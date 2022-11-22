ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

One of America’s Best Chefs Is Opening a New Restaurant in NYC

By Tori Latham
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sG8N5_0jKSDEux00

Michael Solomonov’s takeover of New York City continues.

Hot on the heels of debuting a Laser Wolf outpost atop the Hoxton hotel in Williamsburg, the James Beard Award-winning Philly chef has opened up shop on the ground floor as well. This time, he’s brought over another of his Philadelphia hits, K’Far , an all-day Israeli café and bakery that invites you to grab a seat and linger, whether over coffee and pastries or cocktails and dinner.

“In Israel, meals don’t start or stop,” Solomonov told Eater NY. “They carry on.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xTjMm_0jKSDEux00
Dinner at K’Far

In that spirit, K’Far is offering three menus every day. Pastries like chocolate rugelach or a pistachio sticky bun might complement your morning cup of joe, or you could opt for a larger breakfast of eggs and merguez. At lunch, some of the earlier items stick around, like the sweets and Jerusalem bagels filled with egg and cheese or smoked salmon. But more afternoon-appropriate dishes grace the table as well, such as a kubaneh patty melt with fries and a Tunisian salad with tuna, preserved lemon, eggs and olives.

At dinnertime, you may start with a selection of small plates, like a fennel Caesar salad and savory baklava with haloumi and quince. On the larger side, brand-new entrees include a chicken schnitzel with Yemenite pickles, schug and tahina, as well as a large-format Persian lamb shank and bone-in short rib. And to accompany your meal, the bar program will spotlight wines from Israel and the Levant , alongside aperitivo-based cocktails and classics with Israeli ingredient twists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bo3em_0jKSDEux00
The dining room

With about 150 seats, K’Far is almost double the size of the upstairs Laser Wolf, which has become one of the most coveted tables in New York, thanks to its Israeli skewers and impeccable views. Later this year, the more casual downstairs spot will expand to a 40-seat enclosed patio with a roof that can be opened once the weather warms up.

And while Laser Wolf is a dinner-only hot spot, Solomonov is hoping that K’Far will attract people for all sorts of occasions. That might mean hotel guests coming down in their PJs in the morning and large groups dressed up for birthday parties in the dining room at night. Whatever you’re looking for, K’Far is here for you.

More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Brooklyn mother serves Thanksgiving meal to New Yorkers on L train

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn woman invited all of New York City to her Thanksgiving dinner this week, setting up a whole meal inside a subway car to feed strangers.CBS2's Hannah Kliger has more on the story behind the viral movement.Videos are circling online, many with more than 1 million views, showing strangers happily eating a Thanksgiving meal together on the L train."Multiple people mentioned, 'I'm not going to see my family this year. I'm not able to have a big gathering,' and they were really grateful," said Haylee Pentek of Williamsburg.Pentek was coming home from work on Tuesday night...
BROOKLYN, NY
Robb Report

The Chef Duo Behind Beloved NYC Restaurant King Just Opened a Pasta Spot in Rockefeller Center

The new restaurant openings at Rockefeller Center are continuing apace, this time with a spot from the team behind the beloved King in Soho. At Jupiter, chefs Jess Shadbolt and Clare de Boer are turning their eye toward a dish they’ve always loved but haven’t had the chance to make in large quantities at King: pasta. “We’re zooming in on something we really respond to and expanding it,” de Boer told Eater NY. “This is how we like to eat.” On a menu meant to be enjoyed for both lunch and dinner, pasta is the real highlight. But before tucking in to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Harlem restaurant vandalized and robbed, community rallies to help keep it open

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Russell Jackson is fighting to keep his Harlem restaurant afloat. His business on Frederick Douglass Boulevard was vandalized and robbed. Now, his community is coming together to help save the much-loved restaurant. Like many other businesses in Harlem, Reverence struggled to stay open during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Jackson […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PhillyBite

Best Places to Get Chicken Wings in New York City

NEW YORK - Whether you are looking for traditional, Korean or Southern, New Yorkers love chicken wings. They are a favorite snack for millions of Americans. In fact, Americans eat 27 billion wings annually. Here are some of the best places to get wings in New York City. Berber Street...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sarahfunky.com

Top Cities New Yorkers Are Moving to

Although New York is amazing, an increasing number of people are moving out of it. The reality is that job opportunities are fewer than before. This, combined with a high cost of living, makes NYC an unsuitable location for many. Furthermore, the New York City lifestyle isn’t for everyone. It is always busy, loud, and filled with crowds. Living in a place like this can be exciting, especially when you are young. However, it can become a little too much after a while. Luckily, there are many great places you can relocate to and call your new home. These five cities New Yorkers are moving to offer a great lifestyle you will surely be happy with.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

