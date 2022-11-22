Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the Stylist Behind Michelle Obama’s Bottega Moment
For the past decade, LA-based stylist Meredith Koop has dressed one of the most closely watched and discussed political figures in the world: Michelle Obama. “It is a lot of pressure,” Koop says of her tenure, which has included styling the nation’s only Black first lady in everything from Ann Taylor to Junya Watanabe. “You do need to block out certain things.”
Naomi Biden Wore Ralph Lauren to Marry Peter Neal at the White House
At 11:00 am on Saturday on the South Lawn of the White House, Naomi Biden, the eldest granddaughter of President Biden, married Peter Neal in front of approximately 250 guests. “It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, discover who she is, and carve out such an incredible life for herself,” said the President and First Lady. “Now, we are filled with pride to see her choose Peter as her husband and we’re honored to welcome him to our family. We wish them days full of laughter and a love that grows deeper with every passing year.”
Exclusive: Naomi Biden On Her White House Wedding
On the Tuesday evening before her wedding, under the watchful eye of a Secret Service agent, Naomi Biden, 28, and her soon-to-be husband, Peter Neal, 25, came downstairs from their living quarters on the third floor of the White House residence to practice their first dance. The setting was the marble-floored Cross Hall, and Naomi, wearing pajamas and unsure how to work the White House speakers, played Elvis Costello’s “Still”’ on her iPhone as she and her fiancé improvised a casual waltz.
Kate Middleton’s Surprising Op-Ed Is All About Inspiring People to Take Part in One of Her Biggest Passions
It’s no secret that Kate Middleton’s humanitarian efforts focus a lot on early childhood development, ensuring the future of her children and those in the next generation. And in her first solo op-ed, the Princess of Wales penned a powerful essay all about her passion: talking about how we can help children for generations to come.
Kanye West is doing his whole presidency thing again, and he wants Trump as his running mate
Kanye West aka Ye is seen on October 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California (MEGA/GC Images/Getty) Kanye West — who recently lost $2 billion in one day after a series of antisemitic comments led to him be dropped by several of his most lucrative business partnerships — has announced that he'd like to give a run for presidency another whirl in 2024, and he'd like Trump to be his running mate.
Vogue Magazine
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 1