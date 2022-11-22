Read full article on original website
Downtown Seattle retailers relying on strong holiday season
SEATTLE — A few thousand people turned out for Friday's official tree-lighting celebration in downtown Seattle. The tree lighting kicks off the holidays downtown and the Downtown Seattle Association said businesses are relying on a strong holiday season. "Look around, everyone's happy," said Mikayla Borja. Borja visits Seattle every...
Limited edition Thanksgiving-themed Seahawks poster will help fight against food insecurity
SEATTLE — A special Thanksgiving-themed Seahawks game-day poster will aid in the fight against food insecurity, with some of the proceeds benefitting Northwest Harvest. Ames Bros, a local graphic design agency have made their imprint all over Seattle. Their designs can be seen from pizza boxes to Pearl Jam posters and on a wide range of shirts and apparel.
Thefts costing Seattle retailers as holiday shopping season begins
SEATTLE — At Queen Anne Dispatch, co-owner Sabrina Rinderle is working to bounce back after two bad weeks. A window and a door are boarded up at her business. "They tried to break the other door and the side window, but they weren't able to get in,” said Rinderle.
Seattle shelters seeing increased demand for Thanksgiving meals this year
SEATTLE — For the first time since 2019, hundreds of volunteers will gather across Union Gospel Mission's five Puget Sound locations to prepare and serve Thanksgiving meals to people experiencing homelessness. Inflation impacts combined with the shelter still coming out of the pandemic are causing an increase in demand.
Businesses in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood burglarized
SEATTLE — Businesses in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood are recovering from several break-ins. The signs outside the Madrona Market and Deli welcome customers inside Thursday. Its doors were boarded up but it was one of a few businesses open on Thanksgiving. At least three individuals used a van to break...
Free food hubs in Pierce, King Counties aim to serve people in a dignified way
SPANAWAY, Wash. — One woman is working to make sure people feel comfortable and dignified when they receive food assistance in Pierce and King Counties. Although the pantries sitting in parking lots in the area, like in Spanaway, may look out of place, their goal is to make people feel like they belong.
61% believe flexible plastics are recyclable in curbside bins. They're not.
SEATTLE — There are trends in a lack of knowledge regarding proper recycling. That's according to a survey from the recycling company Republic Services, which analyzed the recycling knowledge of more than 2,000 Americans. It shows 64% of respondents say they know what types of plastics can be recycled, but 61% incorrectly believe flexible plastics, including grocery bags and bubble wrap, are recyclable in their curbside bins.
Best Stops Between Seattle & Portland
Written by Philip Samaraev on . Posted in Weblog, Ideas. Street journeys make for superb adventures whether or not you go together with a bunch of pals or that one particular somebody. Though you doubtless have an final vacation spot you need to attain, the most effective components of any highway journey are typically the stops you make alongside the best way. One of the vital well-known highway journeys folks make in Seattle is to Portland as it's not too far, with many fantastic sights to go to alongside the best way.
Holiday mocktail and cocktail help from W Seattle Living Room Bar
SEATTLE — If you are hosting a holiday party or attending one this season, a local bar is lending some "mocktail" and cocktail ideas. W Seattle Living Room Bar's Zachary Lippincott demonstrated "The Naughty List" and "The Nice List" on KING 5 Mornings Weekend Edition along with a mocktail option.
'First come, first served': Shoppers rush to stock up on favorites ahead of Thanksgiving
SEATTLE — At Bob's Quality Meats in Seattle, customers started lining up early. “I didn't think I was going to be able to get a turkey, and I was really surprised that they did have some left,” said shopper Marie Goines. It's the holiday rush that the butcher...
Lowland snow looming for Seattle region early next week
Washington is expecting anywhere from eight to 18 inches of snowfall in the passes from Saturday through Sunday night. For Seattle, most of the incoming precipitation will be rain, but between Sunday night and Monday, the city could have snow for the first time this season. In the lowlands, more...
3 Great Pizza Places in Washington
Pizza on a platePhoto byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you also happen to love pizza, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Washington that are known for serving delicious food every day of the week.
Bald eagle with bird flu found in West Seattle's Lincoln Park
SEATTLE — Washington state officials and conservationists are warning of cases of avian influenza located in West Seattle's Lincoln Park and across the state, asking people to watch for symptoms and report them in hopes of stopping the spread. "It got quiet in the summer and then during migration...
Proposed Thurston County airport seen to harm wildlife, displace residents and businesses
The proposed new Thurston County airport would harm wildlife and displace thousands of residents and businesses, two experts warned. Cindy Schexnider, a retired Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist, and Robbi Currey, a real estate appraiser, spoke before hundreds of Thurston County residents who gathered on November 14 to protest the state’s consideration of the location to build a major new commercial airport.
West Thurston Fire Authority Closing Three Stations
Effective Dec. 1, the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority will close three of its five stations due to the failure of its maintenance and operations levy on the November ballot. It was the second time the levy failed to gain the approval of voters. “Unfortunately, moving forward into 2023, there...
Everett man's story of living without heat helps warm hearts and homes
EVERETT, Wash. — The holidays came early for Tim Otness, and the only thing he wants this year is a warm home. "I don't ask for help," he said. "I just don't." He didn't ask, but someone answered anyway. KING 5 met Otness two weeks ago when temperatures were...
And the name is …
Calvin the Crane can lift up to 80,000 pounds, decreasing to 12,000 pounds at the maximum radius of 262 feet. It will never lift more than 44,000 pounds at the site. The Queen Anne & Magnolia News, Queen Anne Farmers Market and 21Boston developer BarrientosRyan hosted the community naming effort. Thanks to everyone in the community who participated by submitting emails, commenting on social media and voting at the Queen Anne Harvest Market.
This Is Washington's Best Cake Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best cake shop in every state.
'It is a huge problem': Vashon residents report USPS delivery issues, thefts
VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — On Vashon Island, some residents are dealing with a mail delivery crisis. Staffing shortages are having a damaging domino effect, and residents worry that it will only get worse as the Christmas holiday approaches, they said. Toby Nichols, an 11-year Vashon resident, said the way...
Tacoma's Rust Mansion going on the market after a million dollar makeover - Unreal Estate
TACOMA, Wash. — After a nine month, million-dollar makeover, Tacoma's most iconic private home, The Rust Mansion, is going on the market, listed at $4.8 million. Real estate developer Ashley Burks purchased the home in a private sale for $2.5 million in December 2021 and went to work restoring the "White House of the West."
