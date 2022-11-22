The Hawaiʻi State Art Museum invites you to an exciting family-friendly evening celebrating dance, music and art. Dec. 2’s First Friday features the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Department of Theatre and Dance as it presents “DANCE. NOW.” The department’s website states: “The dance experience at UHM is particularly rich because of its ethnic, geographic, and cultural environment, which enables students to work in the dance traditions of Asia and the Pacific as well as in those of Europe and the United States.” Step out into the lovely Sculpture Garden to watch student performances of hula as well as dances from Okinawa, Bali, the Philippines and South Korea. Ballroom, contemporary, ballet and hip-hop, along with queer dance, creative dance and dances from Bollywood, will also be featured. Be sure to make your way into the Mirror Room on the first floor to immerse yourself in “SCREEN. DANCE. NOW.” a collection of works created by students of the Screendance course that combines dance and cinematography.

