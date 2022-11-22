ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Harry Wilson bracing Wales for Iran backlash after England mauling

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EySDG_0jKSAUgi00

Harry Wilson has warned Wales to expect an Iran backlash after their World Cup thumping by England.

Iran were hit for six in their Group B opener as Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions issued a clear statement of intent in Qatar.

Wales play Iran next on Friday following their 1-1 draw against the United States in Doha.

Fulham midfielder Wilson said: “It was a difficult result for them. England was always going to be difficult.

“They will be looking for a reaction and I think that is what we are going to see.

“It will be up to us to make sure we are on form to try and get the three points.”

Wales were once again indebted to talismanic skipper Gareth Bale to claim a vital World Cup point from their first match at the finals for 64 years.

Bale won a penalty by cleverly manoeuvring himself between Tim Ream and the ball, and then smashed the spot-kick past goalkeeper Matt Turner for his 41st international goal in 109 appearances.

Wilson said of the former Real Madrid forward: “He deserves to be on this stage for what he has done at club level over the years and also what he has done for our country as well.

“He drags us through tough games and got his goal.

“His performances over the years, I think he deserves to play at the World Cup on the world stage before he retires.”

Wales were non-existent as a first-half attacking force against the USA, with the Dragons failing to find a way through American lines.

Bale and Daniel James were left badly isolated and Wales were unable to spring any incisive counter-attacks.

But the half-time introduction of Kieffer Moore changed the complexion of the contest as Wales had bodies around the 6ft 5in targetman, who brought others into play, and got their wing-backs into advanced positions.

Dragons defender Chris Mepham, who is also Moore’s team-mate at Bournemouth, said: “Kieffer made a massive difference for us coming on and we looked a much better team second half.

“Any team coming up against him is going to struggle. I probably know him better than anyone, playing with him week in week out at club level.

“I know much of a handful he can be and certainly as a defender I wouldn’t like to come up against that.

“Of course it’s not my decision to make, but we definitely we looked a lot better second half.

“It wasn’t just Kieffer, I think we changed our mindset a little.

“We knew we had to be more aggressive and braver with the ball and I think that coincided with Kieffer coming on.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Sanjay Bhandari: Sinister abuse of power from FIFA over OneLove armband

FIFA has been accused of a “sinister abuse of power” in the OneLove armband row by Kick It Out. The captains of seven nations, including England and Wales, had been due to wear the rainbow-coloured anti-discrimination armbands at the World Cup in Qatar, a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.
newschain

Iran told by FIFA to follow concussion protocols with keeper Alireza Beiranvand

Iran have been told they should not play goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in their match against Wales after he suffered a concussion against England. Beiranvand collided face first with team-mate Majid Hosseini and was in need of treatment for several minutes. Incredibly, he was allowed to briefly continue before leaving the field on a stretcher.
newschain

England look ahead to Wales clash following goalless draw against US

Gareth Southgate is braced for the volume to turn up a notch at this “tournament of external noise” after stuttering England were held to a 0-0 draw by the United States. Expectations were high after kicking off the World Cup with a 6-2 thrashing of Iran, only to be given a reality check in Friday’s Al Khor contest.
newschain

James Maddison returns to England training after knee problem

James Maddison returned to England training on Saturday following rehabilitation on a knee injury. The 26-year-old was unavailable for the 6-2 win against Iran and 0-0 draw with the United States due to the issue that led to his first-half substitution in Leicester’s final match before the World Cup.
newschain

Brennan Johnson convinced Wales are capable of beating England

Brennan Johnson insists Wales can shock England and keep their World Cup dream alive. Wales’ hopes of making the knockout stages were left hanging by a thread after losing 2-0 to Iran. England’s goalless draw with the United States on Friday night means that Wales still have a path...
newschain

Gareth Southgate happy with England progress despite draw with USA

Gareth Southgate is wary of wounded Wales but remains upbeat about England’s World Cup chances despite labouring to a goalless draw against the United States. After enjoying a dream start to their quest for glory in Qatar, the swagger and style displayed in Monday’s 6-2 thrashing of Iran was missing in their second Group B clash.
newschain

World Cup defeat leaves Wales fans ‘devastated’ and facing elimination

Wales fans said they were “devastated” after a last-gasp defeat left the team on the brink of World Cup elimination. Supporters who made the long journey to Qatar to see Wales’ first World Cup appearance in 64 years admitted their side was not good enough as they were defeated 2-0 by Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Friday.
newschain

England collapse to South Africa defeat as Autumn Nations Series ends in rout

England collapsed to their first defeat by South Africa at Twickenham for eight years as an autumn of crushing disappointment concluded with a 27-13 rout. Eddie Jones’ men delivered the worst performance of a campaign consisting of a solitary victory over Japan as the 14-man Springboks, inspired by half-backs Faf de Klerk and Damian Willemse, dominated the rematch of the 2019 World Cup final.
newschain

Three teenagers arrested after 17-year-old stabbed to death

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Manchester. Kyle Hackland was stabbed to death at about 11.30am on Southlea Road in Withington on Tuesday. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a teenager handed himself in to North Manchester police station at about...
newschain

Darren Moore admits to struggles for Sheffield Wednesday against Mansfield

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore admitted some of his players struggled after his side claimed a hard-fought 2-1 win over Mansfield in the second round of the FA Cup. The Stags went ahead through George Lapslie but two late goals from Michael Smith secured a place in the third round for the Owls.
newschain

Alvechurch boss Ian Long proud but disappointed after FA Cup run ends

Alvechurch boss Ian Long was left feeling a mixture of pride and disappointment after the Southern League Premier side saw their FA Cup journey brought to an end by Forest Green. Rovers booked their place in the FA Cup third-round draw as former Alvechurch striker Josh March played a decisive...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
169K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy