ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shorewood, WI

'I'm excited. We're ready;' C-viche restaurant opens second location Shorewood

By Alex Groth, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xTcG2_0jKSBtS800

The chef at C-viche restaurant is gearing up to open his second location serving up Latin-American dishes with a Peruvian spin in Shorewood.

Karlos Soriano, who owns the restaurant with Paco Villar, said he's feeling excited to open the doors of their second location on Nov. 22 in Shorewood at 4330 N. Oakland Ave.

"We're feeling confident. We feel ready," said Soriano. "We decided to open in Shorewood because we felt like there was nothing like our concept around here."

So far, it seems like Shorewood residents are also looking forward to the opening; Soriano said they're fully booked for the next three weeks and trying to squeeze people into the reservation list. The co-owners originally planned to open the restaurant last summer, but faced delays during the pandemic, especially in installing their hood system.

The menu — which is the same as that at their Bay View location — features dishes such as Scallop Tacos, Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo, Half Pollo a la Brasa and Churrasco Argentino. Prices for entrees range from $18 to $56.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nb3Kh_0jKSBtS800

The restaurant will serve customers from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and will be open later on the weekends, to 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. Happy hour will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and serve tapas.

Upon arriving, customers can sit at the new ceviche bar and watch the cook prepare their ceviche or Nikkei sushi. Reservations are highly recommended, said Soriano. Those interested can make a reservation at the restaurant's website, www.c-viche.com .

The co-owners opened their first C-viche location at 2165 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in Milwaukee in 2016.

RELATED: 'It's going to have all that history:' Home restoration business moves into the former Hayek's Pharmacy in Shorewood

Contact Alex Groth at agroth@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @grothalexandria.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 'I'm excited. We're ready;' C-viche restaurant opens second location Shorewood

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Kenosha bar owner wants to create a Happy Days Al statue

KENOSHA, Wis. — Milwaukee has its Bronze Fonz. Now, if a local business owner has his way, Kenosha could eventually have a Happy Days statue of its own. A familiar face lines the walls and even the ceiling at a neighborhood bar called the Port of Kenosha. The bar pays homage to Kenosha native Al Molinaro, an actor remembered by 70's sitcom fans as drive-in owner Al Delvecchio on Happy Days.
KENOSHA, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha’s Soup Depot serves final meal after 21 years

After more than 20 years, the Soup Depot, 2731 18th St., served its last meal Wednesday, giving away soup, burgers, fries and more for free as a final farewell to its loyal customers. Customers ate from Styrofoam containers and with plastic utensils, as the silverware and plates were gone. Owner...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Small Business Saturday

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - FOX6 News Brian Kramp visits Menomonee Falls Downtown businesses and Centennial Plaza to give a preview of what you can buy on Small Business Saturday. Rustic Rehabs has everything you need, from furniture painting to a home decor shop. The Owner, Jen Dunne shows us all the things she offers in the video above.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
CBS 58

West Allis restaurant provides free Thanksgiving meals to the community

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- They say that food tastes better when you share it with friends, and on Thursday, a West Allis restaurant took that to the next level. To celebrate Thanksgiving, Wrestling Taco owner Nicole Deback and her family spent days preparing a full traditional meal for members of the community.
WEST ALLIS, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Do you remember Prescott’s Pick ‘n Save?

West Bend, WI – On this Thanksgiving we take a trip down Memory Lane and one of the much-loved pieces of local history, the grocery store. In particular, Prescott’s Pick ‘n Save. It was November 9, 2011 when Sendik’s opened on 18th Avenue in West Bend. It...
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

Oconomowoc kicks off 11th annual German Christmas Market

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The music, festive, the food, oh so flavorful, and the German culture on full display. Friday, Nov. 25, the city of Oconomowoc kicked off the holiday season with their 11th annual German Christmas Market. Organizers estimate the three-day market will see close to 30,000 people...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Striving to make her final birthday special

PEWAUKEE — The past month has been devastating for a Pewaukee family. Heather Krings said ear infections were normal for her 4-year-old daughter Delaney since she was a baby. But what started out as a simple ear infection this time turned into brain surgery and a terminal diagnosis. In...
PEWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Candy Cane Lane transforms into winter wonderland Nov. 25

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The 37th year of Candy Cane Lane kicks off Friday, Nov. 25. The West Allis neighborhood within Oklahoma and Montana Avenue on the south and north, and 92nd and 96th Street on the east and west, will once again be transformed into a winter wonderland benefiting the MACC Fund.
WEST ALLIS, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy