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question. (From Joel S.): Is there...
Clemson’s Attempt at Trick Play After Safety Backfires (Video)
The blunder led to quite the momentum swing in the Tigers’ rivalry week game against South Carolina.
The Spun
1 NFL Star Is Leading All Players In Pro Bowl Votes
On Wednesday, the NFL announced the leading vote-getter for this year's Pro Bowl. At the moment, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is ahead of the pack. Jefferson has landed 72,403 votes from the fans thus far. Right behind him on the list is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with 69,679 votes.
South Carolina vs Clemson: The Halftime Report
South Carolina is still battling tooth and nail with Clemson, and this one may come down to the wire.
Raleigh News & Observer
Young leads Atlanta against Miami after 44-point game
Miami Heat (9-11, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (11-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta takes on the Miami Heat after Trae Young scored 44 points in the Atlanta Hawks' 128-122 loss to the Houston Rockets. The Hawks are 1-1 against Southeast Division opponents. Atlanta...
UNLV downs Minnesota in SoCal Challenge final
Four UNLV players scored in double figures Wednesday night as the Rebels remained unbeaten with a 71-62 defeat of Minnesota
Vikings Kicker Greg Joseph Misses League-Leading Fifth Extra Point
Do the Vikings need a new kicker before the playoffs begin?
Raleigh News & Observer
Curry, Warriors set for matchup with the Timberwolves
Golden State Warriors (10-10, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (10-9, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup against Minnesota. He's sixth in the league averaging 29.9 points per game. The Timberwolves are 5-6 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks...
Raleigh News & Observer
Morrissey scores in OT, Jets beat Stars, Robertson 5-4
Red-hot Jason Robertson tied it for Dallas with two goals in the last 2:12 of regulation, but Winnipeg's Josh Morrissey scored 34 seconds into overtime to give the Jets a 5-4 victory over the Stars on Friday night. The Jets pulled two points behind Central Division leader Dallas and out...
Comments / 0