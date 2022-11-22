Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Christmas lights display continues to grow in Monongah, West Virginia
The town of Monongah in Marion County is rapidly growing its collection of Christmas lights, starting with only seven in 2015, but now has over 60 lights scattered across the area.
Morgantown church makes sure no one goes hungry on Thanksgiving Day
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Volunteers from Wesley United Methodist Church in Morgantown spent their Thanksgiving Day giving back to those in the community. The church held a Thanksgiving lunch completely free of cost. Those who are homeless, students who couldn’t spend the holiday with family or anyone who didn’t have the chance to get some […]
WVU Extension announces next year’s free seeds for West Virginia Garden Challenge
Every year since 2018, the West Virginia University Extension Service gives away free seeds to promote West Virginians to start or continue their own garden.
WDTV
Local volunteer fire department mourning death of longtime member
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County volunteer fire department is mourning the death of one of its longtime members. The Junior Volunteer Fire Department said David Tusing, who passed away Monday at the age of 54, served 38 years with the agency. The department said Tusing leaves behind a...
U.S. Marshals capture Monongalia Co. homicide suspect
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United States Marshals Service arrested a man wanted out of Monongalia County in a homicide investigation. According to a press release, members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgantown Police Department arrested Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown, without incident, near […]
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Nov. 24
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses updating your beneficiaries. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Christmas parades in north central West Virginia
Here's a list of Christmas parades happening in north central West Virginia.
WDTV
Juanita Sue Cogar
Juanita Sue Cogar, 54 of Bolair, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022 at the United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, after a faith driven 1 year and 13 day battle of Cholangiocarcinoma, bile duct cancer. She was born May 6, 1968 in Webster Springs to...
WBOY
What West Virginia city services are open during Thanksgiving week?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — While most federal holidays only result in one day of local government closures, Thanksgiving can often result in two or three. Those two or three days off can cause a ripple effect in changes to city services, leaving us wondering when to put out our trash and when our bills are due.
Justice awards $1 million to two WV food banks
(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice awarded $1 million to two West Virginia food banks. The governor awarded a $500,000 check to the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway and another $500,000 check to the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. The funding was approved by the state legislature in the budget deal earlier this year. “As long as I'm here, I'm going to put this in my budget,”...
WDTV
Salute to Veterans: Fairmont State University’s Student Veterans Organization
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4. Kayleigh Castro with Fairmont State University’s Student Veterans Organization joined First at 4 on Monday.
WDTV
Morgantown woman releases a Christmas book filled with West Virginia puns
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown resident Marly Ynigues was the author of “Christmas Eve in the Mountain State.” A book filled with puns that incorporate all 55 counties in West Virginia. While she’s not originally from West Virginia, Ynigues said the state was her home. “I just...
connect-bridgeport.com
Cartoon Headquarters Fun Zone Celebrates New Nutter Fort Location with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
A ribbon cutting ceremony for the relocation of Cartoon Headquarters Fun Zone took place on Tuesday in Nutter Fort. James VanScoy, owner of the business, had operated for years at Meadowbrook Mall. The opportunity for the relocation came earlier in the fall. Nutter Fort Mayor Sam Maxson expressed his excitement...
WDTV
Lewis County bringing ice skating rink to town for the first time
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time, Lewis County is preparing to open an ice-skating rink. It will be open from Friday, Nov. 28th until Dec. 4th on Main Ave. right across from the Glass Museum. Nate Stansberry is the City Manager. He said this is important for the...
4 transported after Maryland wreck involving Mon County ambulance
Four patients, including two Monongalia County EMS workers, were transported after a collision near Cumberland, Maryland on Wednesday.
Metro News
Marion County I-79 work on schedule, bridge work to continue through winter
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Construction-induced traffic headaches will continue on I-79 in Marion County between the South Fairmont exit to the Millersville Road exit through October 2024. DOH Interim District 4 Engineer Mike Daley said work began in July 2021 and the contractor has managed the keep the $72.5 million...
WDTV
Murder suspect caught, arrested by authorities in Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Marshalls, Morgantown Police Department, and Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man once considered to be armed and dangerous Friday night. According to a release, Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown was taken into custody in Morgantown, WV near the 1000 block of...
wajr.com
Marion County Holbert Road rockfall project set for spring completion
MARION COUNTY, W.Va. – The Holbert Road rockfall protection project between Muriel’s Kitchen and Wood’s Boat House on U.S. 250 in White Hall is now scheduled for completion in the spring of next year. Interim District 4 Engineer Mike Daley said that section of road has been down to one lane controlled by traffic lights since the spring of 2022.
WDTV
Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority unveils new electric van
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia has reached a new milestone when it comes to electric vehicles. The first electric van for public transit in our area is now in operation. The Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority has unveiled its newest 8 passenger van. The fully electric van has a range...
WBOY
1 person transported following vehicle accident in Marion County
BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person has been transported following a vehicle accident in Marion County. According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, an accident with entrapment was called in on U.S. Route 250 near Barrackville on Wednesday at 11:52 a.m. When first responders arrived on the scene,...
Comments / 0