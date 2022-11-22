ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.C.-based catering company moving to Eisenhower Valley

Mindy’s Catering, a catering company based out of the Berkley neighborhood in D.C., is moving to an industrial park just across the street from the Victory Center. A special use permit filed with the City of Alexandria said the company aims to move into 4942-C Eisenhower Avenue. The permit says the Eisenhower location will serve as an off-premise catering prep kitchen for the company.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

Medium Rare hosting Thanksgiving fried turkey event

Medium Rare restaurant will be hosting its 15th annual turkey fry event Thursday where families can get their turkeys deep fried for free. The fry will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the restaurant, located at 3500 Connecticut Avenue NW in Washington, D.C. “[The event] has been...
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

Must Try Best Restaurants in Georgetown DC

Washington DC - Whether you're in town for a quick lunch, a date, or a full day of sightseeing, you can find a restaurant you love. Whether you're looking for the perfect Indian restaurant or a French eatery, there are many great options in the city. Georgetown Pizza and Grill.
WASHINGTON, DC
arlingtonmagazine.com

Eat This Now: Kabobs at Maman Joon Kitchen

Stop by Maman Joon Kitchen in McLean and you’ll find co-owners Peter Tabibian and Kevin Ejtemai schmoozing with customers while packaging up fragrant kabobs and other Persian specialties such as ghormeh sabzi (tenderloin tips in herb stew), fesenjan (chicken and walnuts in pomegranate sauce) and gheymeh bademjan (eggplant stew).
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
luxury-houses.net

With a Decidedly European Influence, This $8.998M Extraordinary Four-Acre Estate is Truly Unparalleled in Potomac, MD

The Estate in Potomac has consistent finishing on every floor with the lower level as beautiful as the main and upper floors, now available for sale. This home located at 10408 Stapleford Hall Dr, Potomac, Maryland; offering 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 15,722 square feet of living spaces. Call Anne Killeen – Washington Fine Properties, LLC – (Phone: 301-983-6400) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Potomac.
POTOMAC, MD
International Business Times

Customer Assaults Another Person With Chair At Wendy's In Washington DC [Video]

A Washington, D.C. man is being sought by the police after he assaulted another person inside a Wendy's outlet Monday. The incident was caught on camera. The Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District asked for help from the public to identify and locate the suspect, who reportedly picked up a chair and assaulted the victim with it, before fleeing from the scene. The incident occurred on Georgia Avenue, Northwest Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Thanksgiving in DC: Things to do and places to eat

WASHINGTON - Thanksgiving is traditionally a day to spend in the kitchen cooking, and then later on, sinking into the couch in a tryptophan-induced food coma while football plays on the TV. But if you're looking to make a break from tradition this year, D.C. is the place to do...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Boy shot in Northeast DC Thanksgiving afternoon

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was looking for an older model gray Toyota Camry after someone shot a boy in Northeast early Thursday afternoon. “I heard the gunshots from my kitchen. I looked out, saw people running,” said Nelson Gomez, who lives across the street from where the shooting […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Bread For The City Ended Its Annual ‘Holiday Helpings’ Early Due To Unprecedented Demand

Bread for the City unexpectedly announced it would end its annual Holiday Helpings program early. The decades-old event assists D.C. residents who need extra support during the pricey holiday season with a free turkey and a $50 gift card. It typically kicks off at the start of the month and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 23. But Bread for the City ended several days early on Friday, Nov. 18 because they couldn’t keep pace with the unprecedented demand.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Teen shot near annual Turkey Bowl in Northeast DC

A 15-year-old boy was shot in Northeast D.C. on Thursday afternoon. D.C. Fire and EMS told WTOP they responded for a reported shooting around 1:25 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of East Capitol Street NE, about a block from Eastern High School, where the annual Turkey Bowl football game was underway.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

The best coming soon sign

We’ll be open in a few weeks. “YELLOW, a cafe from Chef Michael Rafidi, offers a taste of the Levant with a menu of baked goods, mezze, wood-fired pita sandwiches, specialty coffee, and creative cold beverages. A highlight of the experience are sweet and savory pastries which blend French technique with Middle Eastern flavors. All items are available for carryout from the YELLOW cafe space located inside Albi, Rafidi’s Levantine restaurant in the Navy Yard.”
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Post office robbed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
WASHINGTON, DC
