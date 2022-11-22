Read full article on original website
Vogue
Michelle Obama Adds New Bottega To Her “Bestselling Author” Wardrobe
Michelle Obama’s post-White House wardrobe has never been anything less than a joy to behold. The former First Lady set the tone at the end of 2018, when she joined Sarah Jessica Parker on stage in New York to discuss her first book, Becoming, wearing a pair of gold thigh-high Balenciaga boots – well before Kim Kardashian’s wardrobe was awash with stretch-satin and Knife heels.
Hypebae
10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy
Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
Celine Women’s RTW Spring 2023
Hard to keep Hedi Slimane away from places with palm trees and famous beaches these days: His spring 2023 collection for Celine, captured in Saint-Tropez and revealed online Thursday more than six weeks after the conclusion of Paris Fashion Week, comes just ahead of his very early reveal of Celine’s fall 2023 collection, scheduled for Dec. 8 in Los Angeles.
Elle
Vintage Chanel Handbags Are Currently Discounted In The Farfetch Black Friday Sale
For us avid fashion lovers with a wish-list of designer goodies as long as our arms, Black Friday is one of the most exciting days of the year – and a rare opportunity to shop the clothes, bags, jewellery and shoes of our dreams at heavily discounted prices. We've already compiled a very helpful list of all the best fashion deals to expect, and mined our friends at Mytheresa, Selfridges, Reformation and more for exclusive information, so we have it on good authority that 2022's Black Friday and Cyber Monday events are set to be some of the biggest yet.
Vogue
Alessandro Michele’s Best Gucci Street-Style Looks
Alessandro Michele is leaving Gucci, the Italian luxury goods company that he helmed from 2015 to 23 November. His time at the brand will be remembered for name-in-lights collaborations with the likes of Dapper Dan and Harry Styles, as well as brands such as Balenciaga and Adidas. Few labels have been as popular in our street-style pictures. Scroll through to see famous faces, from A$AP Rocky to Rihanna, in their best Gucci looks.
Shakira introduces festive collection as Burberry’s latest brand ambassador
Shakira is adding a Latin flair to the festive period! The Colombian singer has introduced a new collection as Burberry’s latest brand ambassador. The British luxury brand tapped the “Monotonia” singer and Burna Boy as the faces of their campaign, “The Night Before.” Burberry’s latest ad invites fashion...
hypebeast.com
Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign
Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
Gucci’s Alessandro Michele Is Leaving the Brand, and the Market Can’t Decide How It Feels
A big change is afoot at Gucci, and investors don’t know what to think. On Wednesday, the Italian fashion house confirmed speculation that its creative director Alessandro Michele would leave the brand, which he had helmed since 2015. A day earlier, a Women’s Wear Daily report revealed tensions between Michele and the senior management at Kering, Gucci’s parent company. An anonymous source told WWD that Michele “was asked to initiate a strong design shift” but did not meet the request. Another source said Kering’s chairman and CEO François-Henri Pinault is looking at a change of pace for the group’s biggest label. The...
intheknow.com
8 classic handbags to snag while they’re on sale at Nordstrom
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Luckily for fashion lovers, there’s really no bad...
Nordstrom Just Put Hundreds Of Designer Bags (Including Balenciaga) On Sale Ahead Of Black Friday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Nordstrom is without a doubt one of the best sites to check for Black Friday sales. From cozy UGG slippers to a comfortable Casper mattress, Nordstrom’s site truly has a little bit of everything on sale this year. Scrolling through thousands of sale items can be daunting which is why it’s always a good idea to approach shopping with a game plan. Before you browse through the basics, you must checkout the Nordstrom’s Black Friday designer bag sale. There are...
Black Friday Perfume Deals: Top Gift Sets by Chanel, Gucci, Prada and More On Sale Today
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Black Friday and holiday shopping are here, and if there’s one thing that’s certain, the Black Friday beauty deals are better than ever. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect gift for the women on your list, timeless perfume gift sets are key to any always-welcomed gift. Lucky for you, today, you can score major Black Friday deals on perfume gift sets, making them the perfect gifts for all moms and gifts for all girlfriends.More from WWDHow Ana de...
