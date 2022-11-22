ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

WBOY 12 News

Morgantown church makes sure no one goes hungry on Thanksgiving Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Volunteers from Wesley United Methodist Church in Morgantown spent their Thanksgiving Day giving back to those in the community.   The church held a Thanksgiving lunch completely free of cost. Those who are homeless, students who couldn’t spend the holiday with family or anyone who didn’t have the chance to get some […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

U.S. Marshals capture Monongalia Co. homicide suspect

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United States Marshals Service arrested a man wanted out of Monongalia County in a homicide investigation. According to a press release, members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgantown Police Department arrested Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown, without incident, near […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Nov. 24

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses updating your beneficiaries. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Juanita Sue Cogar

Juanita Sue Cogar, 54 of Bolair, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022 at the United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, after a faith driven 1 year and 13 day battle of Cholangiocarcinoma, bile duct cancer. She was born May 6, 1968 in Webster Springs to...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY

What West Virginia city services are open during Thanksgiving week?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — While most federal holidays only result in one day of local government closures, Thanksgiving can often result in two or three. Those two or three days off can cause a ripple effect in changes to city services, leaving us wondering when to put out our trash and when our bills are due.
CLARKSBURG, WV
The Center Square

Justice awards $1 million to two WV food banks

(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice awarded $1 million to two West Virginia food banks. The governor awarded a $500,000 check to the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway and another $500,000 check to the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. The funding was approved by the state legislature in the budget deal earlier this year. “As long as I'm here, I'm going to put this in my budget,”...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WDTV

Murder suspect caught, arrested by authorities in Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Marshalls, Morgantown Police Department, and Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man once considered to be armed and dangerous Friday night. According to a release, Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown was taken into custody in Morgantown, WV near the 1000 block of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

Marion County Holbert Road rockfall project set for spring completion

MARION COUNTY, W.Va. – The Holbert Road rockfall protection project between Muriel’s Kitchen and Wood’s Boat House on U.S. 250 in White Hall is now scheduled for completion in the spring of next year. Interim District 4 Engineer Mike Daley said that section of road has been down to one lane controlled by traffic lights since the spring of 2022.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority unveils new electric van

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia has reached a new milestone when it comes to electric vehicles. The first electric van for public transit in our area is now in operation. The Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority has unveiled its newest 8 passenger van. The fully electric van has a range...
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY

1 person transported following vehicle accident in Marion County

BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person has been transported following a vehicle accident in Marion County. According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, an accident with entrapment was called in on U.S. Route 250 near Barrackville on Wednesday at 11:52 a.m. When first responders arrived on the scene,...
MARION COUNTY, WV

