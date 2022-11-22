Budweiser to Ship Unsold Beer to Nation That Wins Qatar World Cup

The brand appears to have found a solution after FIFA banned the sale of alcohol at the tournament’s venues.

The decision to ban the sale of beer at all venues two days before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar left official sponsor Budweiser in a huge lurch ahead of the world’s biggest sporting event.

Now, it appears parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev has figured out a proper solution to the conundrum.

For years, the world’s greatest soccer players have competed on the sport’s grandest stage for international glory and the coveted World Cup trophy. But, thanks to Budweiser, the winner of this year’s tournament will return home with an extra prize in the form of an entire shipment of unsold beer intended for the World Cup’s eight stadiums.

Budweiser informed the 32 nations competing in Qatar of the exciting news with a with a tweet , which read: “New Day, New Tweet. Winning Country gets the Buds. Who will get them?”

How about that for added stakes?

Although the sale of alcohol is still allowed at designated fan zones around the event, some fans attending the matches already have expressed their disappointment in the beer ban . Here’s to hoping Budweiser’s announcement will be enough to ease some of the complaints during the month-long tournament.

