Gary, IN

nwi.life

Friends of the St. Clare Center provide holiday meals for local families

A group of compassionate donors is making the holidays a little brighter for the families served by the Franciscan Physician Network St. Clare Health Center. The Friends of the St. Clare Center on Tuesday donated 50 $120 Strack & Van Til gift cards and two $150 gift cards to the center for the purchase of holiday meals by the families it serves. The organization hoped to raise $2,500 and raised more than two and half times their goal. The multiple donors who assisted in the collection of the $6,300 to support the effort asked to remain anonymous.
CROWN POINT, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Free holiday stage play coming to the Glen Theater on December 3

There is profound truth in the simple idiom that, “to whom much is given, much is required.”. In Gary, there are countless good people constantly doing good things for good causes throughout the year with nothing expected in return but the gratification of knowing that they are making a difference. But no matter how much is done, giving is in many ways like love. There are always more needs, so you can never give too much.
GARY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Downtown Creation to be Place for Old Memories and New Ones

(La Porte, IN) - Most people don’t know it yet, but a kid-sized version of downtown La Porte is under construction inside a building in downtown La Porte. It’s the inspiration of Patti Pierson, who is creating a true-to-life children’s playscape in the building adjacent to her current business, the Pink Sheep Boutique.
LA PORTE, IN
nwi.life

A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Dr. Shawn Naranjo

Dr. Shawn Naranjo credits his mother and other influential women in his life for his decision to become an obstetrician and gynecologist. “My father died when I was young, and I’m very close with my mom,” Naranjo said. “I've had a lot of important women in my life. I enjoy taking care of that patient population.”
DYER, IN
nwi.life

The Vurpillat Opera House in Pulaski County maintains its history and moves into the future

Any drive through downtown Winamac in Pulaski County will bring you up close and personal with a historic landmark. The Vurpillat Opera House has been a staple of this community since it first opened in 1883. Throughout its long history, the Vurpillat hosted many 19th-century celebrities such as James Whitcomb Riley and Eli Perkins as well as being used as a drug store, flower shop, and roller skating rink.
PULASKI COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Poet continues wait for a new heart at Riley Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — Omarr Gadling says every day, not just Thursday, is a day of Thanksgiving. "When you see the nurses and the techs and the other patients in this hospital, it causes you to be thankful for what you have," Gadling said. The award-winning poet has spent the past...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Gary designated Broadband Ready Community

The city of Gary has officially been designated a Broadband Ready Community. The designation was announced Tuesday by Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Broadband Office, following the city's adoption of a Broadband Ready Community ordinance earlier this year. As part of the process, the city agrees to reduce barriers for broadband projects.
GARY, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Transpo announces cancellations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to staffing shortages, the following trips on South Bend Transpo will be missed on Friday:. #4 - 5:35 a.m. (inbound), 5:50 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m. #6 - 2:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 6:20...
SOUTH BEND, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Hammond revives plans for Pulaski Park pool

Hammond's Pulaski Park may be getting a new pool, after all. Last spring, Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. said he'd decided not to rebuild the park's swimming pool, due in part to Crossroads YMCA's plans to put an outdoor waterpark at its new facility at the former Woodmar Mall site. But now, McDermott says First District council member Mark Kalwinski has agreed to let a million dollars in gaming revenue be used for the pool project, to add to the roughly $2 million remaining in leftover bond proceeds.
HAMMOND, IN
Aneka Duncan

Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 Payment

Chicago residents can get a $500 payment just in time for the holidays. Residents living in poverty and those who did not qualify for stimulus checks and other financial aid in 2020 can finally get some much-needed financial relief. The Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 worth $14.68 million, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act was created to provide help to these residents. (source)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Robbins residents left with little or no water service on Thanksgiving Day

ROBBINS, Ill. (CBS) -- Imagine preparing your Thanksgiving feast without good water service – or with no running water at all.That is exactly what some people in south suburban Robbins say they're dealing with. As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported Thursday, a water main break earlier this week left people there with little or no running water.At least 100 homes are impacted.Public works crews in Robbins started their holiday off going door-to-door and dropping cases of water to residents like Stephanie Lloyd.'It's terrible for Thanksgiving," Lloyd said. "You can't wash your turkey or anything, or your vegetables for Thanksgiving."Village officials...
ROBBINS, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them

A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Urban Prep Students Could Be Moved To New Buildings Under CPS Takeover

BRONZEVILLE — Two current and former Chicago Public Schools officials told parents Monday that Urban Prep Academy’s students, teachers and programs will be moved to different buildings next year as the district assumes management of the troubled charter schools. But district spokespeople later said no final decision has...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

MJG Movement Thanksgiving food giveaway November 22nd 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Chicago’s South Side

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 the MJG Movement will hold a Thanksgiving Food Giveaway from 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at 1505 W. 63rd Street in Chicago while supplies last. The MJG Movement was founded by Elizabeth Gerald to honor her daughter Marcie Jones Gerald, who was the victim of brutal sexual assault. The MJG Movement works with individuals and families dealing with suicide, mental illness, sexual assault, domestic violence, and bullying. The organization operates under the mission to, “Be The Voice – Be The Reason – Be The Light.”
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

New Time and Route for Santa Parade

(La Porte, IN) - The annual Santa Parade in La Porte will happen this Saturday but at a different time and on a new route. This year, the parade will start at State and Tipton Streets on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. Close to 30 units will head westbound on State...
LA PORTE, IN

