U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Free Thanksgiving Lunch at Bus Boys and Poets on 14th St in DC
Busboys and Poets is offering a free sit-down Thanksgiving meal for the homeless, hungry, or anyone who needs one between 12pm and 3pm today (Thursday, November 24th) at its 14th and V location (2021 14th St NW, Washington DC 20009). Reservations are not required and anyone who needs a meal...
alxnow.com
D.C.-based catering company moving to Eisenhower Valley
Mindy’s Catering, a catering company based out of the Berkley neighborhood in D.C., is moving to an industrial park just across the street from the Victory Center. A special use permit filed with the City of Alexandria said the company aims to move into 4942-C Eisenhower Avenue. The permit says the Eisenhower location will serve as an off-premise catering prep kitchen for the company.
D.C. Police Are Increasing Patrols Around LGBTQ+ Establishments. Not Everyone Feels Safer
As You Are co-founders Jo McDaniel and Rach Pike at their cafe and lounge in D.C. In the wake of the shooting Saturday evening that killed five people and injured 18 others at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, reverberations of the violence and its effect on the LGBTQ+ community were felt across the country — including here in the District.
bethesdamagazine.com
Medium Rare hosting Thanksgiving fried turkey event
Medium Rare restaurant will be hosting its 15th annual turkey fry event Thursday where families can get their turkeys deep fried for free. The fry will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the restaurant, located at 3500 Connecticut Avenue NW in Washington, D.C. “[The event] has been...
Washingtonian.com
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 11/23-11/27: Georgetown GLOW, CityCenter Tree Lighting, and a Holiday Parade
While you are spending time with loved ones this holiday weekend you can see colorful light-art indoors and out at a couple of new displays, or you can listen to music and load up on warm drinks at a whimsical tree-lighting ceremony. Best Things to Do This Weekend. CityCenterDC Holiday...
PhillyBite
Must Try Best Restaurants in Georgetown DC
Washington DC - Whether you're in town for a quick lunch, a date, or a full day of sightseeing, you can find a restaurant you love. Whether you're looking for the perfect Indian restaurant or a French eatery, there are many great options in the city. Georgetown Pizza and Grill.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Eat This Now: Kabobs at Maman Joon Kitchen
Stop by Maman Joon Kitchen in McLean and you’ll find co-owners Peter Tabibian and Kevin Ejtemai schmoozing with customers while packaging up fragrant kabobs and other Persian specialties such as ghormeh sabzi (tenderloin tips in herb stew), fesenjan (chicken and walnuts in pomegranate sauce) and gheymeh bademjan (eggplant stew).
Vaccines, food, more part of Safeway Feast of Sharing in DC
Safeway and Events DC have returned in-person for the 2022 Safeway feast of sharing in D.C.
luxury-houses.net
With a Decidedly European Influence, This $8.998M Extraordinary Four-Acre Estate is Truly Unparalleled in Potomac, MD
The Estate in Potomac has consistent finishing on every floor with the lower level as beautiful as the main and upper floors, now available for sale. This home located at 10408 Stapleford Hall Dr, Potomac, Maryland; offering 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 15,722 square feet of living spaces. Call Anne Killeen – Washington Fine Properties, LLC – (Phone: 301-983-6400) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Potomac.
International Business Times
Customer Assaults Another Person With Chair At Wendy's In Washington DC [Video]
A Washington, D.C. man is being sought by the police after he assaulted another person inside a Wendy's outlet Monday. The incident was caught on camera. The Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District asked for help from the public to identify and locate the suspect, who reportedly picked up a chair and assaulted the victim with it, before fleeing from the scene. The incident occurred on Georgia Avenue, Northwest Washington, D.C.
fox5dc.com
Thanksgiving in DC: Things to do and places to eat
WASHINGTON - Thanksgiving is traditionally a day to spend in the kitchen cooking, and then later on, sinking into the couch in a tryptophan-induced food coma while football plays on the TV. But if you're looking to make a break from tradition this year, D.C. is the place to do...
WUSA
Protect DC gives friends, family opportunity to report someone who may become violent
WASHINGTON — On the heels of the tragedy at Club Q in Colorado, back here at home, the District has a new program to help people on the brink of a violent outburst. Christopher Rodriguez is the Director of the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA). He says the program is more than a police response.
WTOP
Nats’ Turkeypalooza promises biggest Thanksgiving food distribution ever
Washington Nationals Philanthropies and BetMGM announced last week that this year’s Turkeypalooza would be their biggest yet, with at least 800 turkeys to be given away in the Washington metro area. In its fifth year, organizers say the annual event will serve more families than ever before through food...
This Is Washington's Best Cake Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best cake shop in every state.
ggwash.org
Here’s how neighborhoods west of Kenilworth Avenue in Northeast DC became isolated from the city
This article was first published on July 22, 2021. We love investigating how neighborhoods in the region have changed over the years and wanted to share this piece with you again. As I discussed in a previous article, the neighborhoods of River Terrace, Parkside, Mayfair, Eastland Gardens, and Kenilworth in...
Boy shot in Northeast DC Thanksgiving afternoon
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was looking for an older model gray Toyota Camry after someone shot a boy in Northeast early Thursday afternoon. “I heard the gunshots from my kitchen. I looked out, saw people running,” said Nelson Gomez, who lives across the street from where the shooting […]
Bread For The City Ended Its Annual ‘Holiday Helpings’ Early Due To Unprecedented Demand
Bread for the City unexpectedly announced it would end its annual Holiday Helpings program early. The decades-old event assists D.C. residents who need extra support during the pricey holiday season with a free turkey and a $50 gift card. It typically kicks off at the start of the month and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 23. But Bread for the City ended several days early on Friday, Nov. 18 because they couldn’t keep pace with the unprecedented demand.
WTOP
Teen shot near annual Turkey Bowl in Northeast DC
A 15-year-old boy was shot in Northeast D.C. on Thursday afternoon. D.C. Fire and EMS told WTOP they responded for a reported shooting around 1:25 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of East Capitol Street NE, about a block from Eastern High School, where the annual Turkey Bowl football game was underway.
popville.com
The best coming soon sign
We’ll be open in a few weeks. “YELLOW, a cafe from Chef Michael Rafidi, offers a taste of the Levant with a menu of baked goods, mezze, wood-fired pita sandwiches, specialty coffee, and creative cold beverages. A highlight of the experience are sweet and savory pastries which blend French technique with Middle Eastern flavors. All items are available for carryout from the YELLOW cafe space located inside Albi, Rafidi’s Levantine restaurant in the Navy Yard.”
Post office robbed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