New Hotel and Casino in Coney Island

Thor Equities shared on Instagram (here) that they have partnered with Saratoga Casino Holdings, The Chickasaw Nation, and Legends. They submitted plans for a casino and hotel in Coney Island. Do the people in Coney Island want a casino or do they want a shopping center and regular community stores?
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Things to do this weekend across the New York City area

NEW YORK - From ginger bread houses to Christmas carols, here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend across New Jersey and New York City:. STARTING SATURDAY: See the world's largest gingerbread village right in Manhattan. Experience Ginger Bread Lane at Essex Market on the Lower East Side. There will be 500 ginger bread houses decked with jelly bean roofs and candy cane decor. It's all made up of over 300 pounds of gingerbread and over 2,600 pounds of icing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

The Best Ramen in NYC

Yes, you can technically cook ramen at home in three to four minutes, but slurping some broth that takes hours—even days—to make is a whole different experience. New kinds of ramen seem to be popping up in the city each week, made with everything from brisket and Wagyu beef to bone marrow and black garlic oil. Save those instant noodles in your pantry for the next time you forget to buy groceries, and head to one of these places for an exceptional bowl of soup that you couldn't make yourself.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
houseandhome.com

Trevor Noah’s Luxe NYC Penthouse Hits The Market For $13M

Not long after announcing the end of his gig hosting The Daily Show, Trevor Noah has put his Manhattan penthouse on the market for $13M. Spanning almost 3,600-square-feet of living space, it includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The two-level home also comes with a movie theatre and private outdoor terrace.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkstreetfood.com

Where to Eat Memphis-Style BBQ in NYC

NYC isn’t a place that lacks restaurants, you can say that for sure. Quality bbq isn’t always that easy to find though, and quality Memphis-style is even harder! The list that follows is a great starting point when exploring the city. I can guarantee that you won’t be disappointed, but first, you might be asking what sets Memphis style apart.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yeahthatskosher.com

Davry Kosher Sports Bar Re-Opens in Brooklyn After Two Years

Sports bars are few and far between in the kosher world these days after having a handful in the NY metro area, leaving kashrut observers needing to choose between the meal and the game. Luckily for foodies, sports enthusiasts, and those who just love a fun atmosphere, Davry Kosher Sports...
BROOKLYN, NY
Vogue Magazine

This Community-Effort Backyard Brooklyn Wedding Came Together in Under a Week

Politics and culture writer Ashley Reese and Brooklyn Law School student Rob Stengel’s eight-year romance began in 2014—with just a tiny hint of deception. The two met on OkCupid and planned their first date at a Williamsburg bar called Burnside because, as Ashley says, “We each assumed that the other seemed like the cool North Brooklyn type, although it turned out that neither of us lived in that part of Brooklyn.” The two quickly recovered from that initial misread, and after a few years of dating, moved into an apartment in Bed-Stuy together, spending their time traveling, backpacking—much to Ashley’s self-described “initial chagrin”—and eating and drinking their way through New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

A Massive Wellness Oasis Offering Spa Treatments From Around The World Is Coming To Brooklyn

And lucky for us, WORLD SPA, a brand new 50,000-square-foot urban bathhouse is opening in Brooklyn this December, providing NYers with the ultimate destination to relax and unwind. True to its name, the new wellness oasis will bring traditional and cultural spa treatments, practices, and rituals from around the world straight to Brooklyn! The decor itself is enough to transport visitors straight out of NYC, handmade Moroccan and Turkish tiles adorn the hammams, while authentic Kelo pine from Northern Europe was used to create  the saunas and banyas. Across three floors, self care enthusiasts will get to treat themselves to Eastern European banyas, Finnish saunas, Turkish and Moroccan hammams (a type of steam bath), cleansing Himalayan salt therapy, Japanese onsens (hot springs), infared rooms, saunas, steam rooms, and pools.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The engagement party of Nicole Colandrea and Pasquale Montemarano at Baci Ristorante, Dongan Hills

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the elegant engagement party of Nicole Colandrea and Pasquale Montemarano on Nov. 5, 2022, at Baci Restaurant, Dongan Hills. “What made our engagement so memorable and special was family and friends traveled from so far...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

4 holiday light experiences in NYC

NEW YORK - If you could pick just one "thing" that represents the holiday season, what would it be? I suspect many of you would choose light. We mark and celebrate so many holidays with some form of illumination. LEDs on trees, candles on menorahs and other candleholders, and string lights across our yards, on our homes, and in our communities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Robb Report

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy