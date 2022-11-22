A version of this story appeared in CNN's Race Deconstructed newsletter. To get it in your inbox every week, sign up for free here. The mass shooting at a beloved LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, last weekend was the stuff of nightmares. Late on Saturday -- the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance -- a 22-year-old walked into Club Q and opened fire, killing five and wounding more than a dozen others, police and witnesses say. The suspect faces five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury, court records show.

