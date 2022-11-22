ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 44

Tami Tenhoff
3d ago

No good excuse honestly why they would be dismissed to charge as an adult for crimes like this, if he took part in this violent crime. If you or family were the victim, I bet you would not find good reason either! This is nothing less than disgusting.

Reply(2)
33
Jessica Neumann
3d ago

any child with the mind set like this needs to be held accountable. If you're making evil choices and I'm sorry most kids know this kind of crime is wrong they killed someone. If they are that mentally imbalanced they have no regard for a human life toss the key away!!!!!

Reply
21
AVGAmerican
3d ago

Good. Democrats and Liberals want to ensure he is back out terrorizing and carjacking ASAP!

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

Man hides in West St. Paul Menards overnight, commits armed robbery in morning

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for armed robbery of a Menards in West St. Paul. Court documents state on Sept. 27, 2021, Cornelius Graham, 61, of Kansas City, Kansas, hid inside the store until it closed. Early the following day, Graham confronted the store manager as he was opening the store for the day. He then brandished a firearm and took cash from the store manager.
KANSAS CITY, KS
blackchronicle.com

MN murder suspect arrested in OK

A suspect in a Bloomington (MN) murder has been arrested. Bloomington police say 47-year-old Aaron Le of Texas was arrested at 12:30 AM Thursday in Oklahoma. Le is a suspect in a Wednesday taking pictures at a Vietnamese restaurant in Bloomington, in which a 49-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old server was wounded a number of instances, in response to police, sustaining non-life-threatening accidents.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
740thefan.com

Man arrested in downtown Minneapolis for waving fake gun at cars

MINNEAPOLIS – A man is facing charges after police say they found him waving a fake machine gun at cars in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday. Officers arrested the man late Wednesday night near 7th Street and Hennepin Avenue after Police Chief Brian O’Hara saw him waving what appeared to be a machine gun and called for backup.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Driver who killed Minneapolis protester in 2021 sentenced

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man who drove a car into a group of protesters, killing one person, in Minneapolis in June 2021 was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison. Nicholas Kraus, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty in October to two of the three charges against him: second-degree assault and second-degree murder in the incident that killed Deona Marie Knajdek on June 13, 2021. A third charge of second-degree assault was dropped as part of the deal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man accused in deadly NE Mpls. break-in found incompetent to stand trial

Featured video is from Aug. 13MINNEAPOLIS -- A 31-year-old man accused in a deadly break-in stabbing in northeast Minneapolis over the summer has been found incompetent to stand trial.According to court records, Franklin White was found incompetent during a remote hearing Tuesday. Another court hearing is scheduled for May. White faces one count of second-degree murder in connection to the death of 32-year-old Ryan Peterson. On Aug. 12, 911 dispatchers received a frantic call from a woman regarding a man who had broken into her home on the 1800 block of Arthur Street Northeast and was assaulting her husband.According to the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Stillwater Police seek help IDing suspect who stole car with child inside

STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Stillwater Police Department issued a plea for help identifying the suspect who stole a vehicle with a child inside on Wednesday morning. In a post on Facebook, police said officers responded to the 1400 block of Lydia Circle in Stillwater at 9 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a vehicle theft with a 1.5-year-old child inside. The vehicle was spotted leaving the Benson Development and going west. About 5 minutes later, police found the vehicle behind a business on the 1700 block of Washington Avenue.
STILLWATER, MN
fox9.com

Nicholas Kraus sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly crash

The man who drove a car into a group of protesters, killing one person, in Minneapolis in June 2021 was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison. Nicholas Kraus, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty in October to two of the three charges against him: second-degree assault and second-degree murder in the crash that killed Deona Marie Knajdek on June 13, 2021.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Drunk driver in Chaska had BAC more than 4 times the legal limit: police

CHASKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver in Chaska was arrested after driving drunk Wednesday night with a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit, police said. The Chaska Police Department tweeted about the incident, alleging a man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his driving. He couldn't perform any of the field sobriety tests, and ended up having a 0.34 blood-alcohol content (BAC).
CHASKA, MN
Bring Me The News

Extremely drunk driver arrested in Chaska

Chaska police arrested a man on the eve of Thanksgiving for a DWI, with the man's preliminary breath test at the scene registering more than four times the legal limit. "Unfortunately, it was just a matter of time before a DWI investigation occurred tonight," Chaska PD tweeted at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday. "This man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his poor driving conduct. He couldn’t perform any of the field sobriety tests, but he thought could drive…"
CHASKA, MN
fox9.com

Neil Elementary School BB gun incident reported during Adventure Club

New concerns raised over third gun incident reported in Robbinsdale school district. Parents in the Robbinsdale School District are voicing new concerns after another gun was reported on the campus of one of their schools. This now marks the third incident to allegedly take place in the district over the course of one week.
CRYSTAL, MN
fox9.com

Driver arrested after police chase, crash in Woodbury

WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man in Woodbury was arrested Friday afternoon for fleeing police and crashing into another vehicle, leaving two people injured, according to law enforcement. The Woodbury Police Department said at 1:23 p.m., officers initiated a pursuit after locating a car that ran from State Patrol...
WOODBURY, MN
hot967.fm

Man Faces Murder Charges In Shooting Of Rogers High Student

(Plymouth, MN) — A man faces up to 80 years in prison connected to the death of a Rogers High School student. Hennepin County court records say 19-year-old Augustus Sirleaf is charged with two counts of murder for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Yaseen Johnson. Sirleaf is being held at the Hennepin County Jail. Another suspect is in custody. Police are searching for the third suspect. The unnamed suspects have not been charged yet.
ROGERS, MN
fox9.com

Bloomington restaurant shooting: Nearby business owners react

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - It was chaos and confusion at the Penn Lake Shopping Center on the day before Thanksgiving. "The first thing I saw was a cop running by with his gun out. We don't like it. It's getting tiresome to be honest with you," said Instant Replay Sports manager Andy Knaeble.
BLOOMINGTON, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy