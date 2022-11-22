Read full article on original website
University Acknowledges the land it resides on
Ohio has a long history of ignoring Native American issues. As of 2022, there were no federally recognized tribal communities or nations in Ohio. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio has 195 schools with Native American mascots, the most in the country. In 2019, faculty members at Bowling Green State...
Get involved before it’s too late
My time at Bowling Green State University is quickly coming to an end and it’s a bitter-sweet feeling. I have never been good with change and leaving a place I have come to call home will be difficult, but I’m not leaving without the preparation I need to succeed.
Creating Public Good through Life Design Showcase
The Geoffrey H. Radbill Center for College and Life Design recently hosted their second annual BGSU 1910 project showcase in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union. Over 800 students occupied the second and third floors to present nearly 200 research proposals under this year’s theme: Creating Public Good. The goal was...
Get prepared for finals with The Learning Commons
With finals week approaching, it is important to start studying well in advance so you can perform your very best. There are a variety of strategies that you can use to successfully pass your exams. Teresa Mercer, tutoring coordinator for The Learning Commons, talks about when it is the appropriate...
BGSU Biology Professor writes and releases first sci-fi book
Dr. Paul Moore, a biology professor at Bowling Green State University, is now able to add “published science-fiction author” to his list of titles. Moore has been a professor at BGSU for 29 years and has two published science books underneath his belt. Science-fiction wasn’t something he had given much thought to, until a student brought it up.
Bobcats Ground Falcons to Clinch MAC East Title
ATHENS, Ohio – Last night, the Bowling Green Falcons were bested by the Ohio Bobcats by a final score of 38-14 in the final regular season contest of the 2022 season. The game began slowly, starting with four straight three-and-outs, with either side supplying two apiece. Bowling Green got on the scoreboard first, as Matt McDonald connected with his six-foot-seven wide receiver Tyrone Broden on a 44-yard jump ball in the endzone to put the Falcons up seven. This would be the team’s only lead of the game, and their only score of the game until Camden Orth scampered into the endzone on a 10-yard touchdown run towards the end of the fourth quarter to make the score 38-14.
Craggs brothers skate together again
The last time Bowling Green State University Hockey was in the NCAA tournament was during the 2019 season. This was also the last time that Sam and Lukas Craggs played together on the ice. Now with the Toledo Walleye looking to make a push for the Kelly Cup Finals, the...
BGSU Football is Bowl-Eligible. So, What’s Next?
After last week’s thrilling 42-35 win for BGSU Football over their rivals, the Toledo Rockets, the Falcons clinched their sixth win and are now bowl game eligible for the first time since 2015. But the question is- what bowl games can teams in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) compete in?
Championship Bound! BGSU bests Buffalo in Semis, meets Ball State in Championship
Bowling Green started the season as the MAC favorites. Now they are one win away from fulfilling that promise. Now the question is:. BGSU used a rampant offensive attack that overwhelmed UB, finishing with a .407 attack percentage for the match and a .500 attack percentage in the finals set as the second-seeded Bowling Green State Falcons (21-9, 15-3 MAC) swept the sixth-seeded Buffalo Bulls (19-13, 10-8 MAC) 25-22, 25-16, 25-16.
Fighting Irish Pull Away in Second Half, Overwhelm Falcons for 5-0 start
It does not matter how you start; it is about how you finish. That was the motto Norte Dame seemed to go by as they outscored BGSU 40-26 in the second half as the Fighting Irish (5-0, 0-0 ACC) ran past the Bowling Green State Falcons (2-3, 0-0 MAC), 82-66.
BGSU Volleyball Wins 2022 MAC Championship in Thriller over Ball State
Set 1: 23-25 The first set began with Bowling Green taking the early lead, pacing the Cardinals 5–2. In response, the Cardinals went on a 4-0 run to tie it up. After two kills by BG sophomore Mia Tyler, Ball State used another four-point run to grab the lead. With the score now 8-12, the Cardinals continued to pace Bowling Green for a majority of the set. Nearing the end of the set, the Falcons began to close the gap. The score now 20-24, the Brown and Orange used a three-point run to nearly tie up the set. With a 23-24 score and Cardinal set point, Ball State’s Lauren Gilliland logged a kill, securing the set for the Cardinals.
