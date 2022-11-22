Read full article on original website
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas (Lone Star Card) Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards -- the state's EBT card. Benefits, including December's...
tpr.org
Big West Texas earthquake highlights new seismicity rules
Texans from San Antonio to Dallas felt the effects of an earthquake that started in far West Texas on Wednesday. The 5.4 magnitude quake was the third-largest tremor that the U.S. Geological Survey has recorded in Texas. The earthquake occurred in an area that the Railroad Commission of Texas keeps...
Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch
There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?
The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
KTSA
San Antonio home prices going down as inventory goes up
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New home prices are dropping in San Antonio, and Texas home builders are offering more incentives to buyers. The nation’s top-ranked real estate agent and CEO of HomesUSA.com says the Days on Market metric is increasing and the housing market is now normalizing.
KENS 5
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Nov. 25, 2022
SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com as the playoffs begin. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
VIDEO: Man clings to back of H-E-B 18-wheeler on Texas highway
Texans' love for H-E-B knows no bounds.
blackchronicle.com
Deadly crash emphasizes dangerous season on Texas roads | News
Tuesday’s deadly crash on SH 111 west of Yoakum corresponded to latest information putting Texas on the prime of the states with the very best Thanksgiving-week dying tolls. At 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 2016 Hyundai Elantra, pushed by 19-year-old Joel Herrera Torres, of El Campo, crossed the middle line on the freeway about 15 miles east of Yoakum and slammed head-on right into a 2021 Dodge Ram, pushed by Roberto Garcia Mata Jr., 51, of Smiley, based on a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson.
proclaimerscv.com
$391 Will Hit the Bank of Texans This November and December; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the fifth round of Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer was already approved and an amount of $391 will hit the bank of Texans this November and December. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Says Each Texan Will Receive $391. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week the approval...
Abbott says, "Texas is readying resources to prepare for winter weather and severe storms"
"Texas is readying resources to prepare for winter weather & severe storms expected across our state this week... Thank you to emergency response personnel keeping Texans safe over Thanksgiving." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
KSAT 12
$50 million indoor farm to be built in growing Brooks community
SAN ANTONIO – A multimillion-dollar indoor organic farm will soon sprout up in southeast San Antonio. Soli Organic Inc. is building a $50 million indoor farm and packing facility in the Brooks community near Interstate 37 and Loop 410. “Soli Organic has launched an initiative throughout the country where...
Houston Chronicle
In Texas' Gobbler Country, an overlooked mascot gets its due
CUERO, Texas — America is awash in avian mascots, its sidelines overpopulated with flocks of Ravens and Hawks, Falcons and Cardinals, Eagles and Blue Jays. But one burly bird has been all but excluded from mascot consideration: the mighty turkey. Turkeys are industrious, tasty, handsome and so distinctly American...
These 13 San Antonio-area restaurants closed in 2022
It was the summer of closures in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Flea market kitchen told to stop selling foods prepared at home, remove dead roaches
SAN ANTONIO – Health inspectors recently told a kitchen at a popular West Side flea market to stop making food at home and get rid of several dead roaches, while two Mexican restaurants had problems with repeat health violations. Mary’s Kitchen. Mary’s Kitchen, located in the Bandera Flea...
18-wheeler crashes off highway, lands on lower level 13 feet below
SAN ANTONIO — A semi crashed off of I-10 at Culebra and fell onto the lower level 13 feet below, officials said. The crash happened Thursday morning when the truck hit a guardrail, then went over the railing before it landed. Two people were taken to the hospital in...
KSAT 12
Alamo Heights vs Liberty Hill at 1:30 pm with KSAT’s Big Game Coverage
Alamo Heights is facing off against Liberty Hill in a playoff game at Bastrop ISD Memorial Stadium Friday afternoon. The game is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed in the video player above. You can also view the match on KSAT’s YouTube page here. This...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Black Friday 2022 store hours near you in San Antonio – Opening time for Target, Walmart, Best Buy and more!
Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. The holiday season kicks off early Friday morning with huge deals on everything from big-screen TVs to blenders to bed sheets. But finding out when stores open can be tricky. We have compiled for you a VERIFIED list of Black Friday Store Hours in the San Antonio area. Read on to find out more and get ready to snag the best deals out there!
SAPD: One shot at Ingram Park Mall on Black Friday
SAN ANTONIO — Black Friday shoppers at Ingram Park Mall got more excitement than they bargained for and it was not because of the sales, but a shooting. It caused tense moments for shoppers locked inside JCPenny who were separated from loved ones. San Antonio Police said two groups...
These laws could majorly impact your dating life in San Antonio
How are you supposed to flirt otherwise if not using some spicy emojis?
fox7austin.com
H-E-B branded merchandise sold exclusively at Kerrville location
TEXAS - Are you a superfan of H-E-B? Well, you're in luck if you're interested in sporting gear from your favorite supermarket. H-E-B has launched H-E-B Brand Shop which features items that celebrate H-E-B history and showcase H-E-B brands and products such as H-E-B Bakery, Café Ole by H-E-B, and H-E-B Texas Tough.