Take a Trip Through the Maximalist World of Jeremy Scott Collector Joey Arias
Ten years and about 700 pieces in, there’s no other way to put it: Joey Arias is deeply devoted to Jeremy Scott. “I’ve amassed what seems like a ridiculous amount of clothes for one person,” Arias tells Vogue in this latest episode of “Devoted.” As if to prove his point, he’s wearing a silver metallic leather crown from Scott’s first men’s collection for Moschino for fall 2015. “But truly, it’s an archive that’s a labor of love, and I wear the pieces on a daily basis.”
Fashion Insiders Share Their Favorite Raf Simons Collections
Few designers inspire the cultish fandom that Raf Simons does. His devotees range from music superstars including Rihanna and A$AP Rocky to the art world majordomo Sterling Ruby. Inside fashion he has plenty of admirers, too. Demna and Christopher Kane have been spotted at his shows, and Simons was sometimes seen at Marc Jacobs and Proenza Schouler.
Margot Robbie Has Entered a New Style Era
Up until now, Margot Robbie has been known for her prim-and-proper, uptown style, aided by her close relationship with Chanel. For years now, the Hollywood star has been almost exclusively wearing the French fashion house on the red carpet, including the metallic floral dress she wore just last year at the Oscars. Pristine tweed suits and white lace gowns have been two of her go-tos. But it seems Robbie is ready to switch up her signatures. The actor has stepped into a brand new era for fall, and it’s decidedly more relaxed.
You Can Do More Than Wear Gucci. Now You Can Eat It.
Many accomplished chefs toil for decades in the hopes of helming a restaurant that earns a Michelin star, one of the industry’s most coveted accolades. Last week, one year after opening Gucci Osteria Tokyo, which serves Italian cuisine with a Japanese twist above the luxury brand’s second Ginza flagship store, executive chef Antonio Iacoviello learned the restaurant had made the cut. “It’s like a dream coming true,” Iacoviello told The Daily Beast. “It’s a big step for me.” He was headhunted by Gucci for their Tokyo location while working for chef Massimo Bottura at Osteria Francescana in Moderna, Italy (three...
hypebeast.com
Alexander McQueen's Pre-Spring/Summer 2023 Collection Is Taking Tailoring to the Dark Side
Sarah Burton exquisitely distills Lee Alexander McQueen’s legacy into everything she touches under her helm as the Creative Director of Alexander McQueen, and Pre-Spring/Summer 2023‘s menswear array is nothing but quintessential of the House. Tailoring is sharp and traditional at first glance, but tweaks have been made to elements like the lapels, shoulders and waists to nip, tuck, accentuate, and oversize the blazers for a contemporary look. Likewise, the use of utilitarian dealing throughout PSS23 elevates conventional menswear into a darker realm, something we feel Mr. McQueen would be proud of.
Wizkid Is Building a Wardrobe Fit for a Global Superstar
Hailing from the bustling and vibrant city of Lagos, Nigeria, Wizkid has steadfastly popularized Afrobeats across the world. At the same time, the musician has carved out an intriguing position for himself within the world of luxury fashion—blending together designs by African and European designers with remarkable deft and ease. He worked frequently with the late Virgil Abloh and, after the designer’s passing last year, the musician staged a touching on-stage tribute at the Made in Lagos concert.
Holiday Bar Is the New Restaurant Matching the High Octane Energy of the Moment
Kyle Hotchkiss admits he doesn’t have a succinct way to describe his new Greenwich Village restaurant, Holiday Bar. “You tell me!” he says while gesticulating around the dining room, its decor equal parts inspired by the Memphis Group and brutalism. So let me give it a go....
Gucci Confirms Alessandro Michele Exit
MILAN – Gucci and parent company Kering on Wednesday evening said Alessandro Michele would be exiting the brand, relinquishing his role as creative director. This confirms a WWD report from Tuesday. “I was fortunate to have had the opportunity to meet Alessandro at the end of 2014, since then...
Oprah Winfrey Gets Cozy in Hooded Jumpsuit from Favorite Things List & Chunky Slide Sandals
The holiday season is upon us, which means Oprah Winfrey’s list of favorite things is now available. Every year during the holiday season, the Emmy Award-winning talk show host releases a highly-anticipated curation of gift ideas to add to your shopping list. To kick things off, Winfrey showed off one of the 104 items on her list via the Oprah Daily Instagram page. In the new photo, the media mogul is all smiles while posing on a beautiful green landscape. “Oprah is a longtime jumpsuit devotee. ‘It’s my living, working, traveling uniform,’ she says. That’s because, as she has aptly pointed out,...
