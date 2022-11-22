ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Judge sets deadline for plea in case of teenage girl charged with shooting at deputies

By Frank Fernandez, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49r367_0jKSDC9V00

Nicole Jackson-Maldonado , the teenage girl accused of shooting at deputies , will either reach a plea deal with prosecutors by Jan. 5 or her case will be set to go to trial.

Jackson-Maldonado was 14 when she and a then-12-year-old boy ran away from the Florida United Methodist Children’s Home in Enterprise on June 1, 2021, broke into a house and armed themselves with guns they found inside, according to charging affidavits.

When Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived, Maldonado and the boy fired at the deputies, according to affidavits.

No deputies were injured. Deputies held their fire initially, but shot Jackson-Maldonado when she stepped out of the garage with a firearm, according to charging affidavits.

Maldonado’s defense attorneys, Larry Avallone and Jessica Roberts, said during a hearing Tuesday that they needed more time to continue plea negotiations with prosecutors. Assistant State Attorney Sarah Thomas agreed.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Blackburn scheduled a case-management conference for Jan. 5 at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach.

Blackburn said if the two sides have not reached a plea agreement on Jan. 5, the case would be set for trial.

Full coverage on Nicole Jackson-Maldonado's case

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jgL8c_0jKSDC9V00

The judge asked Jackson-Maldonado whether she had any questions, but cautioned her to consult with her attorneys first before asking them in open court. Maldonado leaned over to whisper to Roberts and then said she did not have any questions.

“Were your attorneys able to kind of clarify what I was saying here so you could understand it a little better?” Blackburn asked.

“Yeah, kind of,” Jackson-Maldonado said.

The judge then said her attorneys will be meeting with her and that at some point the case would be headed for trial or resolved by a plea.

The judge also asked how long they anticipated a trial would take.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RZCLl_0jKSDC9V00

Thomas said at least a week, adding that the trial would include testimony from experts and about 16 law enforcement witnesses. Avallone agreed with the estimate.

Previous plea offer rejected

Prosecutors originally offered the teen a plea deal that would have required her to serve 20 years in state prison followed by 40 years probation.

Jackson-Maldonado rejected the offer.

It was a very different plea than the one offered to the boy, whose case was kept in juvenile court.

The boy pleaded guilty to the same charges as Jackson-Maldonado and, as part of the plea deal, could be released from a juvenile facility in less than three years.

Since the boy was charged as a juvenile, The News-Journal is not naming him.

Jackson-Maldonado faces up to life in prison on a charge of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer (firearm); burglary of a dwelling while armed; and criminal mischief causing damage of $1,000 or more.

The plea deal prosecutors have offered her would amend the attempted murder of a law enforcement charge to attempted murder.

Since Jackson-Maldonado is a juvenile, if convicted as charged at trial and sentenced to life, her sentence would be reviewed within 25 years or possibly sooner, at which point she could be released.

She is being held without bail at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Judge sets deadline for plea in case of teenage girl charged with shooting at deputies

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
palmcoastobserver.com

CRIME REPORT: Man charged with stalking an underage cashier

A 55-year-old Sarasota man was arrested on Nov. 20 when police charged in connection to stalking an underage girl at her job at a grocery store. Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at a grocery store at the 800 block of Belle Terre Parkway because of a suspicious incident. The store manager was requesting to trespass a male who had had several run-ins with a 16-year-old cashier there.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Motorcyclist convicted in woman’s death at notorious intersection back in jail

A 64-year-old man convicted in a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of his girlfriend in 2016 at a notorious intersection has landed back behind bars. Bryan Robert Barnash was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail after violating his probation on a charge of driving under the influence-manslaughter. Details of the probation violation were sealed in Lake County Court.
CLERMONT, FL
click orlando

Orlando man gets life sentence for 2018 murder of 83-year-old woman

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando man received a life sentence for murdering a grandmother back in 2018, according to Orange County court records. Billy Desrosiers, 33, was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday more than four years after he shot and killed his 83-year-old neighbor, Ruby Steplight, court records show.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Villager locks herself in bathroom and dials 911 to escape attack

A Villager locked herself in her bathroom and dialed 911 to escape an attack in her home. The woman arrived about 2:30 p.m. this past Sunday at her home on Del Toro Drive in the Village of Del Mar and began to unload groceries, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Nicholas Basil Ricci, 30, who also lives at the home, began to help her, but she noticed his “attitude was off.”
LADY LAKE, FL
WESH

Man stabbed in Ormond Beach, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Ormond Beach police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the 100 block of Tomoka Avenue, just south of Granada. The victim was stabbed in the stomach and taken to the hospital. Police say...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Man arrested on four counts of aggravated animal cruelty

A Palm Coast Man was arrested on four felony counts of animal cruelty against his six pit bull terriers. The man, Willie Gardner III, turned himself in to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Facility on Nov. 8, almost a month after the Bunnell Police Department's investigation began. Police had responded on Oct. 14 to complaints from residents in the 500 block of South Railroad Street in Bunnell, reporting that multiple dogs were abandoned at the home, according to a press release from BPD.
BUNNELL, FL
fox35orlando.com

Six teens taken into custody after armed robbery in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. - Six teens were taken into custody in connection to an armed robbery and a stolen car. It’s just another instance of violent crime in the city involving teens over the last two weeks. "Yet again we’re responding to another call with juveniles," said Sanford Police PIO...
SANFORD, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake police chase down suspect in stolen car

Lady Lake police chased down a suspect in a stolen car who fled on foot after ditching the vehicle. Joshua David Harmon, 44, of Winter Garden, was driving the white 2014 Chevy Impala at about 11 p.m. Tuesday when it was spotted by an officer on Longview Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle had been snatched from the nearby Sunoco gas station on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.
LADY LAKE, FL
WESH

Human remains, gun found in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating what they believe is a suspicious death in Orlando. On Wednesday night, Orlando police said human remains and a gun were found in a wooded area near South Semoran Boulevard. The scene is active while homicide detectives, crime scene investigators and the medical...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Children among 6 detained by police after manhunt in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police officers said they detained six people, including a number of children, after a search Tuesday night. Officers said they were initially called in for a reported robbery. A lieutenant driving an undercover car happened to be nearby and was able to pick up the car the group was driving, which was believed to be stolen.
SANFORD, FL
cbs12.com

71-year-old groundskeeper crushed by a tree limb, killed

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died after he was crushed by a tree in a tragic accident. A resident told deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office that she heard a chainsaw idling nearby but saw no one. After looking around, she the groundskeeper 71-year-old Gary Clancy pinned under a large tree limb. The woman immediately began to scream for help, while bystanders rushed to help.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Man from Colombia arrested after caught behind wheel without license

A man from Colombia was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel without a driver’s license. Delwin Wadid Machado-Gutierrez, 32, who lives at Oakland Hills in Lady Lake, was driving a blue 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe at 8:02 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was stopped by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy who had discovered that the vehicle’s registered owner does not have a license.
LADY LAKE, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy