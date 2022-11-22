ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 94.1

The Curse is Strong With this Amarillo Building

Amarillo is full of buildings. Some are quite old and historic, others brand new. Then you have the buildings that aren't old or new but can't seem to keep a business in them. Here is another edition of Amarillo's Cursed Buildings. Let me reiterate, that this doesn't mean that this building is haunted or full of ghosts, or even evil for that matter. It just means that it seems that no matter what business settles in the building it doesn't last long.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch

There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

A Hometown Christmas Awaits You One Hour Outside Amarillo

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year! It's that time for all sorts of fun events focusing on Christmas and they are going on all over the place. Make sure you mark your calendars for Friday, December 2nd at 6 pm because downtown Borger is going to light up and fill up with all things Christmas.
BORGER, TX
Mix 94.1

Doing Something Stupid This Holiday? Amarillo Police Says Think Again.

If there's one thing we can absolutely count on, it's people making bad decisions during the holiday season. Maybe having one too many and saying something to a family member they shouldn't have. It could be simply eating WAY too much at Thanksgiving and going into a two-day food coma. That extra piece of pie may not be worth it.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

See All The Christmas Lights in Amarillo With This Map!

It's such a wonderful time of the year! The holidays are in full swing and you know what that means....Christmas lights!. There's nothing better than gathering up the family and taking them out for an evening spent oooh-ing and ahhh-ing over the beautiful Christmas light displays around town. And guess...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Mayor Nelson Responds To “A Drag Show Christmas”. Was A Line Crossed?

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Townsquare Media. A show coming to the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts has recently sparked a lot of debate and heated some people up because of what it is. So much so that residents of Amarillo started lodging formal complaints with Mayor Ginger Nelson.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

The History of Amarillo’s First Laundry Service

Amarillo has a ton of history we love to learn about and a lot of businesses that have stood the test of time. Some haven't. Not long ago, one of Amarillo's somewhat historic buildings caught fire again. The business was a longstanding business in Amarillo. The business in question is Panhandle Laundry. It was the first of its kind in Amarillo when it opened its doors.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Best Places to Shop on Black Friday May Surprise You

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. People actually sit down and put together a game plan and map of all the places they will hit up to shop. Some people love going out and shopping it's a tradition for them. Others just stay home in bed or are wrapped up on the couch with a blanket and coffee. Then the ones that can't get away from Black Friday are your retail workers dealing with all the crazy.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Canyon Has it All Figured Out When it Comes to Our Parks

It really is important to our communities to have great parks for our families. It is such a blessing to have somewhere fun to take the kiddos. Who has not taken advantage of our city parks? I feel at one time or another we have either been a kid playing in one or having a child run up to a swing for that fun.
CANYON, TX
Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1

Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy