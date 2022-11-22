‘Unimaginable tragedy.’ North Carolina leaders react to Charlotte TV news helicopter crash

Leaders and organizations across North Carolina on Tuesday offered condolences and their support after a WBTV helicopter crash on Interstate 77 killed two of the news station’s staff members.

The TV news station said meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon on I-77 at the Nations Ford Road exit.

“We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families,” WBTV said in a statement.

Here’s how elected and appointed leaders and organizations reacted.

Gov. Roy Cooper

“This is a terrible tragedy for the WBTV family and we are praying for them and all of those in the media who work so hard to keep the public informed,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a tweet.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson

“Our prayers are with the families of those involved in this tragedy. We also pray for their colleagues at WBTV who lost members of their work family today,” Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson wrote on Twitter.

NC Attorney General Josh Stein

“My deepest condolences to Jason and Chip’s families and loved ones and the @WBTV_News family over this heartbreaking news. Remarkably, Chip’s last actions may have saved even more people from harm. May their memories be a blessing,” Attorney General Josh Stein wrote in a tweet.

CMPD Police Chief Johnny Jennings

“Our friends at @WBTV_News are in our thoughts and prayers. I know Chip and Jason were valued team members and we mourn with you during this tragedy. What an unimaginable loss during what’s typically a season of togetherness. We’re here to support the WBTV team and their families,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said in a tweet.

In a follow-up tweet, Jennings called the pilot, Chip Tayag, a hero.

“Witnesses indicated that the pilot made diversionary moves away from the highway to save lives,” the police chief said. “Because of his heroic acts, there were no further injuries or vehicles on the highway involved in the incident.”

Mayor Vi Lyles

“Our deepest condolences to Jason and Chip’s families and the entire WBTV team on the loss of these wonderful members of our community,” Mayor Vi Lyles wrote in a tweet.

Charlotte Mayor Pro Tem Braxton Winston

“My heart goes out to the family, friends, & colleagues of Jason & Chip who lost their lives while at work today. Our community will wrap our arms around the family & friends of Jason & Chip as they enter a holiday season of mourning,” Charlotte Mayor Pro Tem Braxton Winston wrote on Twitter.

Winston encouraged people not to take for granted the service and sacrifice of journalists such as Jason and Chip “who work to ensure we have the information we need to go about our lives day to day.”

Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of WBTV’s helicopter crew Chip Tayag and Jason Myers and the entire WBTV family. You are invaluable partners in keeping our region informed,” Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio wrote in a tweet.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office

“Our thoughts and prayers are with @WBTV_News and the families affected by today’s terrible tragedy,” the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

Rep. Dan Bishop

“Heartbreaking news out of Charlotte today. Please join me in praying for the victims, their families, and everyone at @WBTV_News impacted by this tragedy,” said Rep. Dan Bishop, a Republican congressman who represents the 9th District.

Congressman-elect Jeff Jackson

“This is absolutely tragic. Marisa and I are thinking about everyone at WBTV and the families of those involved,” said Jeff Jackson , the newly elected congressman for the 14th District, which includes parts of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties.

Sen. Thom Tillis

“What a horrible tragedy. My prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones, as well as @WBTV_News ,” said U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis.

Senator-elect Ted Budd

“Heartbreaking news. Sending our prayers to WBTV News and everyone involved in this tragedy,” said Ted Budd , the Republican congressman for the 13th District and newly elected U.S. senator for North Carolina.

The Charlotte Observer

“We at The Charlotte Observer extend our sincerest condolences to the WBTV family and to the family and loved ones of those lost. We wrap our arms around you all and are here to support you,” said Charlotte Observer Executive Editor Rana L. Cash.

WCNC

“We want to extend our deepest condolences to the staff and family members of the WBTV team. Losing team members in this way is heart-wrenching. We are here to assist the WBTV team in any way we can,” the NBC-affiliated station WCNC said in a tweet.

Charlotte Journalism Collaborative

“Our community is small and I can only imagine the impact that this event is having on you and your newsrooms. A reminder that we are all one community and to lean on your friends, family and each other during this difficult time. My thoughts are with you all and with the team and families at WBTV News,” Chris Rudisill, director of the Charlotte Journalism Collaborative, said in an email.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the colleagues and loved ones of this horrific crash. Please let us know if you need anything that we can assist with,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said in an emailed statement.

National Weather Service

“We are deeply saddened by the news of Chip and Jason. Our thoughts are with their families and @WBTV_News ,” The National Weather Service office in Greer, South Carolina, said in a tweet.