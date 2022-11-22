TownHall’s 10th annual Feed the Need serves up Thanksgiving joy with hundreds of traditional meals

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – Stay-A-While Cat Shelter and its many furry felines are anxiously waiting for Santa to arrive. And that Santa can be you. The Annual Giving Tree is decorated with lots of beautiful ornaments that each represent a Christmas wish from every one of the cats that currently reside there. You can go to the shelter and choose one and then purchase the wish for that kitty. If you can’t make it to the shelter, you can have someone there choose one for you. Or if you know the cat’s name they can tell you that kitty’s wish. You can also message them on Facebook, email at info@stayawhilecatshelter.org or call 440-582-4990. There is no deadline for the Giving Tree – whatever works best for you. The goal is to empty the tree and not leave any cat’s wish unfulfilled.

NORTH ROYALTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO