The best Thanksgiving sides, desserts and appetizers from Aldi

By Michael La Corte
 3 days ago

If you were to (inexplicably) ask me to come up with an elevator pitch for Aldi, I'd offer up "Aldi is a treasure trove of grocery goodness with outrageously affordable prices." When a brand new Aldi location opened in my immediate area last summer, I wasn't sure if I'd be a fan. In my first foray exploring the store, though, I knew I had found a new standby.

Aldi, a cult-favorite supermarket and grocery chain, has exploded in popularity in recent years. In addition to groceries, they also offer a ton of other items, everything from blankets to Christmas stockings to candles and cleaning products. With its quirks and appeals, quarter in the shopping cart included, the German grocer has become a prized go-to for so many. Its prices, practically across the board, seem unquestionably cheaper than most other grocery stores and supermarkets at large.

In addition, as noted by The Takeout, Aldi is offering something called Thanksgiving Price Rewind, meaning they'll be selling items at the price they were on sale for in 2019, which can account for up to 30% in savings! Even beyond the Thanksgiving Price Rewind offering, though, Reuters notes that Aldi has actually "managed to keep its prices on items like fresh produce 20-40% lower than it s competitors." This would be incredible at any time, but it's especially welcome right now, as inflation is still affecting groceries just as we're entering holiday season.

When it comes to Thanksgiving sides, appetizers and desserts, some have a robust cult following (stuffing, canned cranberry sauce) while others are traditional stalwarts (pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes). This year, if you're looking to pick up some easy, practically ready-to-serve treats to help round out the holiday meal, or if perhaps you're attending another festivity and have been asked to bring something potluck style, then look no further than Aldi.

They have myriad options that are flavorful, affordable and totally festive, asking them a great one-stop-shop for Thanksgiving treats, dishes and ideas that are a bit "off the beaten path." Tradition is tradition for a reason and those dishes will always have their place on the table, but it doesn't mean some extra little additions are unwelcome.

Read ahead for some stellar ideas!

01

Ritz Toasted Chips

An amazingly convenient vehicle for salsas, dips, chutneys, guacamole, caponata, brie and cranberry, or anything else you're serving as a starter or appetizer to whet your guests' appetites, these chips are flavorful, crisp and provide a great background note that complements whatever you serve them with. Mix-and-match with different flavors to see what might the best pair, or conversely, pulverize these and use them as a crispy-buttery topping for mashed potatoes or macaroni and cheese. Win-win!

02

Deli-Sliced "Italian Trio"

A perfect start to any charcuterie board, purchase one of these for a ton of meats and cheeses at a super affordable price. Accentuate with other meats and cheeses, nuts, olives, jams, jellies, honey, breads or anything else you like as a starter. You really can't go wrong and it's a great way for you guests to graze before the home-cooked food starts being served.

03

Pumpkin Spice Apple Cider

Offered in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic iterations, this is the ideal Thanksgiving beverage. It's just as terrific when enjoyed with turkey, potatoes and stuffing as it is when enjoyed with pumpkin pie.

04

Tofu

If you have some vegan or vegetarian guests who are abstaining from the turkey, perhaps make a tofu dish that will be more up their alley? No matter the preference, Aldi's tofu offerings are varied and diverse, encompassing every range of flavor profile and consistency imaginable. Dress them up as you see fit — or simply serve as is.

05

Pumpkin Spice Coconut Whipped Topping

Looking for a non-dairy way to gussy up your pecan pie? There may be no better option than this pumpkin spice-flavored non-dairy whip, which will enrich and flavor your pies like you wouldn't believe.

