Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

More than 30,000 participants expected for 50th annual Honolulu Marathon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The countdown to the 50th anniversary edition of the Honolulu Marathon begins. Over 30,000 participants are expected to hit the streets at one of the largest marathons in the U.S. Registration is open to everyone ages over 7-years-old. The 26.2-mile-course kicks off on Sunday, Dec. 11 at...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Misaki Takabayashi recommended to be next Kapiʻolani Community College chancellor

Misaki Takabayashi has been recommended to be the next Kapiʻolani Community College chancellor by Vice President for Community Colleges Erika Lacro to University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner. Her effective date of appointment is March 1, 2023. “Dr. Misaki Takabayashi brings global and diverse perspectives through her life...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Delikado documentary shows dark side of paradise in Palawan, Philippines

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Virtual screenings for the Hawaii International Film Festival wrap up on Nov. 27. Among the critically-acclaimed movies you can watch is Delikado, a documentary about indigenous land protectors who risk their lives to stop illegal logging and fishing on the beautiful islands of Palawan in the Philippines -- also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Don’t Miss the Final First Friday of 2022 at Hawaiʻi State Art Museum

The Hawaiʻi State Art Museum invites you to an exciting family-friendly evening celebrating dance, music and art. Dec. 2’s First Friday features the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Department of Theatre and Dance as it presents “DANCE. NOW.” The department’s website states: “The dance experience at UHM is particularly rich because of its ethnic, geographic, and cultural environment, which enables students to work in the dance traditions of Asia and the Pacific as well as in those of Europe and the United States.” Step out into the lovely Sculpture Garden to watch student performances of hula as well as dances from Okinawa, Bali, the Philippines and South Korea. Ballroom, contemporary, ballet and hip-hop, along with queer dance, creative dance and dances from Bollywood, will also be featured. Be sure to make your way into the Mirror Room on the first floor to immerse yourself in “SCREEN. DANCE. NOW.” a collection of works created by students of the Screendance course that combines dance and cinematography.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Science, finance studies prepare student to conserve Hawaiʻi’s resources

Born and raised in Maunalua on the island of Oʻahu, Tehani Malterre attended Kamehameha Schools and began to reconnect with Hawaiian culture and with ʻāina (land, that which nourishes). With a passion for protecting the environment in Hawaiʻi, she learned during her senior year in high school that the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST) offers a program that was a great fit for her interests—the Global Environmental Science (GES) bachelor’s degree.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

A Bigger Pig

Over on North King Street, The Pig & The Lady is finalizing plans to expand in Chinatown. [and merge with its sister eatery, Piggy Smalls, which would close at Ward. The Pig & The Lady will then increase from five days a week to daily, including weekend brunch. General Manager Alex Le says the family-owned restaurant put down roots in Chinatown a decade ago, on North King Street, near Maunakea Street in the Pacific Gateway Center, and remains committed to the neighborhood. “We’re just invested in this place,” Le says, helping feed the homeless and navigating challenges. “We just take care of our own problems.” He’s happy to hear plans for hotels and more apartments nearby. “We want to make sure that we set ourselves up for the next 10 years,” he says.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Adopt-A-Family: The Wichep ohana

This Holiday Season, KITV4 is again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii to bring stories of families who are sharing their wish lists for the Holidays. On this Thanksgiving Day, KITV4 is with an Adopt-a-Family in Wahiawa with the hope of bringing them closer to a brighter new year. Meet Nahealani...
WAHIAWA, HI
KHON2

Gen BBQ Hawaii

Gen Korean BBQ Hawaii, is an all-you-can-eat restaurant based out of L.A and has been at Ala Moana for the past 6 years. Mikey and Kelly sat down with Sascha Koki, who is on the marketing team, and got some tips on how to dine at Gen BBQ. Koki mentions...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Medical training track to have prolonged, impactful presence on Garden Isle

With the help of a $10-million grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) is preparing to plant roots on the Garden Isle. A year ago, CZI helped launch a new training track for medical students on Kauaʻi, enabling JABSOM to expand education and health care and have a more prolonged and impactful presence there. The first cohort of students will begin their studies on Kauaʻi in March.

