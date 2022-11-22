Since our rain and rumbles know nothing about being brief, I will try to keep your forecast short, but not sweet. Drier air moved into our area for the day but wet ground and clouds have been hanging on. An upper Low will move across west Texas into the Red River Valley of North Texas overnight into Saturday. An area of disturbed weather over Southeast Texas will spread moist and unstable air northeastward into the ArkLaTex overnight. To put it simply, expect rain to become likely later tonight through Saturday.

16 HOURS AGO