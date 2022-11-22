One of America’s Best Chefs Is Opening a New Restaurant in NYC

Michael Solomonov’s takeover of New York City continues.

Hot on the heels of debuting a Laser Wolf outpost atop the Hoxton hotel in Williamsburg, the James Beard Award-winning Philly chef has opened up shop on the ground floor as well. This time, he’s brought over another of his Philadelphia hits, K’Far , an all-day Israeli café and bakery that invites you to grab a seat and linger, whether over coffee and pastries or cocktails and dinner.

“In Israel, meals don’t start or stop,” Solomonov told Eater NY. “They carry on.”

Dinner at K’Far

In that spirit, K’Far is offering three menus every day. Pastries like chocolate rugelach or a pistachio sticky bun might complement your morning cup of joe, or you could opt for a larger breakfast of eggs and merguez. At lunch, some of the earlier items stick around, like the sweets and Jerusalem bagels filled with egg and cheese or smoked salmon. But more afternoon-appropriate dishes grace the table as well, such as a kubaneh patty melt with fries and a Tunisian salad with tuna, preserved lemon, eggs and olives.

At dinnertime, you may start with a selection of small plates, like a fennel Caesar salad and savory baklava with haloumi and quince. On the larger side, brand-new entrees include a chicken schnitzel with Yemenite pickles, schug and tahina, as well as a large-format Persian lamb shank and bone-in short rib. And to accompany your meal, the bar program will spotlight wines from Israel and the Levant , alongside aperitivo-based cocktails and classics with Israeli ingredient twists.

The dining room

With about 150 seats, K’Far is almost double the size of the upstairs Laser Wolf, which has become one of the most coveted tables in New York, thanks to its Israeli skewers and impeccable views. Later this year, the more casual downstairs spot will expand to a 40-seat enclosed patio with a roof that can be opened once the weather warms up.

And while Laser Wolf is a dinner-only hot spot, Solomonov is hoping that K’Far will attract people for all sorts of occasions. That might mean hotel guests coming down in their PJs in the morning and large groups dressed up for birthday parties in the dining room at night. Whatever you’re looking for, K’Far is here for you.