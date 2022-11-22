ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, VA

'To be thankful:' Danville organizations provide hot meals on Thanksgiving

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Some community organizations on the Southside made sure families had a great Thanksgiving. The Salvation Army of Danville was one of the places in Danville providing a warm meal with all the fixings. "Ham, green beans, green bean casserole, stuffing," said Shawnte Hodges, the Commanding...
DANVILLE, VA
Corduroy Coffee + Kitchen opens at Givens Books

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Corduroy Coffee + Kitchen opened on Friday. The shop is located inside of Givens Books and Little Dickens. The name, paying homage to the popular children's story "Corduroy. The shop will be open the same business hours as the book and toy store, serving coffee, as well as breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Man dead in suspected hit-and-run in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man is dead in Roanoke after what police say is being investigated as a hit-and-run. Around 9:45 Friday morning, the Roanoke Police responded to a call about an injured person in the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW. Officers arriving on the scene said...
ROANOKE, VA
One taken to hospital after crash on Turkey Foot Road

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A crash Friday morning sent one person to the hospital after their vehicle ended up on its side on Turkey Foot Road. The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department shared a photo of the accident on their Facebook page and said two units responded to the scene.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Busy airports continue this weekend

(WSET) — TSA reports they scanned 2.4 million passengers on Wednesday, as folks headed to their holiday destinations. Officials believe that Sunday could bring larger crowds as people head back home. They anticipate crowds that could exceed 2.5 million, which is currently the single-day record since the start of the pandemic which was reached on July 1, 2022.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Roanoke firefighters battle blaze in abandoned house

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Around 3:15 a.m. Roanoke firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire on Bullitt Avenue SE. When crews arrived they found flames in an abandoned residence. The flames took about an hour to get under control, and the fire is still under investigation.
ROANOKE, VA
The Flour District and Scratch Pasta pop-up shop

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Local entrepreneurs Maria Niechwiadowicz and Stephanie Fees are sharing a storefront for their businesses - The Flour District and Scratch Pasta. Their pop-up shop is located at 2204 Bedford Ave, and will soon move to a permanent spot at 3000 Bedford Ave. Niechwiadowicz is the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Shoppers head to River Ridge Mall for Black Friday sales

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Before the sun came up Friday morning, hundreds of excited shoppers wrapped around River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, waiting for stores to open their doors. "This morning we woke up she was like 'Mom why are you all excited?' I was like 'let’s go on...
LYNCHBURG, VA
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows moments when Miles Market was robbed

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Around 8:45 a.m. on Black Friday the Lynchburg Police Department said a robbery took place at Miles Market on Rivermont Avenue. The Owner, Muhammad Farooq, said he got a terrifying wake-up call from his cashier. "She called me right around 8:42," Farooq explained. "'Come to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Supervisors grant relief for taxpayers in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Board of Supervisors took action at Tuesday's meeting to provide tax relief for residents on their 2022 personal property taxes. Based on data provided by Commissioner of Revenue Linda Love, the Board decided to waive the motor vehicle license fee on vehicles and motorcycles for one year. The fee equates to $20.75 per vehicle registered in the county, the board said.
Weekend features much more dry time than wet time

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — We are waking up this morning to chilly temperatures. We'll make quick work of that and rebound to a comfortable feel this afternoon. Saturday features actually a rather nice afternoon. We start off with mostly sunny skies in the morning. Perhaps going back to partly...
LYNCHBURG, VA
What you should know about holiday air travel

(WSET) — TSA reported they could see up to 2.5 million passengers taking to the skies on Wednesday. Lynchburg and Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airports said that they are seeing numbers close to what they were pre-pandemic back in 2019. If you're traveling out of Lynchburg, you may be in luck,...
LYNCHBURG, VA

