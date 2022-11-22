Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Curse is Strong With this Amarillo Building
Amarillo is full of buildings. Some are quite old and historic, others brand new. Then you have the buildings that aren't old or new but can't seem to keep a business in them. Here is another edition of Amarillo's Cursed Buildings. Let me reiterate, that this doesn't mean that this building is haunted or full of ghosts, or even evil for that matter. It just means that it seems that no matter what business settles in the building it doesn't last long.
Needing To Pay Your Water Bill? Expect Some Delay In Amarillo.
You have to love progress and all of the headaches that come with it. Sometimes, the headaches are for you. Sometimes, they're for someone else. This time, it looks like you might have a little extra time to pay on your utility bill. If you're needing to pay on your...
Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch
There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
A Hometown Christmas Awaits You One Hour Outside Amarillo
It truly is the most wonderful time of the year! It's that time for all sorts of fun events focusing on Christmas and they are going on all over the place. Make sure you mark your calendars for Friday, December 2nd at 6 pm because downtown Borger is going to light up and fill up with all things Christmas.
More Encounters with the Yellowstone Cast in Amarillo
When I first saw my friend, Tyler, post about sitting at a bar and having a conversation that is not a surprise. I think that is how I met Tyler myself. He is the kind of guy who has never met a stranger. He can strike a conversation up with just about anyone.
Texas Panhandle Wins Big With 3 Best Counties In Texas For 2022
You may be scratching your head wondering if you read the headline right. You did. Apparently, we're living in the Lone Star land of milk and honey. The science is in, and if you're looking to make a move in Texas, the panhandle is apparently the place to be. The...
Doing Something Stupid This Holiday? Amarillo Police Says Think Again.
If there's one thing we can absolutely count on, it's people making bad decisions during the holiday season. Maybe having one too many and saying something to a family member they shouldn't have. It could be simply eating WAY too much at Thanksgiving and going into a two-day food coma. That extra piece of pie may not be worth it.
Is Amarillo Really One of the Best Places to Live in Texas?
Whether you were born here in Amarillo or moved here later in life, you probably have some big feelings about where you live. I mean you wouldn't live here if you didn't want to, right?. Well that is not necessarily true. I know that. Maybe you did move away at...
Santa Claus Made an Early Appearance at a Canyon School
Every time we turn around we hear about how expensive things are these days. The price of everything has gone up. From the price of gas all the way down to a carton of eggs. It has hit us from every direction. When stuff like this happens sometimes you just...
Fish Aren’t Biting? Not Anymore. Amarillo Lakes Stocking Up!
From what I've been hearing from some anglers is that the fishing season has been pretty decent so far. I know a lot of people that take their weekends and head out to different area lakes and ponds to try and reel in some big ones. My kids talk all...
Route 66 In Amarillo: Old Hotels, Unique Shopping, Other Oddities
Route 66 in Amarillo is a lot like every other road in Amarillo, Texas. You can have one hell of a hard time trying to go from one end of the city to the other all while staying on the mother road. Like every other road, it twists and winds and splits as it makes its way across Amarillo.
See All The Christmas Lights in Amarillo With This Map!
It's such a wonderful time of the year! The holidays are in full swing and you know what that means....Christmas lights!. There's nothing better than gathering up the family and taking them out for an evening spent oooh-ing and ahhh-ing over the beautiful Christmas light displays around town. And guess...
Mayor Nelson Responds To “A Drag Show Christmas”. Was A Line Crossed?
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Townsquare Media. A show coming to the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts has recently sparked a lot of debate and heated some people up because of what it is. So much so that residents of Amarillo started lodging formal complaints with Mayor Ginger Nelson.
Looking To Make A Move? Here Is Amarillo’s Top 10 Safest Neighborhoods.
It's been a tough year in the headlines. Because of all the "bad news" we've seen in 2022, you may be wondering which neighborhoods in Amarillo are the safest if you're planning to move here. If you're from here, it's a chance to gloat or scoff. Here's a look at...
Do We Need More Fees When We Go Out to Eat in Amarillo?
It's a fact of life that everything and I mean everything has a cost. Remember the day when we had to pay in cash? Then checks became a thing. Checks are still around but they are just not used as often as "back in the day". I never carry cash....
The History of Amarillo’s First Laundry Service
Amarillo has a ton of history we love to learn about and a lot of businesses that have stood the test of time. Some haven't. Not long ago, one of Amarillo's somewhat historic buildings caught fire again. The business was a longstanding business in Amarillo. The business in question is Panhandle Laundry. It was the first of its kind in Amarillo when it opened its doors.
Best Places to Shop on Black Friday May Surprise You
Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. People actually sit down and put together a game plan and map of all the places they will hit up to shop. Some people love going out and shopping it's a tradition for them. Others just stay home in bed or are wrapped up on the couch with a blanket and coffee. Then the ones that can't get away from Black Friday are your retail workers dealing with all the crazy.
Big Event Has Santa Doing More For Everyone In Amarillo This Year
Everyone deserves a happy holiday season. There's not a single reason why we all can't enjoy the cheer and wonder that comes this time of year. In Amarillo, Santa is going above and beyond. Here is how Santa is doing more for everyone in Amarillo this year. The Christmas Heart...
Do We Have More Churches Or Toot’n Totums In Amarillo, TX?
When I first moved to Amarillo, I heard a joke that God and Toot'n Totum were in a race to see who could claim the most Amarillo real estate. I laughed it off, but over time came to realize there is a bit of truth to the joke. So, do...
Canyon Has it All Figured Out When it Comes to Our Parks
It really is important to our communities to have great parks for our families. It is such a blessing to have somewhere fun to take the kiddos. Who has not taken advantage of our city parks? I feel at one time or another we have either been a kid playing in one or having a child run up to a swing for that fun.
Mix 94.1
Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0