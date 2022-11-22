ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NESN

Patriots-Vikings Refs Missed Clear Penalty On This Touchdown

The Vikings’ game-tying touchdown Thursday night should not have counted. Immediately after Mac Jones hit tight end Hunter Henry to give the New England Patriots a 23-16 lead at U.S. Bank Stadium, Kene Nwangwu returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to even the score. Safety Kyle...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sporting News

What does 'Skol' mean? Explaining the Vikings' war chant and how it started

Whether it's skol, skaal or skål, the Vikings have one of the coolest traditions in the NFL. Vikings fans are a passionate bunch — they have to be to support Kirk Cousins as their quarterback, after all (just a joke). When you tune into a Vikings home game, you'll notice plenty of purple and gold, lots of fans dressed in viking-esque garb and a very, very loud chant that goes a bit like this:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

3 Bold Predictions for Vikings vs. Patriots

The Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium this Thursday. The two teams will go head to head on Thanksgiving in the primetime slot on Thursday Night Football. New England leads the series 9-4 in games dating back to 1970. The Cowboys garnered that lead by...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick Was Not Happy With Reporter's Question Last Night

Bill Belichick rarely has patience with the media — but especially not after last night's crushing loss to the Minnesota Vikings. During the second half of last night's final Thanksgiving Day matchup, Patriots tight end Hunter Henry reeled in a touchdown catch from Mac Jones. The play was initially ruled a touchdown, but the officials went to the booth to review.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Raleigh News & Observer

Setting the Stage for the Week 12 Dolphins-Texans Matchup

MIAMI DOLPHINS (7-3) vs. HOUSTON TEXANS (1-8-1) DATE: Sunday, Nov. 27. SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla. WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. ET in Miami Gardens will be 85-86 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with a hazy sunshin and a 7 percent chance of precipitation. The wind is expected to be 9 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
HOUSTON, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Howard Suggests OSU Could Ditch Day For Meyer With a Loss to UM

Ohio State and Michigan are facing off on the gridiron on Saturday for the 118th time, and there’s no doubt that it’s one of the biggest matchups in the rivalry’s history, considering both teams enter the contest with matching 11–0 records. Former Wolverines star Desmond Howard implied ahead of the game that Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day might need to win this one to stick around in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

New York Giants Mailbag: Dallas Reviews

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question. (From Joel S.): Is there...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

1 NFL Star Is Leading All Players In Pro Bowl Votes

On Wednesday, the NFL announced the leading vote-getter for this year's Pro Bowl. At the moment, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is ahead of the pack. Jefferson has landed 72,403 votes from the fans thus far. Right behind him on the list is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with 69,679 votes.
Raleigh News & Observer

Young leads Atlanta against Miami after 44-point game

Miami Heat (9-11, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (11-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta takes on the Miami Heat after Trae Young scored 44 points in the Atlanta Hawks' 128-122 loss to the Houston Rockets. The Hawks are 1-1 against Southeast Division opponents. Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Curry, Warriors set for matchup with the Timberwolves

Golden State Warriors (10-10, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (10-9, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup against Minnesota. He's sixth in the league averaging 29.9 points per game. The Timberwolves are 5-6 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Raleigh News & Observer

Morrissey scores in OT, Jets beat Stars, Robertson 5-4

Red-hot Jason Robertson tied it for Dallas with two goals in the last 2:12 of regulation, but Winnipeg's Josh Morrissey scored 34 seconds into overtime to give the Jets a 5-4 victory over the Stars on Friday night. The Jets pulled two points behind Central Division leader Dallas and out...
DALLAS, TX

