ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
kshb.com

Weather Blog: 100% Sunshine to a 100% chance of Rain

I hope you had a nice Thanksgiving. I think Mother Nature wants us to spend money as the weather today is looking great. We are in for 100% sunshine today, and then we are in for a 100% chance of rain Saturday afternoon and night. A storm system is now located on the Mexico-New Mexico border. It will move into and through Missouri this weekend.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking Saturday afternoon and overnight showers

Today: Saturday morning begins mostly sunny before clouds begin to push in from the south at noon. After 3 pm, widespread showers begin to develop ahead of an approaching low pressure system. Widespread showers remain in Central Missouri throughout the overnight hours. Afternoon highs Saturday reach into the lower 50s.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking Thanksgiving Day rain

Today: Afternoon highs soar into the lower 60s once again aided by winds out of the south at 4-8 mph. Skies become partly cloudy. Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the mid-40s as cloud cover begins to increase. Overnight spotty light drizzles will become possible. Extended: A low pressure system drives...
MISSOURI STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Missouri

First colonized by humans over ten thousand years ago, Missouri is now home to over six million people. Much of the state’s population is focused in the metropolitan areas of Columbia, Kansas City, Springfield, and St. Louis. Situated solidly in the Midwest, Missouri became a state in 1821. Known colloquially as the “Show Me State”, Missouri is famous for its caves, rivers (including the eponymous Missouri River), Northern Plains, and southern Ozark Mountains. It might not be quite as mountainous as states like Montana and Utah, but Missouri does have some pretty significant ridges. So, among all those ridges, just where is the highest point in Missouri?
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Farmers, communities see need for U.S. 54 improvements

Chris Gamm once owned two farms in Pike County that were 12 miles apart. That’s about a 36-minute drive at 20 mph. He’d often have to drive his row-crop equipment, including tractors and combines, down the two-lane U.S. 54. Gamm, who is now Pike County’s presiding commissioner, recalled...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

SW Missouri gem, 150-year-old Christmas tree farm ready for holidays

SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. — All you Thanksgiving folks, time is up, and it’s now officially Christmas season, which includes picking out that perfect Christmas tree. The farmers at Ozark Valley Christmas Tree Farm in Southwest City are in their busy season. Last year, the farm was only open for half the season because they sold out of trees so quickly.
SOUTHWEST CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Where to find gas for $1.99 this Thanksgiving

KSNF/KODE — The holidays are officially here, and one gas station chain wants to give you the gift of savings. Sheetz, an American chain of convenience stores announced they would be reducing the price of unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. The promotion, which began Monday (11/22), lasts for one week only.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens

The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
KOMU

'Everybody needs access to this!': Combatting period poverty in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Period poverty, or the inability to afford menstrual products, has become a public health issue in the state of Missouri. “There’s a lot of women and girls that are missing school and missing work because they don’t have access to the products they need to manage their periods each month,” Muriel Smith, executive director of the St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies, said.
COLUMBIA, MO
Washington Missourian

Washington’s dreams of water projects flushed by Missouri DNR

Approximately $410 million in grants is heading to Missouri’s rural communities to complete necessary improvements to their drinking water systems, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure. “While we know more is still needed to upgrade our infrastructure and ensure reliable water resources for the next generations, these grants will leverage even...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy