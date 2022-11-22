Read full article on original website
Related
KAKE TV
DOJ prosecutors seek testimony from former Vice President Pence in January 6 criminal probe
(CNN) -- Justice Department prosecutors have reached out to representatives of former Vice President Mike Pence to seek his testimony in the criminal investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and allies to impede the transfer of power after the 2020 election, according to people familiar with the matter.
KAKE TV
How America's unique violence continues
A version of this story appeared in CNN's Race Deconstructed newsletter. To get it in your inbox every week, sign up for free here. The mass shooting at a beloved LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, last weekend was the stuff of nightmares. Late on Saturday -- the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance -- a 22-year-old walked into Club Q and opened fire, killing five and wounding more than a dozen others, police and witnesses say. The suspect faces five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury, court records show.
Comments / 0