In an effort to promote friendship, economic partnership and cultural exchange, Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Mayor Masahiro Hashimoto of Sakai City, Japan will come together to sign a Sister City agreement.
hawaiinewsnow.com
More than 30,000 participants expected for 50th annual Honolulu Marathon
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The countdown to the 50th anniversary edition of the Honolulu Marathon begins. Over 30,000 participants are expected to hit the streets at one of the largest marathons in the U.S. Registration is open to everyone ages over 7-years-old. The 26.2-mile-course kicks off on Sunday, Dec. 11 at...
the university of hawai'i system
Misaki Takabayashi recommended to be next Kapiʻolani Community College chancellor
Misaki Takabayashi has been recommended to be the next Kapiʻolani Community College chancellor by Vice President for Community Colleges Erika Lacro to University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner. Her effective date of appointment is March 1, 2023. “Dr. Misaki Takabayashi brings global and diverse perspectives through her life...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Delikado documentary shows dark side of paradise in Palawan, Philippines
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Virtual screenings for the Hawaii International Film Festival wrap up on Nov. 27. Among the critically-acclaimed movies you can watch is Delikado, a documentary about indigenous land protectors who risk their lives to stop illegal logging and fishing on the beautiful islands of Palawan in the Philippines -- also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
hawaiipublicradio.org
$1M renovation to a Honolulu park is centered around honoring late Dr. Sun Yat-sen
A Honolulu park honoring the man referred to as 'the father of modern China' will officially reopen next week after a $1 million renovation. The City and County of Honolulu held a blessing ceremony at the Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Park Monday. The half acre park is located at the...
honolulumagazine.com
Don’t Miss the Final First Friday of 2022 at Hawaiʻi State Art Museum
The Hawaiʻi State Art Museum invites you to an exciting family-friendly evening celebrating dance, music and art. Dec. 2’s First Friday features the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Department of Theatre and Dance as it presents “DANCE. NOW.” The department’s website states: “The dance experience at UHM is particularly rich because of its ethnic, geographic, and cultural environment, which enables students to work in the dance traditions of Asia and the Pacific as well as in those of Europe and the United States.” Step out into the lovely Sculpture Garden to watch student performances of hula as well as dances from Okinawa, Bali, the Philippines and South Korea. Ballroom, contemporary, ballet and hip-hop, along with queer dance, creative dance and dances from Bollywood, will also be featured. Be sure to make your way into the Mirror Room on the first floor to immerse yourself in “SCREEN. DANCE. NOW.” a collection of works created by students of the Screendance course that combines dance and cinematography.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii shoppers feel inflation’s pinch as they prepare their Thanksgiving spreads
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Lee’s Bakery in Chinatown, customers waited in hours Wednesday for the perfect pie. The bake shop’s mantra: “Bake until we drop.”. Workers are so busy, they can’t answer the phone. They move with machine-like precision, packing pies for eager customers. And higher...
KITV.com
Honolulu small business owners said they are thriving this Black Friday
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Black Friday is known as the busiest shopping day of the year as many people are looking for good bargains. This year, many customers came back that have not shopped since pre-pandemic. “I haven’t gone to a Black Friday sale in long time. I figured it...
the university of hawai'i system
UH-mazing holiday recipes: Sharon Ziegler-Chong’s houska (Bohemian braided egg bread)
The holiday season is here, and UH News is asking members of the University of Hawaiʻi ʻohana to share their favorite recipes. The hope is these recipes and the short stories that accompany them will give everyone some recipe ideas for the holidays. UH Hilo Director of Research...
Military family asks to respect flower vases at Punchbowl cemetery
But a military family sharing their disappointment over copper flower cases on two family graves that were apparently taken at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.
the university of hawai'i system
Science, finance studies prepare student to conserve Hawaiʻi’s resources
Born and raised in Maunalua on the island of Oʻahu, Tehani Malterre attended Kamehameha Schools and began to reconnect with Hawaiian culture and with ʻāina (land, that which nourishes). With a passion for protecting the environment in Hawaiʻi, she learned during her senior year in high school that the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST) offers a program that was a great fit for her interests—the Global Environmental Science (GES) bachelor’s degree.
honolulumagazine.com
A Bigger Pig
Over on North King Street, The Pig & The Lady is finalizing plans to expand in Chinatown. [and merge with its sister eatery, Piggy Smalls, which would close at Ward. The Pig & The Lady will then increase from five days a week to daily, including weekend brunch. General Manager Alex Le says the family-owned restaurant put down roots in Chinatown a decade ago, on North King Street, near Maunakea Street in the Pacific Gateway Center, and remains committed to the neighborhood. “We’re just invested in this place,” Le says, helping feed the homeless and navigating challenges. “We just take care of our own problems.” He’s happy to hear plans for hotels and more apartments nearby. “We want to make sure that we set ourselves up for the next 10 years,” he says.
KITV.com
Adopt-A-Family: The Wichep ohana
This Holiday Season, KITV4 is again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii to bring stories of families who are sharing their wish lists for the Holidays. On this Thanksgiving Day, KITV4 is with an Adopt-a-Family in Wahiawa with the hope of bringing them closer to a brighter new year. Meet Nahealani...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Adopt-a-Family: Mom of 4 is a domestic violence survivor looking for a forever home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This Thanksgiving, Valerie Anderson is thankful to have her children. In 2016, she said she lost custody of them in a domestic violence case. “I vowed I would never let it happen again,” said Anderson. Valerie said she’s now out of that harmful situation and has...
KHON2
Gen BBQ Hawaii
Gen Korean BBQ Hawaii, is an all-you-can-eat restaurant based out of L.A and has been at Ala Moana for the past 6 years. Mikey and Kelly sat down with Sascha Koki, who is on the marketing team, and got some tips on how to dine at Gen BBQ. Koki mentions...
Throwback Thursday: Punahou’s Dalton Hilliard
Punahou's Dalton Hilliard is this week's Throwback Thursday.
the university of hawai'i system
Medical training track to have prolonged, impactful presence on Garden Isle
With the help of a $10-million grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) is preparing to plant roots on the Garden Isle. A year ago, CZI helped launch a new training track for medical students on Kauaʻi, enabling JABSOM to expand education and health care and have a more prolonged and impactful presence there. The first cohort of students will begin their studies on Kauaʻi in March.
First Thanksgiving at the Blaisdell after two years
For the first time in two years people entered the Blaisdell doors this Thanksgiving to enjoy a nice Thanksgiving meal and fellowship.
KITV.com
More than 2,000 served at Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving Dinner at Blaisdell
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Thursday marked the Salvation Army's 50th annual Thanksgiving dinner -- a free meal for Honolulu's needy, elderly, and homeless. Over 2,000 people enjoyed a delicious meal with turkey, stuffing, corn, mashed potatoes, and pie.
civilbeat.org
Hundreds Of Honolulu Residential High Rises Fail To Meet ‘Acceptable’ Fire Safety Standards
More than 281 high-rise residential buildings in Honolulu have failed to pass a safety evaluation required by the city and are at greater risk from fire than new buildings, according to an analysis provided by the Honolulu Fire Department to the City Council this month. Only 21 of the buildings...
