kshb.com
Weather Blog: 100% Sunshine to a 100% chance of Rain
I hope you had a nice Thanksgiving. I think Mother Nature wants us to spend money as the weather today is looking great. We are in for 100% sunshine today, and then we are in for a 100% chance of rain Saturday afternoon and night. A storm system is now located on the Mexico-New Mexico border. It will move into and through Missouri this weekend.
abc17news.com
Tracking Saturday afternoon and overnight showers
Today: Saturday morning begins mostly sunny before clouds begin to push in from the south at noon. After 3 pm, widespread showers begin to develop ahead of an approaching low pressure system. Widespread showers remain in Central Missouri throughout the overnight hours. Afternoon highs Saturday reach into the lower 50s.
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
Updated NWS Forecast Says Missouri & Illinois in for Wet Winter
If you don't like snow, it would be best to not look at the updated long-range forecast from the National Weather Service. If it's accurate, both Missouri and Illinois could be in for a very wet winter. There are some important things to note here first. #1 - This is...
abc17news.com
Tracking Thanksgiving Day rain
Today: Afternoon highs soar into the lower 60s once again aided by winds out of the south at 4-8 mph. Skies become partly cloudy. Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the mid-40s as cloud cover begins to increase. Overnight spotty light drizzles will become possible. Extended: A low pressure system drives...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Missouri
First colonized by humans over ten thousand years ago, Missouri is now home to over six million people. Much of the state’s population is focused in the metropolitan areas of Columbia, Kansas City, Springfield, and St. Louis. Situated solidly in the Midwest, Missouri became a state in 1821. Known colloquially as the “Show Me State”, Missouri is famous for its caves, rivers (including the eponymous Missouri River), Northern Plains, and southern Ozark Mountains. It might not be quite as mountainous as states like Montana and Utah, but Missouri does have some pretty significant ridges. So, among all those ridges, just where is the highest point in Missouri?
And the most popular Christmas movie in Missouri is...
‘Tis the season for curling up by the fire with a cup of hot cocoa and, of course, your favorite Christmas movie. But deciding which Christmas movie truly captures the essence of the holidays is a point of contention across the nation. Using data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends,...
gladstonedispatch.com
Farmers, communities see need for U.S. 54 improvements
Chris Gamm once owned two farms in Pike County that were 12 miles apart. That’s about a 36-minute drive at 20 mph. He’d often have to drive his row-crop equipment, including tractors and combines, down the two-lane U.S. 54. Gamm, who is now Pike County’s presiding commissioner, recalled...
fourstateshomepage.com
SW Missouri gem, 150-year-old Christmas tree farm ready for holidays
SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. — All you Thanksgiving folks, time is up, and it’s now officially Christmas season, which includes picking out that perfect Christmas tree. The farmers at Ozark Valley Christmas Tree Farm in Southwest City are in their busy season. Last year, the farm was only open for half the season because they sold out of trees so quickly.
fourstateshomepage.com
Where to find gas for $1.99 this Thanksgiving
KSNF/KODE — The holidays are officially here, and one gas station chain wants to give you the gift of savings. Sheetz, an American chain of convenience stores announced they would be reducing the price of unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. The promotion, which began Monday (11/22), lasts for one week only.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
Red cabin on the lakePhoto byPhoto by Seth kane on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four ideas for a fun and affordable weekend in Missouri.
2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens
The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
Missouri natural gas bills to rise significantly
Spire East and Spire West customers of Spire Missouri, Inc., d/b/a Spire, are being charged an additional fee to reflect expected increases in the wholesale pricing of natural
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation reports 197,724 deer harvested during November portion of firearms deer season
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 197,724 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season, Nov. 12-22. Of the 197,724 deer harvested, 102,633 were antlered bucks, 16,929 were button bucks, and 78,162 were does. Top harvest counties were Franklin with...
The Weirdest Law in Missouri Involves Elephants and Beer – Really
It's really a law in Missouri and it really is strange. It involves elephants and in an unexpected twist of fate also has something to do with beer. Let's go down this rabbit (or elephant) hole. Explore.com decided to rank the weirdest laws in each state. It's an interesting read...
KRMS Radio
Gas Prices Continue To Be Lower Than The Rest Of The Nation In Missouri
Triple A says the average price of gas per gallon in Missouri is $3.24 – well below the current national average of $3.66. The state average is nearly 20 cents below the state’s average price in October which was 3-dollars 43 cents a gallon.
Ferry Tales: Last ferry in Arkansas connects two states and generations
In years past, before the days of extensive highways and bridges, travelers relied on ferry boats to get from point A to point B. At one time, there were more than a dozen ferries in the state of Arkansas. Today there is only one about three hours north in Peel, Arkansas tucked up against Missouri.
KOMU
'Everybody needs access to this!': Combatting period poverty in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Period poverty, or the inability to afford menstrual products, has become a public health issue in the state of Missouri. “There’s a lot of women and girls that are missing school and missing work because they don’t have access to the products they need to manage their periods each month,” Muriel Smith, executive director of the St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies, said.
Washington Missourian
Washington’s dreams of water projects flushed by Missouri DNR
Approximately $410 million in grants is heading to Missouri’s rural communities to complete necessary improvements to their drinking water systems, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure. “While we know more is still needed to upgrade our infrastructure and ensure reliable water resources for the next generations, these grants will leverage even...
Natural gas rates to increase for Spire customers in Missouri
Spire East and Spire West customers in Missouri will see natural gas rates increase under a filing that takes effect on Nov. 29, the company announced Tuesday.
