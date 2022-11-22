ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Raleigh News & Observer

Report: Michigan RB Blake Corum Plans To Play Against Ohio State

As first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Michigan running back Blake Corum plans to play today against Ohio State despite suffering a left knee injury in last week’s win over Illinois. “Sources said Corum isn’t expected to be 100 percent in the wake of the injury, and the...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Report: Nebraska Hire Could Be Made Official On Friday

With Nebraska's regular season finale set for this Friday, the fan base is mostly concerned over the program's pursuit of a full-time coach. According to Mitch Sherman of The Athletic, Nebraska's coaching search could come to an end as early as this Friday. "It could be over soon, like before...
LINCOLN, NE
Raleigh News & Observer

Howard Suggests OSU Could Ditch Day For Meyer With a Loss to UM

Ohio State and Michigan are facing off on the gridiron on Saturday for the 118th time, and there’s no doubt that it’s one of the biggest matchups in the rivalry’s history, considering both teams enter the contest with matching 11–0 records. Former Wolverines star Desmond Howard implied ahead of the game that Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day might need to win this one to stick around in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Report: Top College Football Quarterback Done For The Season

Cincinnati will be without starting quarterback Ben Bryant for the rest of the 2022 season. Moments ago, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Bryant is out with a foot injury. Bryant has been productive for the Bearcats this year, completing 61.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,732 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Tom Herman Report

Once upon a time, Tom Herman was arguably the most-sought after coaching candidate in the country. Herman flamed out at Texas, but the once-upon-a-time coaching candidate could be on his way back to the Power Five level. According to a report on Wednesday, Herman is garnering interest at the major...
COLORADO STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

Former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule hired to lead Nebraska Cornhuskers

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is headed back to the college game. On Saturday, the University of Nebraska named Rhule as the program’s permanent replacement for Scott Frost. According to a press release, Rhule has signed an eight-year contract. “When you think of great, tradition-rich programs in...
LINCOLN, NE
Larry Brown Sports

FOX analyst has ominous warning about College Football Playoff

There has always been a great deal of debate surrounding the College Football Playoff rankings, but one analyst feels the system is causing a major issue with the sport. Joel Klatt of FOX Sports issued an ominous warning after the latest CFP rankings were released on Tuesday. He called the CFP selection committee a “failed experiment.”
247Sports

TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati

The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

WR Collin Dixon sets two Big Ten visits

Tallmadge (Ohio) wide receiver Collin Dixon tells 247Sports he has two visits now set in the wake of a recent de-commitment from Wisconsin. Dixon will head to Northwestern this weekend for an unofficial visit and then Illinois for an official the weekend of December 9th. The Wildcats have not offered...
TALLMADGE, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Breeon Ishmail, 3-star LB from 2023 class, makes B1G commitment

Breeon Ishmail, a 3-star linebacker from the class of 2023, announced his commitment to Michigan Friday morning. Ishmail, a Cincinnati, Ohio, native, is the No. 71 linebacker in the nation and the No. 25 player in Ohio per the 247Sports Composite. He also received offers from Cincinnati, Akron, Bowling Green and Colorado State before landing at Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI

