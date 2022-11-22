ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dimock Township, PA

ktalnews.com

Gas prices continue to plummet during the Thanksgiving holiday across NWLA

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Contrary to the belief that inflation will rampage the gas industry for the Thanksgiving holiday, the nation is seeing a drop in gas prices. In a report from Gasbuddy, as of November 21, 2022, gas prices have declined 16.4 cents from last month. This is good news just in time for Thanksgiving traveling.
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

REAL ID deadlines: Don’t miss these dates

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – November marks six months until the deadline for U.S. travelers needing to have updated driver’s licenses or identification cards to board domestic flights and access federal facilities. Here are a few quick facts about the REAL ID Act and its upcoming deadlines. What is...
TEXAS STATE
ktalnews.com

Three people cited in illegal shooting of Louisiana Black Bear

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents cited two men and a juvenile for allegedly shooting a Louisiana Black Bear. Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, and Robert Salts II, 41, of Pearl River were cited by LDWF agents for the alleged illegal shooting of a Louisiana Black Bear in West Feliciana Parish.
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

A soaking and stormy forecast with very few dry days

Since our rain and rumbles know nothing about being brief, I will try to keep your forecast short, but not sweet. Drier air moved into our area for the day but wet ground and clouds have been hanging on. An upper Low will move across west Texas into the Red River Valley of North Texas overnight into Saturday. An area of disturbed weather over Southeast Texas will spread moist and unstable air northeastward into the ArkLaTex overnight. To put it simply, expect rain to become likely later tonight through Saturday.
ktalnews.com

Heavy rain and a few storms for Thanksgiving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Thanksgiving, ArkLaTex! While we are feasting on turkey and all the wonderful side dishes today, nature will be cooking up a few servings of heavy rain. If you have outdoor cookouts the weather is going to test your patience. The rain could also make for some hazardous road travel throughout the day.
ARKANSAS STATE

