Bedford County officials encourage the public to donate to 'Toys for Kids' drive
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office encourages the public to give donations to the "Toys for Kids" drive this holiday season. "This year Christmas will be hard for many families and to help alleviate the stress of getting gifts Bedford County has come together to host the annual "Toys for Kids" Drive," deputies said.
'To be thankful:' Danville organizations provide hot meals on Thanksgiving
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Some community organizations on the Southside made sure families had a great Thanksgiving. The Salvation Army of Danville was one of the places in Danville providing a warm meal with all the fixings. "Ham, green beans, green bean casserole, stuffing," said Shawnte Hodges, the Commanding...
Giving back in the Hill City: How folks helped those in need over the Thanksgiving holiday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg community gave back to those in need in big ways on Thanksgiving, making sure many were well-fed and happy. Several groups served food to the hungry on Thursday. Lynchburg Daily Bread. Lynchburg Daily Bread serves hot meals seven days a week, and holidays...
Corduroy Coffee + Kitchen opens at Givens Books
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Corduroy Coffee + Kitchen opened on Friday. The shop is located inside of Givens Books and Little Dickens. The name, paying homage to the popular children's story "Corduroy. The shop will be open the same business hours as the book and toy store, serving coffee, as well as breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
One dead, one hospitalized in two-vehicle crash in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One person has died and another is in the hospital after a crash Friday night at the intersection of Timberlake Road and Enterprise Drive in Campbell County. The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department shared a photo on Facebook and said two units responded to the...
Man dead in suspected hit-and-run in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man is dead in Roanoke after what police say is being investigated as a hit-and-run. Around 9:45 Friday morning, the Roanoke Police responded to a call about an injured person in the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW. Officers arriving on the scene said...
One taken to hospital after crash on Turkey Foot Road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A crash Friday morning sent one person to the hospital after their vehicle ended up on its side on Turkey Foot Road. The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department shared a photo of the accident on their Facebook page and said two units responded to the scene.
'Festive foods aren't for Fido:' What your pets cannot eat on Thanksgiving Day
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — With Thanksgiving on Thursday, it is important to protect your pets from harmful foods. The Salem Animal Hospital said many things we consume around the holidays can be very harmful to our dogs and cats. Not an exhaustive list, but to name a few:. Onions.
Busy airports continue this weekend
(WSET) — TSA reports they scanned 2.4 million passengers on Wednesday, as folks headed to their holiday destinations. Officials believe that Sunday could bring larger crowds as people head back home. They anticipate crowds that could exceed 2.5 million, which is currently the single-day record since the start of the pandemic which was reached on July 1, 2022.
Roanoke firefighters battle blaze in abandoned house
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Around 3:15 a.m. Roanoke firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire on Bullitt Avenue SE. When crews arrived they found flames in an abandoned residence. The flames took about an hour to get under control, and the fire is still under investigation.
The Flour District and Scratch Pasta pop-up shop
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Local entrepreneurs Maria Niechwiadowicz and Stephanie Fees are sharing a storefront for their businesses - The Flour District and Scratch Pasta. Their pop-up shop is located at 2204 Bedford Ave, and will soon move to a permanent spot at 3000 Bedford Ave. Niechwiadowicz is the...
Shoppers head to River Ridge Mall for Black Friday sales
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Before the sun came up Friday morning, hundreds of excited shoppers wrapped around River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, waiting for stores to open their doors. "This morning we woke up she was like 'Mom why are you all excited?' I was like 'let’s go on...
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows moments when Miles Market was robbed
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Around 8:45 a.m. on Black Friday the Lynchburg Police Department said a robbery took place at Miles Market on Rivermont Avenue. The Owner, Muhammad Farooq, said he got a terrifying wake-up call from his cashier. "She called me right around 8:42," Farooq explained. "'Come to...
Supervisors grant relief for taxpayers in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Board of Supervisors took action at Tuesday's meeting to provide tax relief for residents on their 2022 personal property taxes. Based on data provided by Commissioner of Revenue Linda Love, the Board decided to waive the motor vehicle license fee on vehicles and motorcycles for one year. The fee equates to $20.75 per vehicle registered in the county, the board said.
The National D-Day Memorial is located in tiny Bedford, Virginia -- here's why
BEDFORD, Va. (7News) — The National D-Day Memorial is located in the tiny town of Bedford, Virginia. It's located around four hours southwest of D.C. and 40 minutes due east of Roanoke. “I don’t know if there’s really a better place for this memorial," memorial tour guide Imogene Morris...
Weekend features much more dry time than wet time
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — We are waking up this morning to chilly temperatures. We'll make quick work of that and rebound to a comfortable feel this afternoon. Saturday features actually a rather nice afternoon. We start off with mostly sunny skies in the morning. Perhaps going back to partly...
Thanksgiving brings no 'fowl' weather, rain returns before the end of the weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Thanksgiving Day will be a day where we will start off with a blend of sunshine and clouds earlier on in the day, so we're looking great for the Turkey Trots and the Drumstick Dashes. By the afternoon, we'll increase a little more cloud cover...
What you should know about holiday air travel
(WSET) — TSA reported they could see up to 2.5 million passengers taking to the skies on Wednesday. Lynchburg and Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airports said that they are seeing numbers close to what they were pre-pandemic back in 2019. If you're traveling out of Lynchburg, you may be in luck,...
