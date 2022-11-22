Hoosier Artisan Boutique Local Gift Fair offers chance to shop locally-made art and handcrafted goods this weekend

Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Shop local on Small Business Saturday and support women-owned businesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two area business owners hope Hoosiers will support local entrepreneurs on Small Business Saturday. The owner of Eat Surreal, Brittney Baxter, makes plant-based, nut-free, and gluten-free spreads. She’s owned her business for two years. “I have always wanted to have a food business. The pandemic...
WISH-TV
Perfect holiday gifts for young dinosaur lovers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dinosaurs are all the rage for kids of many ages, and if your little one loves dinosaurs, then the holiday season is a great time to find a few dino-themed gifts they’ll adore. Katy Mann, the creator of “Indy With Kids,” stopped by Daybreak on...
Shoppers share why they braved the cold and crowds for holiday deals
While many stayed home to recover from all the turkey and stuffing they ate on Thanksgiving, others were out before sunrise for Black Friday shopping at Cabela's.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Diamond K Sweets
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Kelsie Reyes, part of the mother-daughter team behind Diamond K Sweets in Spencer, Indiana. The company was recognized as the 2022 Small Business Entrepreneur of the Year for the State of Indiana by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
WISH-TV
Mass Ave businesses celebrating Small Business Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a chance to support small businesses in a big way. Small Business Saturday is back downtown on Indy’s Massachusetts Avenue. More than 40 independently owned restaurants, shops, art, theater and more will offer some special deals to help people buy local. All Indiana...
Current Publishing
Crumbl Cookies brings rotating variety of flavors to west Carmel
Tyson Barrett first became acquainted with Crumbl Cookies when he was living in Utah. His brother, who has an ambulance business in Indianapolis, suggested opening a franchise in Indiana. “I moved from Salt Lake City once we bought into the brand,” Barrett said. “The thing that drew us is (at...
WISH-TV
Visit any Indiana state park, forest, or other DNR property for free on Black Friday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Want to avoid the holiday rush? Spend time outdoors Friday with a free visit to any Indiana state park, forest, fish and wildlife area, nature preserve, trail, or reservoir. All Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties will offer free admission on Black Friday as part of...
Fox 59
Humane Society for Hamilton County Black Friday adoption event
This holiday season, the Humane Society for Hamilton County is in a state of crisis. They’re receiving an unprecedented number of animals, coming to the shelter in a variety of ways. This Black Friday, they’re hosting a special adoption event to try to find some of those animals their forever home. For more information about the Humane Society for Hamilton County, click here.
Fox 59
Dasher’s Drive-Thru Lightshow Opens at Castleton Square Mall Tonight
A new holiday light show is opening tonight at the Castleton Square Mall. This is the first time Dasher’s Lightshow has been set up in Indy. Jon Prebish, owner of Dasher’s Lightshow, joined FOX59 this morning with more information on the new display. You can use code “FOX59DASH”...
'He's awesome.' | Brownsburg pizza shop owner cuts employees in on profits after they ask to open on Thanksgiving Day
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — It's become a holiday tradition for employees at Rockstar Pizza in Brownsburg. "Even though we're at work, we still want to have a nice Thanksgiving meal together," said Dani Pryor. Pryor is celebrating Thanksgiving with her sister, mom and her co-workers at Rockstar Pizza. Everyone brought...
WISH-TV
Black Friday shoppers take over Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Christmas shopping season started early Friday morning with Black Friday shoppers at Castleton Square Mall and other malls across the country. Security will patrol Castleton Square Mall and other Simon Property Group locations on Friday to ensure shoppers feel safe, according to Danielle Parker, Simon’s area director of marketing and business development.
Fox 59
Haunted for the holidays: Indy scare attraction opens for 2 nights in December
INDIANAPOLIS — ‘Tis the season to be…scared?. A popular Halloween-time attraction is putting the “HO HO HO” in horror this holiday season. Nightmare on Edgewood is returning for two nights in December for an event called “Classic Horror Villains and Santa’s Naughty Elves Wreck the Halls of Edgewood.”
WISH-TV
Where you can find Santa as he tours city of Carmel
Santa will be making a return visit this holiday season with more tours and more opportunities to see the Jolly Old Elf and his friends from the Carmel Fire Department. Tim Griffin and John Moriarty of the Carmel Fire Department along with the Grinch joined us Tuesday on Life.Style.Live! to discuss the City of Carmel Santa Tour, who’s involved and when/where you can find it.
WISH-TV
IMPD, church prepare for lighting of ‘world’s largest Christmas tree’ on Monument Circle
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Festive holiday music played Wednesday as crews continued to set up for the Circle of Lights at Monument Circle. The 60th annual lighting of what’s been called “the world’s largest Christmas tree” will be Friday night on the Soldiers & Sailors Monument.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville kicks off holiday season Saturday
The City of Noblesville, Noblesville Chamber of Commerce, Noblesville Main Street and Nickel Plate Arts have numerous events for the upcoming holiday season in the downtown district, including Federal Hill Commons, the Courthouse Square and Seminary Park. “The City of Noblesville is a wonderful place to be during the holidays...
Staff at Dixon Memorial Chapel & Cremation Services hand out Thanksgiving meals
On Thanksgiving, the staff at the funeral home handed out meals to those in need. They are also working to keep James D. Dixon III’s memory alive.
Want a pet? Make a donation, of any amount, at this Indiana shelter on Black Friday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County — desperate for space in the midst of what shelter staff is calling a capacity "crisis" — is hosting a Black Friday adoption event allowing people to donate as little as $1 to take home a pet.
Cherub returns to perch on Ayres clock downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — The annual signal that the holiday season has arrived in Indianapolis mysteriously appeared in its usual Thanksgiving morning. The bronze cherub mysteriously appears on the old L.S. Ayres clock on the southwest corner of Washington and Meridian streets every year at this time, and once again, locals were not disappointed.
Fox 59
Indianapolis Holiday Church Tour 2022
Explore architecture, history, preservation, and tradition at four historic Indianapolis churches decorated for the holidays. The Indiana Landmarks Center is giving you the opportunity to do just that. Kasey Zronek, Director of Volunteers and Heritage Experiences with Indiana Landmarks joined FOX59 this morning with more details about the self-guided tour.
WTHR
Comedian Mike Epps, philanthropist Amp Harris host turkey giveaway to serve city they grew up in
INDIANAPOLIS — The average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner this year is $64.05. That's up 20% since last year. Thanks to inflation, consumers are seeing price hikes like this across the board — in grocery stores, at the gas pump and even on their utility bills. That's why...
