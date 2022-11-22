ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

Downtown Seattle retailers relying on strong holiday season

SEATTLE — A few thousand people turned out for Friday's official tree-lighting celebration in downtown Seattle. The tree lighting kicks off the holidays downtown and the Downtown Seattle Association said businesses are relying on a strong holiday season. "Look around, everyone's happy," said Mikayla Borja. Borja visits Seattle every...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Businesses in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood burglarized

SEATTLE — Businesses in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood are recovering from several break-ins. The signs outside the Madrona Market and Deli welcome customers inside Thursday. Its doors were boarded up but it was one of a few businesses open on Thanksgiving. At least three individuals used a van to break...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

61% believe flexible plastics are recyclable in curbside bins. They're not.

SEATTLE — There are trends in a lack of knowledge regarding proper recycling. That's according to a survey from the recycling company Republic Services, which analyzed the recycling knowledge of more than 2,000 Americans. It shows 64% of respondents say they know what types of plastics can be recycled, but 61% incorrectly believe flexible plastics, including grocery bags and bubble wrap, are recyclable in their curbside bins.
SEATTLE, WA
cohaitungchi.com

Best Stops Between Seattle & Portland

Written by Philip Samaraev on . Posted in Weblog, Ideas. Street journeys make for superb adventures whether or not you go together with a bunch of pals or that one particular somebody. Though you doubtless have an final vacation spot you need to attain, the most effective components of any highway journey are typically the stops you make alongside the best way. One of the vital well-known highway journeys folks make in Seattle is to Portland as it's not too far, with many fantastic sights to go to alongside the best way.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Holiday mocktail and cocktail help from W Seattle Living Room Bar

SEATTLE — If you are hosting a holiday party or attending one this season, a local bar is lending some "mocktail" and cocktail ideas. W Seattle Living Room Bar's Zachary Lippincott demonstrated "The Naughty List" and "The Nice List" on KING 5 Mornings Weekend Edition along with a mocktail option.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Lowland snow looming for Seattle region early next week

Washington is expecting anywhere from eight to 18 inches of snowfall in the passes from Saturday through Sunday night. For Seattle, most of the incoming precipitation will be rain, but between Sunday night and Monday, the city could have snow for the first time this season. In the lowlands, more...
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Washington

Pizza on a platePhoto byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you also happen to love pizza, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Washington that are known for serving delicious food every day of the week.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Bald eagle with bird flu found in West Seattle's Lincoln Park

SEATTLE — Washington state officials and conservationists are warning of cases of avian influenza located in West Seattle's Lincoln Park and across the state, asking people to watch for symptoms and report them in hopes of stopping the spread. "It got quiet in the summer and then during migration...
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Proposed Thurston County airport seen to harm wildlife, displace residents and businesses

The proposed new Thurston County airport would harm wildlife and displace thousands of residents and businesses, two experts warned. Cindy Schexnider, a retired Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist, and Robbi Currey, a real estate appraiser, spoke before hundreds of Thurston County residents who gathered on November 14 to protest the state’s consideration of the location to build a major new commercial airport.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

West Thurston Fire Authority Closing Three Stations

Effective Dec. 1, the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority will close three of its five stations due to the failure of its maintenance and operations levy on the November ballot. It was the second time the levy failed to gain the approval of voters. “Unfortunately, moving forward into 2023, there...
OLYMPIA, WA
queenannenews.com

And the name is …

Calvin the Crane can lift up to 80,000 pounds, decreasing to 12,000 pounds at the maximum radius of 262 feet. It will never lift more than 44,000 pounds at the site. The Queen Anne & Magnolia News, Queen Anne Farmers Market and 21Boston developer BarrientosRyan hosted the community naming effort. Thanks to everyone in the community who participated by submitting emails, commenting on social media and voting at the Queen Anne Harvest Market.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy