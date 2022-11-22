Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Report: Michigan RB Blake Corum Plans To Play Against Ohio State
As first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Michigan running back Blake Corum plans to play today against Ohio State despite suffering a left knee injury in last week’s win over Illinois. “Sources said Corum isn’t expected to be 100 percent in the wake of the injury, and the...
The Spun
Report: Nebraska Hire Could Be Made Official On Friday
With Nebraska's regular season finale set for this Friday, the fan base is mostly concerned over the program's pursuit of a full-time coach. According to Mitch Sherman of The Athletic, Nebraska's coaching search could come to an end as early as this Friday. "It could be over soon, like before...
Raleigh News & Observer
Howard Suggests OSU Could Ditch Day For Meyer With a Loss to UM
Ohio State and Michigan are facing off on the gridiron on Saturday for the 118th time, and there’s no doubt that it’s one of the biggest matchups in the rivalry’s history, considering both teams enter the contest with matching 11–0 records. Former Wolverines star Desmond Howard implied ahead of the game that Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day might need to win this one to stick around in Columbus.
UC Football Loses Fourth Commitment In 2023 Class
Cincinnati still has the best recruiting class in program history.
Garrett Wilson reacts to Marvin Harrison Jr.'s go-ahead touchdown vs Michigan
Last year, Marvin Harrison Jr. was in the same wide receiver room as first-round NFL Draft picks Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. The latter was obviously watching The Game against Michigan on Saturday when Harrison put the Buckeyes in front. Wilson took to Twitter to react to Harrison’s 42-yard touchdown...
Newsstand: Former Notre Dame DT Jacob Lacey picks transfer destination
Former Notre Dame defensive tackle Jacob Lacey has picked his next destination. Lacey, who left the team and entered the transfer portal in early October, announced his commitment to Oklahoma Thursday. He will have two years of eligibility to play for the Sooners starting in 2023. Lacey made 5 tackles...
The Spun
Report: Top College Football Quarterback Done For The Season
Cincinnati will be without starting quarterback Ben Bryant for the rest of the 2022 season. Moments ago, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Bryant is out with a foot injury. Bryant has been productive for the Bearcats this year, completing 61.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,732 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
South Carolina vs Clemson: The Halftime Report
South Carolina is still battling tooth and nail with Clemson, and this one may come down to the wire.
College Football World Reacts To Tom Herman Report
Once upon a time, Tom Herman was arguably the most-sought after coaching candidate in the country. Herman flamed out at Texas, but the once-upon-a-time coaching candidate could be on his way back to the Power Five level. According to a report on Wednesday, Herman is garnering interest at the major...
Raleigh News & Observer
Former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule hired to lead Nebraska Cornhuskers
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is headed back to the college game. On Saturday, the University of Nebraska named Rhule as the program’s permanent replacement for Scott Frost. According to a press release, Rhule has signed an eight-year contract. “When you think of great, tradition-rich programs in...
FOX analyst has ominous warning about College Football Playoff
There has always been a great deal of debate surrounding the College Football Playoff rankings, but one analyst feels the system is causing a major issue with the sport. Joel Klatt of FOX Sports issued an ominous warning after the latest CFP rankings were released on Tuesday. He called the CFP selection committee a “failed experiment.”
TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati
The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
WR Collin Dixon sets two Big Ten visits
Tallmadge (Ohio) wide receiver Collin Dixon tells 247Sports he has two visits now set in the wake of a recent de-commitment from Wisconsin. Dixon will head to Northwestern this weekend for an unofficial visit and then Illinois for an official the weekend of December 9th. The Wildcats have not offered...
saturdaytradition.com
Breeon Ishmail, 3-star LB from 2023 class, makes B1G commitment
Breeon Ishmail, a 3-star linebacker from the class of 2023, announced his commitment to Michigan Friday morning. Ishmail, a Cincinnati, Ohio, native, is the No. 71 linebacker in the nation and the No. 25 player in Ohio per the 247Sports Composite. He also received offers from Cincinnati, Akron, Bowling Green and Colorado State before landing at Michigan.
Joe Burrow is the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week
Joe Burrow is the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week. It's the third time he's won the honor this season. Fans were able to vote for the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback following his nomination on Monday. Online voting closed today at 3 p.m. As the award winner, FedEx will donate...
Bass: How Joe Burrow brought Bengals to our ‘Thanksgiving table’
This is Thanksgiving Week. “This man,” @BURROWTOBOYDTD tweeted, with a GIF of the Bengals’ leading man. “Joe Burrow,” @Ischoz tweeted. “#9,” @TopiahRobert tweeted. “Joe Burrow,” @CincyFanJake tweeted. “Without Joe,” @MatthewBausch78 tweeted, “this town is not talking about Bengals football at the Thanksgiving table.”
UConn, Iowa cruise into Phil Knight Legacy final clash
UConn and Iowa State both easily won their semifinal matchups Friday night, setting up a top-10 showdown Sunday in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament.
Comments / 0