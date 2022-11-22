'I'm excited. We're ready;' C-viche restaurant opens second location Shorewood

The chef at C-viche restaurant is gearing up to open his second location serving up Latin-American dishes with a Peruvian spin in Shorewood.

Karlos Soriano, who owns the restaurant with Paco Villar, said he's feeling excited to open the doors of their second location on Nov. 22 in Shorewood at 4330 N. Oakland Ave.

"We're feeling confident. We feel ready," said Soriano. "We decided to open in Shorewood because we felt like there was nothing like our concept around here."

So far, it seems like Shorewood residents are also looking forward to the opening; Soriano said they're fully booked for the next three weeks and trying to squeeze people into the reservation list. The co-owners originally planned to open the restaurant last summer, but faced delays during the pandemic, especially in installing their hood system.

The menu — which is the same as that at their Bay View location — features dishes such as Scallop Tacos, Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo, Half Pollo a la Brasa and Churrasco Argentino. Prices for entrees range from $18 to $56.

The restaurant will serve customers from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and will be open later on the weekends, to 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. Happy hour will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and serve tapas.

Upon arriving, customers can sit at the new ceviche bar and watch the cook prepare their ceviche or Nikkei sushi. Reservations are highly recommended, said Soriano. Those interested can make a reservation at the restaurant's website, www.c-viche.com .

The co-owners opened their first C-viche location at 2165 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in Milwaukee in 2016.

