Tami Tenhoff
3d ago
No good excuse honestly why they would be dismissed to charge as an adult for crimes like this, if he took part in this violent crime. If you or family were the victim, I bet you would not find good reason either! This is nothing less than disgusting.
Reply(2)
33
Jessica Neumann
3d ago
any child with the mind set like this needs to be held accountable. If you're making evil choices and I'm sorry most kids know this kind of crime is wrong they killed someone. If they are that mentally imbalanced they have no regard for a human life toss the key away!!!!!
Reply
21
AVGAmerican
3d ago
Good. Democrats and Liberals want to ensure he is back out terrorizing and carjacking ASAP!
Reply
9
